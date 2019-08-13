Vicinity Centres : 2019 Corporate Governance Statement 0 08/13/2019 | 08:57pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Corporate Governance Statement 2019 01 Our approach to governance In this Corporate Governance Statement references to 'Vicinity', 'Group', 'us', 'we' or 'our' refer to Vicinity Centres and its controlled entities. Vicinity Centres (Vicinity) comprises Vicinity Limited (the Company) and Vicinity Centres Trust (the Trust) which are stapled together and trade on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the code VCX. Vicinity Centres RE Ltd (the RE) is the responsible entity of the Trust. Vicinity Funds RE Ltd (Vicinity Funds RE) is the responsible entity or trustee of wholesale funds. The Boards of the Company, the RE and Vicinity Funds RE comprise the same Directors and generally meet concurrently (collectively, the Board). Vicinity's corporate governance platform is integral to supporting our strategy, protecting the rights of our securityholders and creating sustainable growth. Our governance model Figure 1 Purpose Vision Strategic focus Unlocking Vicinity's potential by We reimagine destinations of the future, focusing on creating market leading Enriching community experiences creating places where people love to destinations, realising mixed-use connect opportunities and expanding the funds management platform Value drivers We embrace difference We always collaborate We imagine a better way Governance enablers Policies and delegations People and culture Stakeholder engagement Capital and financial management Vicinity strives to ensure that it meets high standards of governance in everything it does. Vicinity's governance principles and practices reflect that Vicinity operates in a robust regulatory environment and has corporate and managed investment scheme obligations under he Corporations Act 2001 (the Act) and ASX Listing Rules. During FY19, Vicinity's corporate governance framework was consistent with the ASX Corporate Governance Council's Corporate Governance Principles and Recommendations (ASX CGC Principles) (3rd edition). In addition, Vicinity has outlined in this statement where it has early adopted some of the new or revised recommendations that form part of the 4th edition of the ASX CGC Principles. All references in this statement to the ASX CGC Principles are to the 3rd edition unless otherwise indicated. This statement is current as at 14 August 2019 and has been approved by the Board. This statement and Vicinity's key governance policies and charters are available in the corporate governance section of our website. vicinity.com.au/about-us/corporate-governance Note: The following symbols are used in this statement to cross-refer to more information on a topic. References content within Vicinity's 2019 Annual Report located in the 'Financial Results' section of Vicinity's website: vicinity.com.au/investor-centre/financial-results References materials available on Vicinity's website: vicinity.com.au 2 Vicinity Centres Corporate Governance Statement 2019 02 Role and responsibilities of the Board Allocation of responsibilities The Board is accountable to securityholders for the performance of Vicinity. The Board is responsible for the strategic direction, establishing goals for management and monitoring the achievement of these goals. In doing so, the Board aims to create long-term value and sustainable earnings growth for Vicinity's securityholders and wholesale fund investors, having regard to the interests of Vicinity's other stakeholders and the communities in which Vicinity operates. Other key responsibilities of the Board include: setting the values, standards of conduct and governance practices of Vicinity including evaluating the skills and experience required on the Board and planning Board succession

appointing, setting the remuneration framework for, and planning succession of, the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director ( CEO ) and senior executives

) and senior executives overseeing the processes for making appropriate, timely and balanced disclosure of all relevant material information concerning Vicinity

monitoring the integrity of financial reporting and corporate reporting, including external audit

setting risk appetite and monitoring systems of risk management, internal control and ethical and legal compliance, and

