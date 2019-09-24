TITLE: Sneak peek of Melbourne's new luxury hotel at Chadstone

Hotel Chadstone Melbourne has given visitors a sneak peek ahead of guests checking in on Friday 1 November when the new luxury five-star hotel will open its doors at Chadstone - The Fashion Capital.

New details of the $130 million hotel revealed today include 250-rooms, suites and penthouses, two leading restaurants, a rooftop pool and conservatory bar, wellness retreat and day spa complete with LED yoga studio making Hotel Chadstone Melbourne, MGallery by Sofitel the only five-star hotel located outside Melbourne's centre.

Designed in collaboration with global architecture studios DWP, EDG and Australia's Bates Smart, the 12-storey hotel is brimming with sartorial touches and is connected to the world-class shopping, dining, lifestyle and entertainment destination - Chadstone, just 17km from Melbourne's CBD.

Chadstone Director Fiona Mackenzie said: 'Hotel Chadstone will offer visitors and guests luxurious and exceptional experiences from the finest cuisine, to our world-class spa and wellness retreat, to choosing to stay in elegantly designed rooms, spacious suites or penthouses which offer the ultimate rooftop escape.

'Demonstrating our commitment to continually evolve Chadstone, the hotel will capitalize upon and enhance Chadstone's proven international and domestic appeal which sees 24 million people visit us each year, including more than half a million international visitors,' Ms Mackenzie said.

Sumptuous rooms with a splash of blush or a wash of teal feature commissioned furniture inspired by trunks from luxury European fashion houses complete with leather detailing, custom lighting and individually crafted bespoke seating.

On the rooftop, guests will enjoy the pool complete with loungers perfect for taking in panoramic views of Melbourne's skyline or relax with refreshments in three private cabanas while Altus is a sophisticated space for further indulgence with an outdoor conservatory bar with an open skylight and terrazzo bar taking in views of Port Phillip Bay.

A custom designed seven-tier wine glass holder chandelier makes a statement in Altus' rooftop bar and lounge which is a perfect place to sip a classic cocktail and foodies will love the dining room's effortless style with a mixture of plush velvet button-backed banquettes, striking mirrored arches and an olive green and natural palette.

Guests will also look forward to dining in renowned chef and restaurateur Scott Pickett's latest restaurant, Pastore, an Italian-inspired all-day dining venue with a focus on woodfire-fuelled cooking and handmade

pasta.

'Chadstone is synonymous with design, luxury and fashion and whether you are staying with us for business or play Hotel Chadstone Melbourne is the ultimate destination to enjoy a shop, stay, dine and play experience at The Fashion Capital,' Ms Mackenzie added.

Melbourne is Australia's retail and tourism capital and the city's newest hotel will cater for Victoria's growing tourism market with 90 million visitors contributing $30 billion to the local economy, in the year to

March 2019.

Neil Scanlan, General Manager for Hotel Chadstone MGallery by Sofitel said, 'The exquisite interior fit out of Hotel Chadstone has been completed and we are very excited to be nearing opening day. This address will set a new benchmark for luxury accommodation outside Melbourne's CBD.'

Hotel Chadstone Melbourne will welcome first guests on Friday 1 November and is owned by the Gandel Group and Vicinity Centres.

Editor's Notes

MGallery by Sofitel is the Accor's collection of captivating boutique hotels that exude luxury, charisma and a profoundly local character. The brand's Inspired by Her program in particular pays specific attention to a

growing feminine clientele, with exclusive services and special considerations: attention to details that makethe difference in the luxury segment through beauty items, feminine touches at the restaurant and the bar, and other special gesture from welcoming the staff.

Once open, Hotel Chadstone Melbourne will become the 11th MGallery hotel in Australia, and join other iconic addresses including Hotel Lindrum Melbourne, Harbour Rocks Hotel in Sydney, as well as others in Paris, Amsterdam, Bangkok and Vietnam.

About Vicinity Centres (ASX:VCX)

Vicinity Centres is a leading Australian retail property group with a fully integrated asset management platform. Chadstone is co-owned by The

Gandel Group and Vicinity Centres and is managed by Vicinity Centres. For more information about Vicinity Centres visit www.vicinity.com.au. For

more information about Chadstone go to www.chadstone.com.au

About MGallery

MGallery is where captivating stories are lived and shared. With more than 100 storied boutique hotels around the world, each MGallery tells a unique story inspired by the destination. From bespoke design and sensorial mixology to wellbeing dedicated to women, MGallery hotels are places where guests can discover the very best the world has to offer. MGallery guests are inspired and enriched through their delightful visits to these stylish, thoughtful and decidedly singular hotels. Well-known properties in the MGallery collection include Hotel Molitor Paris, INK Hotel Amsterdam, Queens Hotel Cheltenham in England, Santa Teresa Hotel Rio de Janeiro, Hotel Lindrum Melbourne in Australia, Muse Bangkok Langsuan in Thailand, and Hotel des Arts Saigon in Vietnam. MGallery is part of Accor, a world-leading augmented hospitality group offering unique experiences in 4,900 hotels and residences across 110 countries. group.accor.com