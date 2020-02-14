Log in
VICI Properties Inc.    VICI

VICI PROPERTIES INC.

(VICI)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News Summary

Vici Properties : Formally Appoints Monica Howard Douglas to Board of Directors

02/14/2020 | 08:02am EST

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE: VICI) (“VICI Properties” or the “Company”), an experiential real estate investment trust, today announced that Monica Howard Douglas has received all required approvals to assume her duties on the board of directors. Ms. Douglas has formally been appointed as an independent director and will serve on the Board’s Nominating and Governance Committee.

“We are thrilled to officially welcome Monica to our Board,” said Jim Abrahamson, Chairman of the Board. “Monica’s deep experience and background complements our existing Board composition and expands the diverse viewpoints of our Board.”

Ms. Douglas currently serves as General Counsel, North America for The Coca-Cola Company – a position she has held since January 2018. Ms. Douglas also served as Legal Director for The Coca-Cola Company in South Africa from September 2013 through December 2017 and a Vice-President of Supply Chain and Consumer Affairs for The Coca-Cola Company from 2008 through 2013. Ms. Douglas began her career as an attorney at Troutman Sanders in the labor and employment group. She earned a Juris Doctor degree from Stanford Law School, and a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Michigan. In addition to her professional accomplishments, Ms. Douglas has demonstrated a strong commitment to philanthropic efforts. She is a member of the Board of Directors of the Junior Achievement USA, an organization that provides programs for children in kindergarten through twelfth grade, which foster work-readiness, entrepreneurship and financial literacy skills; Jack and Jill of America, Inc., membership organization of mothers with children ages two through nineteen, dedicated to nurturing future African American leaders by strengthening children through leadership development, volunteer service, philanthropic giving and civic duty; and Cool Girls, Inc., an organization dedicated to the self-empowerment of girls. Ms. Douglas is also a member of the National Bar Association, the Georgia Bar, and the Georgia Women’s Bar Association. In May 2019, Ms. Douglas was recognized as a Diversity Champion by the Atlanta Business Chronicle.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties’ national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 40 million square feet and features approximately 15,600 hotel rooms and more than 180 restaurants, bars and nightclubs. Its properties are leased to industry leading gaming and hospitality operators, including Caesars Entertainment Corporation, Century Casinos Inc., Hard Rock International, JACK Entertainment and Penn National Gaming, Inc. VICI Properties also owns four championship golf courses and 34 acres of undeveloped land adjacent to the Las Vegas Strip. VICI Properties’ strategy is to create the nation’s highest quality and most productive experiential real estate portfolio.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 891 M
EBIT 2019 840 M
Net income 2019 596 M
Debt 2019 3 726 M
Yield 2019 4,19%
P/E ratio 2019 20,5x
P/E ratio 2020 16,7x
EV / Sales2019 18,6x
EV / Sales2020 16,0x
Capitalization 12 857 M
Technical analysis trends VICI PROPERTIES INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 28,87  $
Last Close Price 27,89  $
Spread / Highest target 25,5%
Spread / Average Target 3,50%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,78%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Edward Baltazar Pitoniak Chief Executive Officer & Director
John W. R. Payne President & Chief Operating Officer
James Robert Abrahamson Non-Executive Chairman
David Kieske Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Eric L. Hausler Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VICI PROPERTIES INC.9.16%12 857
HOST HOTELS & RESORTS, INC-9.06%12 099
GAMING AND LEISURE PROPERTIES, INC.13.71%10 509
PARK HOTELS & RESORTS INC.-8.70%5 654
RYMAN HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES, INC.4.10%4 897
MGM GROWTH PROPERTIES LLC7.46%3 787
