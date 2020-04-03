Log in
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 04/03 12:35:18 pm
22.65 EUR   -2.16%
12:14pVICAT : All the resolutions presented to the Annual General Meeting
PU
12:09pVICAT : Annual report 2019.pdf
PU
05:01aVICAT : Summary of the Combined Annual General Meeting
BU
Vicat : All the resolutions presented to the Annual General Meeting

04/03/2020 | 12:14pm EDT
copyright
Vicat
All the resolutions presented to the Annual General Meeting
3 April 2020

The Vicat Group announces today that the Group's Combined Annual General Meeting was held today.

All the resolutions presented to the Annual General Meeting were adopted, in accordance with the recommendations of the Board of Directors.

The detailed report of the 2020 Annual General Meeting, with the voting results, will soon be posted on Annual general meeting section.

Download the press release.

20200403_Summary of the Annual General Meeting_Vicat.pdf
Download the file (505ko)

Disclaimer

Vicat SA published this content on 03 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2020 16:13:08 UTC
VICAT-42.63%1 123
ANHUI CONCH CEMENT COMPANY LIMITED-0.19%40 147
LAFARGEHOLCIM-35.72%22 521
SHREE CEMENT LIMITED1.58%8 408
CHINA RESOURCES CEMENT HOLDINGS LIMITED1.09%8 333
TAIWAN CEMENT CORP.0.64%7 129