approving operating budgets and major capital expenditure, acquisitions and disposals. Full details of the responsibilities and functions reserved for the Board are set out in the Board charter, as recommended by the 4th edition of the ASX CGC Principles. vicinity.com.au/about-us/corporate-governance The structure of our Board Figure 2 Vicinity securityholders Wholesale fund investors Company and RE Board of Directors Vicinity Funds RE Wholesale Funds Responsible for Vicinity's strategic plan and oversight of management Board of Directors Conflicts Committee on behalf of Vicinity securityholders Oversees governance and Identifying, advocating and performance of the funds and promoting the interests of schemes for which Vicinity wholesale fund investors, where Funds RE is trustee the potential for a conflict or responsible entity of interest arises Nominations Committee Audit Committee Risk and Compliance Remuneration and Human Oversees Board and Committee Oversees financial governance Committee Resources Committee membership, renewal and and financial reporting integrity Oversees the implementation Oversees remuneration and succession planning and effectiveness of Vicinity's people policies and framework risk, compliance and safety strategies frameworks CEO Responsible for the day-to-day management of Vicinity and implementation of Vicinity's strategic objectives Executive Committee Responsible for running Vicinity's operations and delivering Vicinity's strategic objectives Our people Responsible for the day-to-day operations associated with owning, managing and developing Vicinity's assets, creating unique and relevant consumer experiences and delivering compelling value to our retail partners Vicinity Centres Corporate Governance Statement 2019 3 02 Role and responsibilities of the Board continued Board and Committee composition As at the date of this statement, the composition of the Board and Committees is as follows: Table 1 Risk and Remuneration and Boarda Nominations Audit Compliance Human Resources Committee Committee Committee Committee Peter Hay C (Appointed 11 June 2015) Independent non-executive Chairman Clive Appleton (Appointed 1 September 2018) Non-executive Director David Thurin M M (Appointed 11 June 2015) Non-executive Director Grant Kelley (Appointed 1 January 2018) CEO and Managing Director Janette Kendall M M (Appointed 1 December 2017) Independent non-executive Director Karen Penrose C M (Appointed 11 June 2015) Independent non-executive Director Peter Kahan M C (Appointed 11 June 2015) Independent non-executive Director Tim Hammon M C M (Appointed 15 December 2011) Independent non-executive Director Trevor Gerberb M M (Appointed 28 October 2015) Independent non-executive Director Wai Tang M M (Appointed 30 May 2014) Independent non-executive Director C - Chairman, M - Member Although it was announced to the ASX on 24 April 2019 that Mr Peter Kahan will assume the role of Chairman following the release of Vicinity's FY19 full year results on 14 August 2019, he is currently on a leave of absence. Mr Peter Hay, who has served as Chairman since Vicinity's inception in June 2015, has agreed to be Acting Chairman, and Mr Trevor Gerber has agreed to be Acting Chairman of the Remuneration and Human Resources Committee, until Mr Kahan's return. Mr Kahan has been a non-executive Director of Vicinity since June 2015. Further details of Mr Kahan's appointment as Chairman were announced to the ASX on 24 April 2019, and a copy of that announcement is available on Vicinity's website. The number of Board and Committee meetings attended by the Directors during FY19 is set out in the Directors' Report forming part of Vicinity's Annual Report. Director independence The Board annually assesses the independence of each non-executive Director which is determined in accordance with the Board charter and having regard to the factors relevant to assessing the independence of a director set out in the ASX CGC Principles and the interests that the Directors have disclosed. All non-executive Directors, including the Chairman of the Board and the Chairman elect, have been assessed as independent non-executive Directors for FY19, other than Dr David Thurin and Mr Clive Appleton who are connected with The Gandel Group, a major securityholder, at the date of this statement. Accordingly, and given the CEO, Mr Grant Kelley is not considered independent as an executive, seven out of the ten Directors are independent non-executive Directors. This table displays the composition of the boards of the Company, the RE and Vicinity Funds RE. On 11 June 2015, following the merger of Novion Property Group and Federation Centres ( Merger ) Mr Gerber was appointed a Director of the RE. Mr Gerber was appointed as consultant to, and alternate Director of, the Company as the Company's constitution contained a limit on the maximum number of directors being eight. Securityholders resolved to remove this limit at the Company's 2015 Annual General Meeting on 28 October 2015. Subsequently Mr Gerber was appointed a Director of the Company. 4 Vicinity Centres Corporate Governance Statement 2019 02 Role and responsibilities of the Board continued Committee composition and responsibilities The Board has established a Nominations Committee, an Audit Committee, a Risk and Compliance Committee and a Remuneration and Human Resources Committee to assist the Board in discharging its duties. Each Committee operates under a charter approved by the Board and all Directors have a standing invitation to attend Committee meetings. The role and responsibilities of each Committee are outlined below, noting that the Board may delegate further powers to, or determine additional responsibilities for, any of the Committees: Figure 3 Board of Directors Nominations Committee The Nominations Committee comprises four members, all of whom are non-executive Directors. A majority of the Committee's members are independent Directors, and during FY19 the Committee was chaired by the independent Chairman of the Board, Peter Hay. The Nominations Committee is responsible for determining, where required, or making recommendations to the Board with respect to: Board size, composition and non-executive Directors to retire by rotation

