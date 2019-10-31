TITLE: Guests checking in to Melbourne's newest luxury hotel at Chadstone

The ribbon has been cut to mark the unveiling of Hotel Chadstone Melbourne, MGallery by Sofitel, with the first guests arriving today to enjoy Melbourne's newest luxury destination.

The five-star, $130 million hotel was opened today by Mr John Gandel AC, Victorian Minister for Suburban Development, The Hon. Marlene Kairouz MP and Vicinity Centres CEO and Managing Director Grant Kelley.

Mr Kelley said: 'We're proud to be introducing Hotel Chadstone to our local community and Melbourne's growing visitor market which have come to expect a world-class experience at Chadstone - The Fashion Capital.

'Hotel Chadstone elevates Chadstone's iconic position as one of the world's best lifestyle destinations, bringing together retail, dining, entertainment, tourism, business and now accommodation,' Mr Kelley said.

'The new five-star hotel is another important addition to Vicinity's portfolio of mixed-use assets and reinforces the capability of our team to deliver mixed-use projects, ensuring we continue to exceed our customers' expectations.'

On arrival, guests can relax and enjoy the finer features from the materials and finishes through to curated artworks and personalised service. Exceptional details encompass the lobby with a bespoke digital art installation, as well as the rooftop pool, bar and restaurant, Altus - capturing views across Port Phillip Bay and Melbourne's skyline.

Fiona Mackenzie, Chadstone Director, said: 'With the country's largest luxury retail precinct, Chadstone is synonymous with excellence and premium experiences and we're thrilled to extend this offering with Hotel Chadstone setting a new benchmark for luxury accommodation as the first five-star hotel outside Melbourne's CBD.

'With more than 24 million people visiting Chadstone every year, including 500,000 from overseas, Hotel Chadstone will be an in-demand destination for domestic and international tourists and visitors, as well as business travellers and those attending corporate events,' Ms Mackenzie said.

Also opening today at Hotel Chadstone, renowned chef Scott Pickett's Pastore will be serving breakfast, lunch and dinner for hotel guests and visitors to Chadstone, with a menu that reflects Melbourne's love of quality dining and local produce.

Michael Issenberg, Accor CEO Asia-Pacific said: 'Vicinity is a world-leader in retail asset management and Accor is, not only the largest operator of hotels and resorts in Australia but now, the world's second largest operator of luxury hotels. It's a perfect partnership, and one that provides us with an opportunity to expand our luxury footprint in Melbourne, with MGallery delivering stylish and memorable experiences for our guests.'

Hotel Chadstone Melbourne, MGallery by Sofitel fact sheet:

Five-star hotel operated by Accor under the MGallery by Sofitel brand

The only five-star hotel outside Melbourne's CBD

250 rooms including, 227 standard rooms, 21 suites and two penthouses located on Level 11

19,000 square metres in size, over 12 storeys

Two restaurants:

Altus, rooftop bar and dining with sweeping views, located on Level 12 Pastore, by renowned chef and restauranteur, Scott Pickett - located on the Ground Floor

Rooftop indoor swimming pool

Holism Day Spa featuring night treatment rooms, yoga studio and wellness light lounge

Ballroom to accommodate up to 350 guests seated

Nine unique meeting and event spaces to be tailored according to guests' request

Art and Design Library, with a coveted collection of art, fashion and design items and books

Exterior designed by Australian architects Bates Smart

Interiors designed by global architecture studios DWP

Pastore designed by EGD

Built by Hickory Group, constructed over 18 months

Once certified by the Green Building Council of Australia, Hotel Chadstone will be the first five-star Australian hotel to receive a 5 Star Green Star Design & As Built rating.

The Link - a seamless connection between Hotel Chadstone, Tower One Offices and the retail precinct - designed by Make Architects, built by Hickory

100 designated, secure car spaces built underneath Hotel Chadstone, with Hotel Chadstone valet

120 permanent employees, more than 1,200 employed during construction

Hotel Chadstone Melbourne is jointly owned by the Gandel Group and Vicinity Centres.

Chadstone - The Fashion Capital fact sheet:

550 retailers

24 million visitors every year, including more than 500,000 from overseas

A daily, full time-equivalent workforce of approximately 6,000 people

$2.2 billion in annual sales

Ranked among the top four shopping centres in the world, by sales

More than 90 fresh food retailers, cafés and restaurants across four dedicated dining precincts

10,000 free car spaces

The Fashion Capital will celebrate its 60th Anniversary in 2020

