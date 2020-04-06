VICI Properties Inc. : Announces Change to Virtual Format for 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) (“VICI Properties” or the “Company”) today announced that the Company’s 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”) has been changed from an in-person meeting to a virtual-only meeting due to the ongoing public health impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and in consideration of the health and well-being of our stockholders and other meeting participants. As previously announced, the Annual Meeting will take place at 11:00 a.m., Eastern Time, on Thursday, April 30, 2020, but will be held in a virtual meeting format due to coronavirus considerations.

As described in the Company's previously distributed proxy materials for the Annual Meeting, stockholders at the close of business on March 2, 2020 are entitled to participate in the Annual Meeting. Stockholders will be able to access the Annual Meeting online by visiting www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/VICI2020 and entering the control number found on the previously provided proxy card and voting instruction form. For additional information regarding how stockholders may access, vote and participate in the virtual Annual Meeting, please refer to the Company’s supplemental proxy materials filed today and the proxy materials previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The Company urges stockholders to vote and submit proxies in advance of the Annual Meeting by one of the methods described in the proxy materials for the Annual Meeting.

Although the Annual Meeting will be held in a virtual meeting format this year, the Company remains committed to its philosophy of stockholder engagement and intends to return to an in-person meeting format for future annual meetings under normal circumstances.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties’ national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 28 gaming facilities comprising over 40 million square feet and features approximately 15,600 hotel rooms and more than 180 restaurants, bars and nightclubs. Its properties are leased to industry leading gaming and hospitality operators, including Caesars Entertainment Corporation, Century Casinos Inc., Hard Rock International, JACK Entertainment and Penn National Gaming, Inc. VICI Properties also owns four championship golf courses and 34 acres of undeveloped land adjacent to the Las Vegas Strip. VICI Properties’ strategy is to create the nation’s highest quality and most productive experiential real estate portfolio. For additional information, please visit www.viciproperties.com.

