VICAT
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 01/21 11:35:02 am
44.46 EUR   +2.68%
Vicat : CIPLAN acquisition closing

01/21/2019 | 06:04pm EST

PRESS RELEASE

Vicat announces the closing of the Ciplan acquisition in Brazil

Paris La Défense, January 21st, 2019: The Vicat Group (Euronext Paris: FR0000031775 - VCT) announces today that it has finalized the transaction with Cimento Planalto ("Ciplan") shareholders. Vicat now holds a majority stake of 64,74% of the company.

This transaction has been structured through a reserved capital increase of €295 million. Proceeds will be used to settle a vast majority of Ciplan's existing debt.

The transaction was funded through debt.

Ciplan operates a modern plant, in the vicinity of Brasilia, with a total installed cement capacity of 3.2 million tons per year. It is backed by high quality and abundant mineral resources. The Company also boasts 9 ready-mixed concrete plants and 5 quarries (including 2 aggregates quarries).

With this acquisition, Vicat pursues its targeted external growth and geographical diversification strategy, through the incursion into a new emerging market benefitting from strong growth perspectives. In order to fully capture the Brazilian market's growth potential, Vicat will leverage a performing industrial asset base, coupled with strong brand.

Vicat will provide more information on the company and the transaction modalities when reporting the Group's 2018 financial results, scheduled for February 19th, 2019.

ABOUT VICAT

The Vicat Group has over 8,000 employees working in three core divisions, Cement, Concrete & Aggregates and Other Products & Services, which generated consolidated sales of €2,563 million in 2017. The Group operates in twelve countries: France, Switzerland, Italy, the United States, Turkey, Egypt, Senegal, Mali, Mauritania, Kazakhstan, India and Brazil. Almost 68% of its sales are generated outside France.

The Vicat Group is the heir to an industrial tradition dating back to 1817, when Louis Vicat invented artificial cement. Founded in 1853, the Vicat Group now operates three core lines of business: Cement, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregates, as well as related activities.

DISCLAIMER

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements do not constitute forecasts regarding results or any other performance indicator, but rather trends or targets. These statements are by their nature subject to risks and uncertainties as described in the Company's annual report available on its website (www.vicat.fr). These statements do not reflect the future performance of the Company, which may differ significantly. The Company does not undertake to provide updates of these statements.

Further information about Vicat is available from its website(www.vicat.fr).

Disclaimer

Vicat SA published this content on 21 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 January 2019 23:03:09 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 2 592 M
EBIT 2018 254 M
Net income 2018 155 M
Debt 2018 707 M
Yield 2018 3,57%
P/E ratio 2018 12,73
P/E ratio 2019 11,30
EV / Sales 2018 1,02x
EV / Sales 2019 0,96x
Capitalization 1 944 M
