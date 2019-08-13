Log in
Vicinity Centres : 2019 Corporate Governance Statement

08/13/2019 | 08:57pm EDT

Corporate

Governance

Statement

2019

01 Our approach to governance

In this Corporate Governance Statement references to 'Vicinity', 'Group', 'us', 'we' or 'our' refer to Vicinity Centres and its controlled entities.

Vicinity Centres (Vicinity) comprises Vicinity Limited (the Company) and Vicinity Centres Trust (the Trust) which are stapled together and trade on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the code VCX. Vicinity Centres RE Ltd (the RE) is the responsible entity of the Trust. Vicinity Funds RE Ltd (Vicinity Funds RE) is the responsible entity or trustee of wholesale funds. The Boards of the Company, the RE and Vicinity Funds RE comprise the same Directors and generally meet concurrently (collectively, the Board).

Vicinity's corporate governance platform is integral to supporting our strategy, protecting the rights of our securityholders and creating sustainable growth.

Our governance model

Figure 1

Purpose

Vision

Strategic focus

Unlocking Vicinity's potential by

We reimagine destinations of the future,

focusing on creating market leading

Enriching community experiences

creating places where people love to

destinations, realising mixed-use

connect

opportunities and expanding the funds

management platform

Value drivers

We embrace difference

We always collaborate

We imagine a better way

Governance enablers

Policies and delegations

People and culture

Stakeholder engagement

Capital and financial

management

Vicinity strives to ensure that it meets high standards of governance in everything it does. Vicinity's governance principles and practices reflect that Vicinity operates in a robust regulatory environment and has corporate and managed investment scheme obligations under he Corporations Act 2001 (the Act) and ASX Listing Rules. During FY19, Vicinity's corporate governance framework was consistent with the ASX Corporate Governance Council's Corporate Governance Principles and Recommendations (ASX CGC Principles) (3rd edition). In addition, Vicinity has outlined in this statement where it has early adopted some of the new or revised recommendations that form part of the 4th edition of the ASX CGC Principles.

All references in this statement to the ASX CGC Principles are to the 3rd edition unless otherwise indicated.

This statement is current as at 14 August 2019 and has been approved by the Board.

This statement and Vicinity's key governance policies and charters are available in the corporate governance section of our website.

vicinity.com.au/about-us/corporate-governance

Note: The following symbols are used in this statement to cross-refer to more information on a topic.

References content within Vicinity's 2019 Annual Report located in the 'Financial Results' section of Vicinity's website: vicinity.com.au/investor-centre/financial-results

References materials available on Vicinity's website: vicinity.com.au

2 Vicinity Centres Corporate Governance Statement 2019

02 Role and responsibilities of the Board

Allocation of responsibilities

The Board is accountable to securityholders for the performance of Vicinity. The Board is responsible for the strategic direction, establishing goals for management and monitoring the achievement of these goals. In doing so, the Board aims to create long-term value and sustainable earnings growth for Vicinity's securityholders and wholesale fund investors, having regard to the interests of Vicinity's other stakeholders and the communities in which Vicinity operates.

Other key responsibilities of the Board include:

  • setting the values, standards of conduct and governance practices of Vicinity including evaluating the skills and experience required on the Board and planning Board succession
  • appointing, setting the remuneration framework for, and planning succession of, the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director (CEO) and senior executives
  • overseeing the processes for making appropriate, timely and balanced disclosure of all relevant material information concerning Vicinity
  • monitoring the integrity of financial reporting and corporate reporting, including external audit
  • setting risk appetite and monitoring systems of risk management, internal control and ethical and legal compliance, and
  • approving operating budgets and major capital expenditure, acquisitions and disposals.