non-executive Directors to retire by rotation the skills and experience matrix

Board succession planning

identifying individuals who are qualified to become Board members

membership of the Board Committees

independence of the non- executive Directors

Board performance evaluation, and

the induction process for incoming Directors and professional development for Directors. Audit Committee The Audit Committee comprises four members, all of whom are independent, non-executive Directors. The Committee is chaired by independent Director, Karen Penrose. The Audit Committee is responsible for: reviewing the external reporting of financial information

reviewing the effectiveness of financial reporting systems and internal controls

reviewing the policies, practices, plans and controls for treasury management, including debt and associated hedging

reviewing the effectiveness of the tax risk management framework

overseeing the independence and performance of the external auditors and making recommendations as to their appointment and removal, and

monitoring the effectiveness of the internal auditors and approving their appointment and removal. Risk and Compliance Committee The Risk and Compliance Committee comprises four members, all of whom are non-executive Directors. A majority of the Committee's members are independent Directors and the Committee is chaired by independent Director, Tim Hammon. The Chairman of the Audit Committee is also a member of this Committee. The Risk and Compliance Committee is responsible for: assessing Vicinity's risk culture and reporting any significant issues to the Board

overseeing and reviewing the Group's risk management and compliance management frameworks

reviewing material risks identified in Vicinity's risk profile and monitoring changes

monitoring Vicinity's health and safety, environmental and sustainability practices

overseeing investigations of fraud, ethical matters and failure of internal control systems or the risk management and compliance frameworks (including matters raised by whistleblowers), and

reviewing and providing input in relation to Vicinity's insurance strategy. Remuneration and Human Resources Committee The Remuneration and Human Resources Committee comprises four members, all of whom are independent, non-executive Directors. During FY19 the Committee was chaired by independent Director, Peter Kahan. The Remuneration and Human Resources Committee is responsible for determining, where required, or making recommendations to the Board with respect to: reward principles and remuneration framework for all Vicinity employees

remuneration arrangements of senior executives and non- executive Directors

annual performance review processes for the CEO, and

Vicinity's diversity and inclusion objectives. The Committee also oversees Vicinity's human resources policies and reviews Vicinity's human resources strategy. Following each Committee meeting, the Committee Chairmen provide reports to the next Board meeting with respect to the items of business considered by the relevant Committee. The Committees provide recommendations to the Board as required. Membership of each Committee is outlined at page 4 and the relevant qualifications, experience and other directorships of each Director is available on Vicinity's website. vicinity.com.au/about-us/our-board Vicinity Centres Corporate Governance Statement 2019 5 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Vicinity Centres RE Ltd. published this content on 14 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2019 00:56:09 UTC 0 Latest news on VICINITY CENTRES 09:02p VICINITY CENTRES : Direct Portfolio June 2019 PU 08:57p VICINITY CENTRES : 2019 Corporate Governance Statement PU 08:37p VICINITY CENTRES : FY19 annual results presentation PU 08:12p VICINITY CENTRES : Appendix 3A.1 Notification of Dividend/Distribution PU 08:12p VICINITY CENTRES : Appendix 4E PU 08:12p VICINITY CENTRES : FY19 annual results announcement PU 08/11 TITLE : Vicinity leads retail property with 4 Star Green Star Performance rating PU 08/01 VICINITY CENTRES : Resignation of a Company Secretary PU 07/31 TITLE : The New Glen opens its doors following two-year transformation PU 07/18 VICINITY CENTRES : Appendix 3D - Changes relating to buy-back PU