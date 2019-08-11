Log in
TITLE: Vicinity leads retail property with 4 Star Green Star Performance rating

08/11/2019 | 08:41pm EDT

Vicinity Centres (Vicinity) is now the highest-rated retail property group in Australia after it received a 4 Star Green Star Performance rating, representing best practice, from the Green Building Council of Australia (GBCA).

Vicinity Centres CEO Grant Kelley said, 'We're proud to have received a 4 Star Green Star Performance rating for our portfolio, and to be taking on a leadership position, which reinforces our commitment to creating more sustainable business outcomes for our customers, communities, and investors.'

Mr Kelley said Vicinity's rating was a significant lift since its first rating of two stars - which is the current average for Australian buildings - in 2016. Chadstone (Vic), Mandurah Forum (WA), Queens Plaza (Qld) and Elizabeth City Centre (SA) are among 39 centres which have received a 4 Star Green Star Performance rating by the GBCA in 2019.

Melissa Schulz, General Manager, Sustainability at Vicinity said: 'We're thrilled with what we've been able to achieve since 2016, including cutting the energy we're using, which has delivered an 11% reduction in our carbon emissions intensity - equivalent to removing more than 4,700 cars from our roads this year.'

'We know our customers and retailers are looking to us for sustainability leadership, which is why our teams have changed processes and implemented upgrades, to help deliver better outcomes for our communities and the environment.'

Key sustainability measures recognised by the GBCA include:

  • Vicinity's $73 million national solar program
  • Heating, ventilation, air-conditioning and cooling (HVAC) maintenance and replacement
  • Waste management
  • Community investment and Reconciliation Action Plan

'Our strategy to reach Net Zero carbon by 2030, along with our industry-leading solar investment, has helped us reach 4 Star Green Star Performance rating, but we know there is more work to do to ensure we maintain our position as sustainability leaders,' Ms Schulz said.

For further information please contact:

Kat Rellos
T +61 411 245 099
E Katherine.Rellos@vicinity.com.au

Joel Crean
T +61 447 044 215
E Joel.Crean@vicinity.com.au

Disclaimer

Vicinity Centres RE Ltd. published this content on 12 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2019 00:40:07 UTC