Full details of the responsibilities and functions reserved for the Board are set out in the Board charter, as recommended by the 4th edition of the ASX CGC Principles.

vicinity.com.au/about-us/corporate-governance

The structure of our Board

Figure 2

Vicinity securityholders

Wholesale fund investors

Company and RE Board of Directors

Vicinity Funds RE

Wholesale Funds

Responsible for Vicinity's strategic plan and oversight of management

Board of Directors

Conflicts Committee

on behalf of Vicinity securityholders

Oversees governance and

Identifying, advocating and

performance of the funds and

promoting the interests of

schemes for which Vicinity

wholesale fund investors, where

Funds RE is trustee

the potential for a conflict

or responsible entity

of interest arises

Nominations Committee

Audit Committee

Risk and Compliance

Remuneration and Human

Oversees Board and Committee

Oversees financial governance

Committee

Resources Committee

membership, renewal and

and financial reporting integrity

Oversees the implementation

Oversees remuneration and

succession planning

and effectiveness of Vicinity's

people policies and framework

risk, compliance and safety

strategies

frameworks

CEO

Responsible for the day-to-day management of Vicinity and implementation of Vicinity's strategic objectives

Executive Committee

Responsible for running Vicinity's operations and delivering Vicinity's strategic objectives

Our people

Responsible for the day-to-day operations associated with owning, managing and developing Vicinity's assets, creating unique and relevant

consumer experiences and delivering compelling value to our retail partners

Vicinity Centres Corporate Governance Statement 2019

3

02 Role and responsibilities of the Board continued

Board and Committee composition

As at the date of this statement, the composition of the Board and Committees is as follows:

Table 1

Risk and

Remuneration and

Boarda

Nominations

Audit

Compliance

Human Resources

Committee

Committee

Committee

Committee

Peter Hay

C

(Appointed 11 June 2015)

Independent non-executive Chairman

Clive Appleton

(Appointed 1 September 2018)

Non-executive Director

David Thurin

M

M

(Appointed 11 June 2015)

Non-executive Director

Grant Kelley

(Appointed 1 January 2018)

CEO and Managing Director

Janette Kendall

M

M

(Appointed 1 December 2017)

Independent non-executive Director

Karen Penrose

C

M

(Appointed 11 June 2015)

Independent non-executive Director

Peter Kahan

M

C

(Appointed 11 June 2015)

Independent non-executive Director

Tim Hammon

M

C

M

(Appointed 15 December 2011)

Independent non-executive Director

Trevor Gerberb

M

M

(Appointed 28 October 2015)

Independent non-executive Director

Wai Tang

M

M

(Appointed 30 May 2014)

Independent non-executive Director

C - Chairman, M - Member

Although it was announced to the ASX on 24 April 2019 that Mr Peter Kahan will assume the role of Chairman following the release of Vicinity's FY19 full year results on 14 August 2019, he is currently on a leave of absence. Mr Peter Hay, who has served as Chairman since Vicinity's inception in June 2015, has agreed to be Acting Chairman, and Mr Trevor Gerber has agreed to be Acting Chairman of the Remuneration and Human Resources Committee, until Mr Kahan's return.

Mr Kahan has been a non-executive Director of Vicinity since June 2015. Further details of Mr Kahan's appointment as Chairman were announced to the ASX on 24 April 2019, and a copy of that announcement is available on Vicinity's website.

The number of Board and Committee meetings attended by the Directors during FY19 is set out in the Directors' Report forming part of Vicinity's Annual Report.

Director independence

The Board annually assesses the independence of each non-executive Director which is determined in accordance with the Board charter and having regard to the factors relevant to assessing the independence of a director set out in the ASX CGC Principles and the interests that the Directors have disclosed.

All non-executive Directors, including the Chairman of the Board and the Chairman elect, have been assessed as independent non-executive Directors for FY19, other than Dr David Thurin and Mr Clive Appleton who are connected with The Gandel Group,

a major securityholder, at the date of this statement. Accordingly, and given the CEO, Mr Grant Kelley is not considered independent as an executive, seven out of the ten Directors are independent non-executive Directors.

