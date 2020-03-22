Vicinity Centres : ASIC 484 - Cancellation of securities pursuant to on-market buy-back

23 March 2020
Market Announcements Office
Australian Securities Exchange
Exchange Centre
20 Bridge Street SYDNEY NSW 2000
Dear Sir/Madam,
ASIC Form 484: Cancellation of Vicinity Centres (ASX: VCX) securities pursuant to on-marketbuy-back
A copy of the Form 484 lodged with ASIC today by Vicinity Limited (VL) in relation to the cancellation of securities pursuant to Vicinity Centres' on-market security buy-back is attached in accordance with Listing Rule 3.8A.
It is noted that while each stapled security in Vicinity Centres comprises one fully paid ordinary share in VL stapled to one unit in Vicinity Centres Trust (VCT), the amount stated in the Form 484 as paid by VL on the cancelled shares is the amount attributed to the shares only and not to the units in VCT.
Authorised by:
Rohan Abeyewardene
Group Company Secretary
Att: ASIC Form 484
Australian Securities & Investments Commission
Electronic Lodgement
Document No. 7EAU99302
Lodgement date/time: 23-03-2020 13:27:19
Reference Id: 137361039
Form 484
Corporations Act 2001
Change to company details
|
Company details
|
Company name
|
|
VICINITY LIMITED
|
|
Australian Company Number (ACN)
|
|
114 757 783
|
|
|
|
Who should ASIC contact if there is a query about this form?
Name
VICINITY LIMITED
ASIC registered agent number (if applicable)
31049
Signature
This form must be signed by a current officeholder of the company.
I certify that the information in this form is true and complete
Name
ROHAN MICHAEL ABEYEWARDENE
Capacity
Secretary
Signature
Date signed
23-03-2020
ASIC Form 484 Ref 13736103923/03/2020
Form 484 - Change to company details
VICINITY LIMITEDACN114 757 783
C1 Cancellation of shares
|
Reason for cancellation
|
Shares cancellation details
Reason for cancellation
ss.257H(3) Share buyback - Other buy-back type. A form 280 or 281 must be lodged at least 14 days, and no more than 1 year before the share buy-back can take place
The cancelled shares are listed below:
|
|
Share class code
|
Number of shares
|
Amount paid (cash
|
|
|
|
|
cancelled
|
or otherwise)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ORD
|
38428358
|
1551410.83
|
|
|
|
Earliest Date of
|
24-02-2020
|
|
|
|
|
cancellation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
C3 Change to share structure
The updated details for this changed share class are shown in the table below.
|
|
Share class
|
Full title if not standard
|
Total number of
|
Total amount paid on
|
Total amount unpaid
|
|
code
|
|
shares
|
these shares
|
on these shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ORD
|
ORDINARY SHARES
|
3718832593
|
470545690.86
|
0.00
|
|
Earliest date of
|
24-02-2020
|
|
|
|
|
change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ASIC Form 484 Ref 13736103923/03/2020
