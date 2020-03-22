Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Vicinity Centres    VCX   AU000000VCX7

VICINITY CENTRES

(VCX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Vicinity Centres : ASIC 484 - Cancellation of securities pursuant to on-market buy-back

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/22/2020 | 11:02pm EDT

23 March 2020

Market Announcements Office

Australian Securities Exchange

Exchange Centre

20 Bridge Street SYDNEY NSW 2000

Dear Sir/Madam,

ASIC Form 484: Cancellation of Vicinity Centres (ASX: VCX) securities pursuant to on-marketbuy-back

A copy of the Form 484 lodged with ASIC today by Vicinity Limited (VL) in relation to the cancellation of securities pursuant to Vicinity Centres' on-market security buy-back is attached in accordance with Listing Rule 3.8A.

It is noted that while each stapled security in Vicinity Centres comprises one fully paid ordinary share in VL stapled to one unit in Vicinity Centres Trust (VCT), the amount stated in the Form 484 as paid by VL on the cancelled shares is the amount attributed to the shares only and not to the units in VCT.

Authorised by:

Rohan Abeyewardene

Group Company Secretary

Att: ASIC Form 484

Vicinity Centres

National Office

Vicinity Limited ABN 90 114 757 783

Level 4, Chadstone Tower One

and Vicinity Centres RE Ltd

1341 Dandenong Road

T +61 3 7001 4000

ABN 88 149 781 322

PO Box 104

F +61 3 7001 4001

As responsible entity for:

Chadstone VIC 3148

vicinity.com.au

Vicinity Centres Trust ARSN 104 931 928

Australian Securities & Investments Commission

Electronic Lodgement

Document No. 7EAU99302

Lodgement date/time: 23-03-2020 13:27:19

Reference Id: 137361039

Form 484

Corporations Act 2001

Change to company details

Company details

Company name

VICINITY LIMITED

Australian Company Number (ACN)

114 757 783

Lodgement details

Who should ASIC contact if there is a query about this form?

Name

VICINITY LIMITED

ASIC registered agent number (if applicable)

31049

Signature

This form must be signed by a current officeholder of the company.

I certify that the information in this form is true and complete

Name

ROHAN MICHAEL ABEYEWARDENE

Capacity

Secretary

Signature

Date signed

23-03-2020

ASIC Form 484 Ref 13736103923/03/2020

Page 1 of 2

Form 484 - Change to company details

VICINITY LIMITEDACN114 757 783

C1 Cancellation of shares

Reason for cancellation

Shares cancellation details

Reason for cancellation

ss.257H(3) Share buyback - Other buy-back type. A form 280 or 281 must be lodged at least 14 days, and no more than 1 year before the share buy-back can take place

The cancelled shares are listed below:

Share class code

Number of shares

Amount paid (cash

cancelled

or otherwise)

ORD

38428358

1551410.83

Earliest Date of

24-02-2020

cancellation

C3 Change to share structure

The updated details for this changed share class are shown in the table below.

Share class

Full title if not standard

Total number of

Total amount paid on

Total amount unpaid

code

shares

these shares

on these shares

ORD

ORDINARY SHARES

3718832593

470545690.86

0.00

Earliest date of

24-02-2020

change

ASIC Form 484 Ref 13736103923/03/2020

Page 2 of 2

Disclaimer

Vicinity Centres RE Ltd. published this content on 23 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 March 2020 03:01:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on VICINITY CENTRES
03/22VICINITY CENTRES : ASIC 484 - Cancellation of securities pursuant to on-market b..
PU
03/19VICINITY CENTRES : withdraws FY20 earnings and distribution guidance due to COVI..
PU
03/17VICINITY CENTRES : Appendix 3E - Daily share buy-back notice
PU
03/15VICINITY CENTRES : Appendix 3E - Daily share buy-back notice
PU
03/12VICINITY CENTRES : Appendix 3E - Daily share buy-back notice
PU
03/10VICINITY CENTRES : Appendix 3E - Daily share buy-back notice
PU
03/09VICINITY CENTRES : Appendix 3E - Daily share buy-back notice
PU
03/04VICINITY CENTRES : Appendix 3E - Daily share buy-back notice
PU
03/02VICINITY CENTRES : Appendix 3E - Daily share buy-back notice
PU
02/27VICINITY CENTRES : Appendix 3E - Daily share buy-back notice
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 888 M
EBIT 2020 808 M
Net income 2020 637 M
Debt 2020 4 680 M
Yield 2020 12,8%
P/E ratio 2020 7,03x
P/E ratio 2021 6,81x
EV / Sales2020 10,0x
EV / Sales2021 10,3x
Capitalization 4 222 M
Chart VICINITY CENTRES
Duration : Period :
Vicinity Centres Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VICINITY CENTRES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 2,15  AUD
Last Close Price 1,14  AUD
Spread / Highest target 129%
Spread / Average Target 89,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 9,25%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Grant Lewis Kelley Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Trevor Gerber Chairman
Peter Huddle Chief Operating Officer
Nicholas Schiffer Chief Financial Officer
Timothy Hammon Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VICINITY CENTRES-58.23%2 452
AEON MALL CO., LTD.0.83%2 744
ARABIAN CENTRES COMPANY LIMITED12.41%2 703
MULTIPLAN EMPREENDIMENTOS IMOBILIARIOS S.A.-39.64%2 264
VINCOM RETAIL JSC--.--%1 985
ATRIUM LJUNGBERG AB (PUBL)-34.78%1 870
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group