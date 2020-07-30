Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Vicat    VCT   FR0000031775

VICAT

(VCT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 07/30 12:19:35 pm
27.175 EUR   -1.54%
12:21pVICAT : 20200730_2020 Half-year financial report_Vicat.pdf
PU
12:21pVICAT : 2020 first-half results.
PU
07/16VICAT : Conference call invitation 2020 first half results.
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Vicat : 2020 first-half results.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/30/2020 | 12:21pm EDT
copyright
Vicat
2020 first-half results.
30 July 2020

Vicat Group has today reported its 2020 half-year results.

Commenting on these figures, Guy Sidos, the Group's Chairman and CEO said:

'In response to the pandemic, the Group has demonstrated its flexibility and its responsiveness by taking steps from the outset to protect its employees, its customers and its suppliers and by launching strong measures to cut costs, control the working capital requirement and lower capital expenditure. We limited the impact of the pandemic, demonstrating the resilience of Vicat's business model, including during a crisis.

We kept our production activities running at almost all our sites to keep pace with market trends and seize any commercial opportunities by remaining close to our customers, which has helped to mitigate the impact of the crisis.

In this unprecedented environment, visibility on our full-year performance remains limited. Drawing on the experience gained in the first half, the Group is pursuing its efforts, remaining extremely attentive and reactive to any changes in the pandemic situation and to the potential macroeconomic consequences it may have across all the regions in which we operate.'

Download Press Release

20200730_2020 Half-year results_Vicat.pdf
Download the file (914ko)

Disclaimer

Vicat SA published this content on 30 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2020 16:20:18 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on VICAT
12:21pVICAT : 20200730_2020 Half-year financial report_Vicat.pdf
PU
12:21pVICAT : 2020 first-half results.
PU
07/16VICAT : Conference call invitation 2020 first half results.
PU
06/24VICAT : 20200624_Group business update_Vicat.pdf
PU
06/24VICAT : Group Business Update
BU
06/08Coronavirus widens the cracks in Egypt's cement industry
RE
05/06VICAT : First-quarter 2020 sales presentation
PU
05/06VICAT : Slide show Q1 results
CO
05/05VICAT : 20200505_Sales to 31 March 2020_Vicat.pdf
PU
05/05VICAT : First-quarter 2020 sales
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 2 516 M 2 963 M 2 963 M
Net income 2020 117 M 138 M 138 M
Net Debt 2020 1 312 M 1 545 M 1 545 M
P/E ratio 2020 10,1x
Yield 2020 5,43%
Capitalization 1 221 M 1 437 M 1 438 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,01x
EV / Sales 2021 0,96x
Nbr of Employees 9 847
Free-Float 36,6%
Chart VICAT
Duration : Period :
Vicat Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VICAT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 38,65 €
Last Close Price 27,60 €
Spread / Highest target 92,0%
Spread / Average Target 40,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 8,70%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Guy Dominique Louis Sidos Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Didier Petetin Chief Operating Officer
Hugues Chomel Group Chief Financial Officer
Éric Bourdon Chief Science Officer
Laury Barnes-Davin Research & Development Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VICAT-31.60%1 437
ANHUI CONCH CEMENT COMPANY LIMITED4.40%44 498
LAFARGEHOLCIM LTD-17.30%29 816
SHREE CEMENT LIMITED5.06%10 472
CHINA RESOURCES CEMENT HOLDINGS LIMITED4.44%9 118
JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC4.84%9 084
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group