Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Vicinity Centres    VCX   AU000000VCX7

VICINITY CENTRES

(VCX)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 06/11
2.63 AUD   +0.77%
01:19aVICINITY CENTRES : Appendix 3A.1 Notification of Dividend/Distribution
PU
06/06VICINITY CENTRES : Estimated June 2019 valuations
PU
05/06VICINITY CENTRES : Appendix 3E - Daily share buy-back notice
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Vicinity Centres : Appendix 3A.1 Notification of Dividend/Distribution

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/12/2019 | 01:19am EDT

Notification of dividend / distribution

Notification of dividend / distribution

Announcement Summary

Entity name

VICINITY CENTRES

Security on which the Distribution will be paid

VCX - FULLY PAID ORDINARY/UNITS STAPLED SECURITIES

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Wednesday June 12, 2019

Distribution Amount

AUD 0.07950000

Ex Date

Thursday June 27, 2019

Record Date

Friday June 28, 2019

Payment Date

Wednesday August 28, 2019

Refer to below for full details of the announcement

Announcement Details

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1

Name of +Entity

VICINITY CENTRES

Registration Number

1.2

Registered Number Type

ACN 114757783

other

ARSN 104931928

1.3

ASX issuer code

VCX

1.4 The announcement is

New announcement

1.5 Date of this announcement

Wednesday June 12, 2019

1.6 ASX +Security Code

VCX

Notification of dividend / distribution

1 / 4

Notification of dividend / distribution

ASX +Security Description

FULLY PAID ORDINARY/UNITS STAPLED SECURITIES

Part 2A - All dividends/distributions basic details

2A.1 Type of dividend/distribution

Ordinary

2A.2 The Dividend/distribution:

relates to a period of six months

2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date)

Sunday June 30, 2019

2A.4 +Record Date

Friday June 28, 2019

2A.5 Ex Date

Thursday June 27, 2019

2A.6 Payment Date

Wednesday August 28, 2019

2A.7 Are any of the below approvals required for the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable?

Security holder approval

Court approval

Lodgement of court order with +ASIC

ACCC approval

FIRB approval

Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the dividend/distribution.

No

2A.8 Currency in which the dividend/distribution is made ("primary currency")

AUD - Australian Dollar

2A.9 Total dividend/distribution payment amount per +security (in primary currency) for all dividends/distributions notified in this form

AUD 0.07950000

2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the currency in which the dividend/distribution is paid to securityholders that it wishes to disclose to the market?

No

2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this +security?

We do not have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this security

Estimated or Actual?

Estimated

Notification of dividend / distribution

2 / 4

Notification of dividend / distribution

2A.12 Does the +entity have tax component information apart from franking?

Yes

Part 3A - Ordinary dividend/distribution

3A.1

Is the ordinary dividend/distribution

3A.1a Ordinary dividend/distribution estimated

estimated at this time?

amount per +security

Yes

AUD 0.07950000

3A.1a(i) Date that actual ordinary amount will be

Estimated or Actual?

announced

Estimated

Wednesday August 14, 2019

3A.1b Ordinary Dividend/distribution amount per

security

AUD

3A.2

Is the ordinary dividend/distribution

franked?

No

3A.3

Percentage of ordinary

dividend/distribution that is franked

0.0000 %

3A.4

Ordinary dividend/distribution franked

3A.5 Percentage amount of dividend which is

amount per +security

unfranked

AUD 0.00000000

100.0000 %

3A.6

Ordinary dividend/distribution unfranked

amount per +security excluding conduit foreign

income amount

AUD 0.07950000

3A.7

Ordinary dividend/distribution conduit

foreign income amount per security AUD 0.00000000

Part 3E - Other - distribution components / tax

3E.1 Please indicate where and when information about tax components can be obtained (you may enter a url).

The 'Fund payment notice for non-resident securityholders' for the six months to 30 June 2019 will be available on the Vicinity Centres website at http://vicinity.com.au/investor-centre/tax-informationon or about 23 August 2019. The taxation components for distributions paid for the 12 months to 30 June 2019 will be sent to securityholders in late August 2019 and will also be available on the Vicinity Centres website.

Part 5 - Further information

Notification of dividend / distribution

3 / 4

Notification of dividend / distribution

  1. Please provide any further information applicable to this dividend/distribution
  2. Additional information for inclusion in the Announcement Summary

Notification of dividend / distribution

4 / 4

Disclaimer

Vicinity Centres RE Ltd. published this content on 12 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 June 2019 05:18:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VICINITY CENTRES
01:19aVICINITY CENTRES : Appendix 3A.1 Notification of Dividend/Distribution
PU
06/06VICINITY CENTRES : Estimated June 2019 valuations
PU
05/06VICINITY CENTRES : Appendix 3E - Daily share buy-back notice
PU
05/01VICINITY CENTRES : Appendix 3E - Daily share buy-back notice
PU
05/01VICINITY CENTRES : Cancellation of Vicinity Centres securities pursuant to on-ma..
PU
04/29VICINITY CENTRES : Appendix 3E - Daily share buy-back notice
PU
04/29VICINITY CENTRES : March 2019 quarterly update presentation
PU
04/29VICINITY CENTRES : March 2019 quarterly update ASX
PU
04/25VICINITY CENTRES RE : Appendix 3E - Daily share buy-back notice
PU
04/23VICINITY CENTRES RE : Chairman succession
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 946 M
EBIT 2019 871 M
Net income 2019 649 M
Debt 2019 4 063 M
Yield 2019 6,13%
P/E ratio 2019 15,28
P/E ratio 2020 14,41
EV / Sales 2019 14,7x
EV / Sales 2020 14,5x
Capitalization 9 844 M
Chart VICINITY CENTRES
Duration : Period :
Vicinity Centres Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VICINITY CENTRES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 2,76  AUD
Spread / Average Target 5,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Grant Lewis Kelley Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Peter Algernon Franc Hay Chairman
Kah Wong Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Timothy Hammon Independent Non-Executive Director
Wai Foon Tang Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VICINITY CENTRES0.38%6 820
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP-3.93%51 806
THE LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST0.00%25 786
UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE1.81%20 972
SCENTRE GROUP-1.54%14 068
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION15.00%11 058
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About