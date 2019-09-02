Log in
TITLE: Vicinity appoints new Chief People & Culture Officer

09/02/2019 | 12:47am EDT

Vicinity Centres (Vicinity) today announced the appointment of Tanya Southey as Chief People & Culture Officer (CPCO) following an international search. Ms Southey will begin with Vicinity in late October 2019.

Ms Southey joins Vicinity with more than 20 years' executive experience across human resources and culture transformation, including as Human Resources Director at Carlton United Breweries, Group General Manager, People at Jetstar and Vice President, Human Resources at GE Money.

In her new role, Ms Southey will report to CEO and Managing Director, Mr Grant Kelley and be part of Vicinity's Executive Committee. 'We are thrilled to have attracted someone of Tanya's calibre to Vicinity, her passion for supporting people and teams to achieve their full potential will be of enormous benefit to our people and to the execution of our strategy,' Mr Kelley said.

Mr Kelley said Ms Southey also brought with her an extensive career in executive coaching and was passionate about creating strong organisations that can achieve high performance not only through their products and services, but through creating collective mindsets, values and attitudes.

'Tanya's deep experience in human resources and transformation combined with her expertise leading and coaching people, uniquely qualifies her to continue our transformation into a high-performance culture.

'I know that Tanya is looking forward to joining our team and supporting our people during a dynamic and transitional time for our business and the retail property industry,' Mr Kelley said.

Mr Kelley said that Ms Southey's appointment formed part of the new Executive Committee structure to advance Vicinity's strategy to create a portfolio of market-leading destinations, realise mixed-use opportunities and expand our wholesale funds platform.

Ms Southey lives in Melbourne with her family and will be based at Vicinity's national office in Chadstone.

For further information please contact:

Kat Rellos
T +61 411 245 099
E Katherine.Rellos@vicinity.com.au

Disclaimer

Vicinity Centres RE Ltd. published this content on 02 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2019 04:46:04 UTC
