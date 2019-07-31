TITLE: The New Glen opens its doors following two-year transformation

Crowds gathered at The Glen in Melbourne's south-east this morning to celebrate the official opening of the final major stage of the centre's $430 million redevelopment.

Unveiling a new indoor-outdoor dining precinct, a two-storey new-format David Jones and 50 new fashion and lifestyle stores, The Glen was officially opened by Victorian State Member for Mount Waverley Matt Fregon and co-owners Vicinity Centres (Vicinity) Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Grant Kelley and Perron Group Managing Director Ross Robertson.

Beginning construction in 2017, The Glen's transformation and expansion now sees the centre span a total of 78,000 square metres of gross lettable area with more than 250 retailers in fashion, fresh food, beauty, lifestyle and dining.

Mr Kelley said: 'We set out to transform The Glen into a leading destination that would deliver a world-class experience for our customers where they could shop, socialise, relax, dine and live now and into the future.

'Our major redevelopment and investment in The Glen reflects the confidence we have in Melbourne's south-east growth corridor and the Melbourne market more generally, and in creating destinations that would continue to meet the changing needs of our community.'

Mr Kelley said the most recent figures showed that over the past 12 months, Victoria continued to be the fastest growing state in retail with total retail sales growing by $4.04 billion1 which supported retail destination developments such as The Glen.

Mr Kelley said almost a quarter of the centre had been dedicated to dining and fresh food with more than 50 options available centre-wide which was based on growing demand for unique and quality food options for consumers in their own local communities.

'We know one of the drawcards of this highly-anticipated expansion is the new indoor-outdoor dining experience which has been designed for foodies and locals alike who love to socialise and eat out with friends and family,' Mr Kelley added.

The vibrant open-air dining precinct features more than 10 new restaurants including many cult food brands which are opening in a shopping centre or outside Melbourne's inner city for the first time, including Chef Jerry Mai's Bia Hoi, Tina's Noodles, of Dainty Sichuan fame and iconic Noosa brand Betty's Burgers and Concrete.

The dynamic new mix of retailers includes international brands Innisfree, Swarovski, Superdry and FILA which stand alongside renowned Australian big-name retailers David Jones, Decjuba, Seed, Cotton On Mega and Kikki.K.

Perron Group Managing Director, Mr Ross Robertson said: 'For the past two years, The Glen customers and community have been eagerly anticipating the completion of their centre. We are proud to offer customers a leading retail and dining destination with sought-after brands and boutiques, and new culinary experiences.'

Mr Kelley said Victoria's retail sector plays a crucial role in the economy, employing approximately 340,000 people. The Glen's redevelopment would contribute approximately 1,200 new, ongoing jobs in retail, hospitality and services to the local economy, along with the 1,150 jobs created during construction.

Atop of The Glen work continues on Australia's biggest residential project being built over a retail destination with 500 new apartments under construction as part of the Golden Age Group, Sky Garden project. The residential development is creating a further 500 jobs throughout construction.

'The final major milestone at The Glen further demonstrates momentum against Vicinity's strategy to create market-leading destinations, and our partnership with the Golden Age Group for Vicinity's first residential project to realise value from mixed use opportunities across our portfolio,' Mr Kelley added.

From pop-up champagne bars, DJs spinning tunes and indulgent eclairs to exclusive retail offers and live entertainment, celebrations will continue throughout opening weekend at The Glen.

More retailers and restaurants will progressively open over the coming months, further elevating customers' shopping and dining experience.

