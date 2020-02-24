Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  VICI Properties Inc.    VICI

VICI PROPERTIES INC.

(VICI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

VICI Properties : Inc. Honored by 2020 Women on Boards for Having at Least 20% Women on its Corporate Board

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/24/2020 | 04:18pm EST

Women on Boards, the premier global education and advocacy campaign committed to increasing the number of women on corporate boards, has honored VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE: VICI) (“VICI Properties” or “VICI”), an experiential real estate investment trust, as a "W" for "Winning" company because it had at least 20% women on its corporate board during 2019.

VICI Properties has three female directors out of seven total members, which means women hold 43% of its corporate board seats (and 50% of its independent directors are women). 2020 Women on Boards (“2020WOB”) annually tracks, analyzes and reports on the progress of numbers of women on the Russell 3000 company boards. As a campaign dedicated to education and collaboration, 2020WOB recognizes companies, including VICI Properties, that exhibit good corporate governance. A “Winning” company is identified among Russell 3000 public corporations for having achieved the goal of at least 20% of its board seats held by women.

In 2019, the Russell 3000 reached the historic national landmark of 20.4% women holding corporate board positions, up from 17.7% in 2018, per the Gender Diversity Index report that 2020 Women on Boards publishes annually.

“We are incredibly proud that 2020WOB recognized VICI’s commitment to gender diversity,” said Edward Pitoniak, Chief Executive Officer of VICI Properties. “Women comprise over 40% of our Board members and corporate team members. At VICI, we believe diverse perspectives will help enable us to successfully execute on our goal to create the next great American REIT, while driving significant shareholder value.”

“It’s even more critical now, at a time when the business world is transforming a total shift in board governance practices, that we recognize leading companies, including VICI Properties, that appreciate having business-savvy women on their boards as a competitive advantage,” said Betsy Berkhemer-Credaire, CEO of 2020 Women on Boards. “Even with the positive national momentum, U.S. companies are still a long way from gender balance in the boardroom. And VICI Properties is showing the way.”

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties’ national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 28 gaming facilities comprising over 40 million square feet and features approximately 15,600 hotel rooms and more than 180 restaurants, bars and nightclubs. Its properties are leased to industry leading gaming and hospitality operators, including Caesars Entertainment Corporation, Century Casinos Inc., Hard Rock International, JACK Entertainment and Penn National Gaming, Inc. VICI Properties also owns four championship golf courses and 34 acres of undeveloped land adjacent to the Las Vegas Strip. VICI Properties’ strategy is to create the nation’s highest quality and most productive experiential real estate portfolio.

About 2020 Women on Boards (2020WOB)

2020 Women on Boards (2020WOB), a 501(c)3 nonprofit, is the only global education and advocacy campaign driving the movement toward gender balance on corporate boards of directors. Founded in 2010, the campaign established its initial goal that by 2020 at least 20% of all public company board seats in the U.S. would be held by women. The target was met a year early, achieving 20.4% in 2019, and the campaign will launch a new brand and campaign mission in January 2021. Its annual research will continue to track, analyze and publish the statistics of women on the boards of Russell 3000 companies in its Gender Diversity Index report and accessible within their Gender Diversity Directory online at www.2020WOB.com. The campaign is also expanding globally to as many as 40 cities within the U.S. and abroad. Educate. Collaborate. Advocate. Celebrate! www.2020WOB.com


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on VICI PROPERTIES INC.
04:18pVICI PROPERTIES : Inc. Honored by 2020 Women on Boards for Having at Least 20% W..
BU
07:42aVICI PROPERTIES INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibi..
AQ
02/21VICI PROPERTIES INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K..
AQ
02/20VICI PROPERTIES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition an..
AQ
02/20VICI PROPERTIES INC. : Completes Redemption of 8.0% Senior Secured Second Priori..
BU
02/20VICI PROPERTIES INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation..
AQ
02/20VICI PROPERTIES INC. : Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results
BU
02/17VICI PROPERTIES INC. : annual earnings release
02/14VICI PROPERTIES : Formally Appoints Monica Howard Douglas to Board of Directors
BU
02/05VICI PROPERTIES INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Sta..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 208 M
EBIT 2020 1 161 M
Net income 2020 831 M
Debt 2020 6 076 M
Yield 2020 4,51%
P/E ratio 2020 16,9x
P/E ratio 2021 15,5x
EV / Sales2020 15,9x
EV / Sales2021 14,4x
Capitalization 13 188 M
Chart VICI PROPERTIES INC.
Duration : Period :
VICI Properties Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VICI PROPERTIES INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 29,97  $
Last Close Price 28,15  $
Spread / Highest target 24,3%
Spread / Average Target 6,46%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,64%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Edward Baltazar Pitoniak Chief Executive Officer & Director
John W. R. Payne President & Chief Operating Officer
James Robert Abrahamson Non-Executive Chairman
David Kieske Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Craig MacNab Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VICI PROPERTIES INC.10.18%13 188
HOST HOTELS & RESORTS, INC-6.31%12 399
GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES, INC.16.84%10 799
PARK HOTELS & RESORTS INC.-8.43%5 671
RYMAN HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES, INC.2.70%4 831
MGM GROWTH PROPERTIES LLC10.30%3 888
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group