TITLE: Toasting a new culinary hot spot opening at The Glen

Things are heating in Melbourne's south-east with a delectable assortment of global and local restaurants opening at The Glen's stunning new dining precinct on 1 August.

The new indoor-outdoor precinct features more than 10 new dining venues including a diverse mix of cult foodie brands many of which will be launching outside Melbourne's inner city for the first time.

A major drawcard will be Bia Hoi by renowned owner-chef and author Jerry Mai behind Melbourne's Pho Nom and Annam. Her new venue, and first restaurant outside the CBD, Bia Hoi is a Vietnamese beer house serving Jerry's signature modern Vietnamese food and a dynamic list of boutique beers.

'Guests can expect the punchy flavours and thoughtfully sourced produce that they know and love from our CBD restaurants. It's a place for families, mates and anyone after a great time' Mai said.

Mai grew up not far from Glen Waverley and her CV has spanned kitchens from Gingerboy to London's Zuma and the Michelin-starred Nahm.

Also amongst the game-changing precinct will be Sydney restaurateur Peter Zaidan's second Victorian restaurant, Macelleria - The Butcher that Cooks for you.

As part of the global range of cuisines, an outpost of popular izakaya and late-night Melbourne institution Shujinko Ramen will offer true Tokyo-style ramen.

In an Australian first and culinary coup, famous Korean restaurant, Masizzim, will open their first restaurant introducing customers to the emerging food trend of delicious signature stew pots.

The south-east's newest dining precinct will also boast Tina's Noodles, named after founder Tina Li, of Dainty Sichuan fame who has been plating up signature Chinese Sichuan noodles across Melbourne for over 15 years.

Decked in vibrant pink and aqua, Miss Ping's highly Instagrammable, tropical fitout will transport diners to a holiday-inspired destination while enjoying mouth-watering Thai dishes and hand-shaken cocktails.

The precinct's diverse restaurant mix also includes iconic Noosa brand Betty's Burgers and Concrete, Korean cult chicken and beer brand Gami Chicken, Miss Pickles Mediterranean Grill, Gong Cha renowned for signature teas and The Coffee Club.

Catering for customers who are passionate about eating out and socialising with family and friends the new culinary hot spot will be open for lunch, dinner, snacks and drinks in-between seven days a week. The precinct will also continue to grow with more restaurants opening next year.

Centre Manager, Richard Devlin said: 'A true foodies paradise and a vibrant social destination, The Glen's new indoor-outdoor dining precinct will be a place to discover and enjoy eclectic flavours with family and friends.'

'I'm confident locals will love this new dining destination that will suit any taste or occasion offering everything from modern Vietnamese dishes, spicy noodles and signature ramen to craft beers, burgers, steaks,' Mr Devlin added.

The open air two-level dining precinct topped with a custom designed roof by Melbourne artist Vera Moller, is filled with lush, greenery, a playful interactive water feature, a grass play zone for the kids, bright animal sculptures and a stage for pop up events and concerts, making it a vibrant gathering place for the local community.

Also opening their doors on Thursday 1 August as part of The Glen's final major stage will be a new format David Jones and new fashion and lifestyle precinct with 50 specialty stores.

Restaurants opening at The Glen's indoor-outdoor dining precinct:

Betty Burgers and Concrete

Bia Hoi

Gami Chicken

Gong Cha

Macelleria

Masizzim

Miss Ping's Thai Eatery

Miss Pickle Mediterranean Grill

Shujinko Ramen

Tina's Noodles

The Coffee Club

Indoor-outdoor dining precinct key features:

Custom designed roof by Melbourne artist Vera Moller

A lush, natural garden and more than 20 mature trees

A stage for pop up events and concerts

A trickling, interactive water feature with jets and signature lights

Feature light show

A grass play zone

Bright animal sculptures

