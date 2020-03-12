Log in
VICI PROPERTIES INC.

VICI PROPERTIES INC.

(VICI)
03/12 04:06:45 pm
16.23 USD   -21.29%
04:16pVICI PROPERTIES : Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend
BU
03/03Corn Rally Extends on China Demand Hopes
DJ
02/28VICI PROPERTIES : SEC Filing (PRE 14A)
PU
VICI PROPERTIES : Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

03/12/2020 | 04:16pm EDT

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE: VICI) (“VICI Properties” or the “Company”) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.2975 per share of common stock for the period from January 1, 2020 to March 31, 2020. The dividend will be payable on April 9, 2020 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 31, 2020.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties’ national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 28 gaming facilities comprising over 40 million square feet and features approximately 15,600 hotel rooms and more than 180 restaurants, bars and nightclubs. Its properties are leased to industry leading gaming and hospitality operators, including Caesars Entertainment Corporation, Century Casinos Inc., Hard Rock International, JACK Entertainment and Penn National Gaming, Inc. VICI Properties also owns four championship golf courses and 34 acres of undeveloped land adjacent to the Las Vegas Strip. VICI Properties’ strategy is to create the nation’s highest quality and most productive experiential real estate portfolio. For additional information, please visit www.viciproperties.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. You can identify these statements by our use of the words “assumes,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “guidance,” “intends,” “plans,” “projects,” and similar expressions that do not relate to historical matters. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. You should exercise caution in interpreting and relying on forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company’s control and could materially affect actual results, performance, or achievements. Important risk factors that may affect the Company’s business, results of operations and financial position are detailed from time to time in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 178 M
EBIT 2020 1 130 M
Net income 2020 826 M
Debt 2020 6 087 M
Yield 2020 6,07%
P/E ratio 2020 12,5x
P/E ratio 2021 11,4x
EV / Sales2020 13,4x
EV / Sales2021 11,9x
Capitalization 9 660 M
Technical analysis trends VICI PROPERTIES INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 30,16  $
Last Close Price 20,62  $
Spread / Highest target 69,7%
Spread / Average Target 46,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 26,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Edward Baltazar Pitoniak Chief Executive Officer & Director
John W. R. Payne President & Chief Operating Officer
James Robert Abrahamson Non-Executive Chairman
David Kieske Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Craig MacNab Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VICI PROPERTIES INC.-19.30%9 660
GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES, INC.-8.11%8 509
HOST HOTELS & RESORTS, INC-31.97%8 153
MGM GROWTH PROPERTIES LLC-27.06%2 967
PARK HOTELS & RESORTS INC.-53.69%2 877
ASCOTT REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST-1.80%2 415