  1. This table displays the composition of the boards of the Company, the RE and Vicinity Funds RE.
  2. On 11 June 2015, following the merger of Novion Property Group and Federation Centres (Merger) Mr Gerber was appointed a Director of the RE. Mr Gerber was appointed as consultant to, and alternate Director of, the Company as the Company's constitution contained a limit on the maximum number of directors being eight. Securityholders resolved to remove this limit at the Company's 2015 Annual General Meeting on 28 October 2015. Subsequently Mr Gerber was appointed a Director of the Company.

4 Vicinity Centres Corporate Governance Statement 2019

02 Role and responsibilities of the Board continued

Committee composition and responsibilities

The Board has established a Nominations Committee, an Audit Committee, a Risk and Compliance Committee and a Remuneration and Human Resources Committee to assist the Board in discharging its duties. Each Committee operates under a charter approved by the Board and all Directors have a standing invitation to attend Committee meetings. The role and responsibilities of each Committee are outlined below, noting that the Board may delegate further powers to, or determine additional responsibilities for, any of the Committees:

Figure 3

Board of Directors

Nominations Committee

The Nominations Committee comprises four members, all of whom are non-executive Directors. A majority of the Committee's members are independent Directors, and during FY19 the Committee was chaired by the independent Chairman of the Board, Peter Hay.

The Nominations Committee is responsible for determining, where required, or making recommendations to the Board with respect to:

  • Board size, composition and non-executive Directors to retire by rotation
  • the skills and experience matrix
  • Board succession planning
  • identifying individuals who are qualified to become Board members
  • membership of the Board Committees
  • independence of the non- executive Directors
  • Board performance evaluation, and
  • the induction process for incoming Directors and professional development for Directors.

Audit Committee

The Audit Committee comprises four members, all of whom are independent, non-executive Directors. The Committee is chaired by independent Director, Karen Penrose.

The Audit Committee is responsible for:

  • reviewing the external reporting of financial information
  • reviewing the effectiveness of financial reporting systems and internal controls
  • reviewing the policies, practices, plans and controls for treasury management, including debt and associated hedging
  • reviewing the effectiveness of the tax risk management framework
  • overseeing the independence and performance of the external auditors and making recommendations as to their appointment and removal, and
  • monitoring the effectiveness of the internal auditors and approving their appointment and removal.

Risk and Compliance

Committee

The Risk and Compliance Committee comprises four members, all of whom are non-executive Directors.

A majority of the Committee's members are independent Directors and the Committee is chaired by independent Director, Tim Hammon. The Chairman of the Audit Committee is also a member of this Committee.

The Risk and Compliance Committee is responsible for:

  • assessing Vicinity's risk culture and reporting any significant issues to the Board
  • overseeing and reviewing the Group's risk management and compliance management frameworks
  • reviewing material risks identified in Vicinity's risk profile and monitoring changes
  • monitoring Vicinity's health and safety, environmental and sustainability practices
  • overseeing investigations of fraud, ethical matters and failure of internal control systems or the risk management and compliance frameworks (including matters raised by whistleblowers), and
  • reviewing and providing input in relation to Vicinity's insurance strategy.

Remuneration and Human

Resources Committee

The Remuneration and Human Resources Committee comprises four members, all of whom are independent, non-executive Directors. During FY19 the Committee was chaired by independent Director, Peter Kahan.

The Remuneration and Human Resources Committee is responsible for determining, where required, or making recommendations to the Board with respect to:

  • reward principles and remuneration framework for all Vicinity employees
  • remuneration arrangements of senior executives and non- executive Directors
  • annual performance review processes for the CEO, and
  • Vicinity's diversity and inclusion objectives.

The Committee also oversees Vicinity's human resources policies and reviews Vicinity's human resources strategy.

Following each Committee meeting, the Committee Chairmen provide reports to the next Board meeting with respect to the items of business considered by the relevant Committee. The Committees provide recommendations to the Board as required.

Membership of each Committee is outlined at page 4 and the relevant qualifications, experience and other directorships of each Director is available on Vicinity's website.

vicinity.com.au/about-us/our-board

Vicinity Centres Corporate Governance Statement 2019

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Vicinity Centres RE Ltd. published this content on 14 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2019 00:56:09 UTC
