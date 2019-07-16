TITLE: Chadstone opens Changing Places for people with disabilities

Changing Places, a purpose-built facility which enables people with severe and profound disabilities and their carers to access bathroom amenities, has opened at Chadstone, helping to make visiting The Fashion Capital easier.

The facility, located near Chadstone's fresh food precinct, is designed in accordance with Changing Places Australia guidelines and specifications to ensure it meets the needs of people who will be using the amenities, including a change table and hoist.

Vicinity Centres Regional Development Manager - Chadstone, Josef Seidler, said: 'We're pleased, on the eve of International Changing Places Day, we can now offer our customers and the broader community Changing Places at Chadstone, which will help make our centre more accessible to people with disabilities as well as their carers.

'We know Chadstone is a place where our community comes together to shop, dine and be entertained and, as someone who has relatives who rely on care and the service Changing Places provides, I'm especially proud to see this project completed,' Mr Seidler added.

Mr Seidler said the introduction of Changing Places was part of Chadstone's commitment to ensuring the centre is always inclusive, welcoming, reflective of the diversity of the community and continues to meet the changing expectations of Chadstone's customers.

Changing Places is part of a $2.8 million project which includes new amenities, a state-of-the-art parents' room and a quiet room.

Glen Atwell, Stonnington City Councillor and disability campaigner, whose four-year-old daughter Ivy has a life limiting genetic condition and is profoundly disabled, said, 'I've been a strong advocate to bring Changing Places to Chadstone for a number of years and it's great to see it happen. I commend Chadstone for delivering on its commitment.

'Changing Places helps to keep our family connected with the community through the confidence of knowing Ivy can go to the bathroom with dignity. Changing Places are no longer seen as an 'optional extra' but necessary facilities to ensure people with severe disabilities and their carers remain socially engaged.'

Changing Places has 40 locations in Melbourne. For more information, visit changingplaces.org.au

