TITLE: Fast Ed cooks up a storm to celebrate Woolworths opening

One of Australia's best-loved TV chefs Fast Ed from Better Homes and Gardens will cook up a storm to celebrate Woolworths opening at The Markets at Roselands on Wednesday 30 October.

The party will begin from 8.15am with a ribbon cutting, gift bags giveaways, live music and character 'Gaston Souffle' entertaining the crowds ahead of Woolworths welcoming its first customers at 9am.

Fast Ed will be in the kitchen from 10am - 2pm on Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday while on Friday 1 November Family Food Fight winners and local stars The Sharouk Sisters will share their culinary secrets and cook up some of their favourite dishes.

To celebrate the $90 million transformation of Roselands being complete customers can also enjoy tasty sampling and toe tapping music while shopping at The Markets from Wednesday 30 October to Saturday 2 November.

The kids can get involved in the festivities on the weekend (2-3 November) with magicians, face painting, balloon twisters and craft activities and customers can also indulge with mini treatments from new beauty and heath retailers.

Centre Manager, Leigh Galvin said: 'The Markets at Roselands have been embraced by our local community who are passionate about fresh food and we are looking forward to joining them to celebrate the completion of our amazing transformation.'

A true-one stop destination for customers to eat, drink, shop and socialise, The Markets at Roselands offers the convenience of the three major supermarkets, Aldi, Coles and Woolworths all on one level, along with local fresh food specialists retailers and a host of casual dining options.

