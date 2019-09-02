Log in
Australia's first Fortress video gaming venue coming to Emporium Melbourne
PU
Vicinity appoints new Chief People & Culture Officer
PU
VICINITY CENTRES : Appendix 3E - Daily share buy-back notice
PU
TITLE: Australia's first Fortress video gaming venue coming to Emporium Melbourne

09/02/2019 | 07:45pm EDT

Vicinity Centres and Fortress Esports Pty Ltd today revealed that the Southern Hemisphere's first-of-its kind video gaming and esports entertainment venue, will open at Emporium Melbourne in early 2020.

Designed for everyone from gamers, to families and tourists to Melbourne, Fortress Melbourne will offer an Australian-first entertainment experience with a 200-seat purpose-built esports arena, more than 160 gaming PCs, console gaming suites, dedicated streamer pods, RPG and tabletop game play area, function rooms, a full-service restaurant and two bars all under one roof.

Vicinity Centres Chief Development Officer, Carolyn Viney said: 'Emporium Melbourne is thrilled to become the home of the Southern Hemisphere's biggest video gaming and esports venue which will offer a one-of-a-kind Australian gaming and entertainment experience.'

'We are always looking at new, unique experiences to offer our customers and with the global phenomenon of esports rapidly gaining fans in Australia, Emporium Melbourne's city location makes it the obvious choice for an esports arena and gaming venue that will cater to all audiences. This exciting first for entertainment venues reflects Melbourne's standing as the cultural and events capital of Australia and cements Emporium Melbourne as a market-leading retail, dining and entertainment destination in the CBD.

'Esports tournaments sell out major stadiums worldwide and have a highly engaged audience globally. We expect Fortress Melbourne to follow international trends and become a major attraction for all types of customers, young and old, who want a real-time esports and video gaming experience,' Ms Viney added.

Reimagining the way people experience video gaming, Fortress Melbourne will be one of the world's largest integrated gaming destinations spanning 2,700 square metres across two levels.

Jon Satterley, CEO and co-founder at Fortress Esports said: 'Melbourne has become the epicentre for video gaming and esports culture with major events such as Melbourne Esports Open and PAX Australia, so we're excited to be opening our first flagship venue in Melbourne to offer Australians and international visitors a unique entertainment space that they can enjoy all year round.

'We want to make Fortress Melbourne the ultimate 'home away from home' for everyone, from casual gamers, competitive gamers and esports fanatics, to families and after-work crowds. Fortress Melbourne will offer the best video gaming experiences and entertainment, with the newest tech, fastest internet, comfortable decor, great food and drinks, and a rich calendar of events and tournaments, plus more,' added Satterley.

Set to open its doors in early 2020, Fortress Esports will engage gamers of all ages, skill level and commitment in a friendly, welcoming space specially designed by global architectural design firm Populous, the designers of ANZ Stadium and the new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

'Emporium Melbourne welcomes 20 million local and international visitors annually and the new experiences and events on offer at Fortress Melbourne will elevate Emporium Melbourne's position as a leading CBD destination, and offer new reasons for customers to visit or stay longer,' Ms Viney said.

Located on Emporium Melbourne's lower levels, construction is already underway.

For further information please contact:

Ali O'Shea
T +61 427 373 857
E Ali.O'Shea@vicinity.com.au

Kat Rellos
T +61 411 245 099
E Katherine.Rellos@vicinity.com.au

Disclaimer

Vicinity Centres RE Ltd. published this content on 03 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2019 23:44:03 UTC
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 978 M
EBIT 2020 848 M
Net income 2020 668 M
Debt 2020 4 656 M
Yield 2020 6,08%
P/E ratio 2020 14,6x
P/E ratio 2021 14,2x
EV / Sales2020 14,7x
EV / Sales2021 14,5x
Capitalization 9 741 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 2,59  AUD
Last Close Price 2,59  AUD
Spread / Highest target 8,11%
Spread / Average Target -0,12%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,34%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Grant Lewis Kelley Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Peter Algernon Franc Hay Chairman
Kah Wong Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Timothy Hammon Independent Non-Executive Director
Wai Foon Tang Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VICINITY CENTRES-0.38%6 559
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP-11.34%45 879
THE LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST0.00%23 648
UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD-12.04%18 127
SCENTRE GROUP3.59%14 423
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION9.94%10 809
