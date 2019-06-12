Vicinity Centres : Appendix 3A.1 Notification of Dividend/Distribution

Notification of dividend / distribution
Announcement Summary
Entity name
VICINITY CENTRES
Security on which the Distribution will be paid
VCX - FULLY PAID ORDINARY/UNITS STAPLED SECURITIES
Announcement Type
New announcement
Date of this announcement
Wednesday June 12, 2019
Distribution Amount
AUD 0.07950000
Ex Date
Thursday June 27, 2019
Record Date
Friday June 28, 2019
Payment Date
Wednesday August 28, 2019
Announcement Details
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.4 The announcement is
New announcement
1.5 Date of this announcement
Wednesday June 12, 2019
1.6 ASX +Security Code
VCX
ASX +Security Description
FULLY PAID ORDINARY/UNITS STAPLED SECURITIES
Part 2A - All dividends/distributions basic details
2A.1 Type of dividend/distribution
Ordinary
2A.2 The Dividend/distribution:
relates to a period of six months
2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date)
Sunday June 30, 2019
2A.4 +Record Date
Friday June 28, 2019
2A.5 Ex Date
Thursday June 27, 2019
2A.6 Payment Date
Wednesday August 28, 2019
2A.7 Are any of the below approvals required for the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable?
Security holder approval
Court approval
Lodgement of court order with +ASIC
ACCC approval
FIRB approval
Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the dividend/distribution.
No
2A.8 Currency in which the dividend/distribution is made ("primary currency")
AUD - Australian Dollar
2A.9 Total dividend/distribution payment amount per +security (in primary currency) for all dividends/distributions notified in this form
AUD 0.07950000
2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the currency in which the dividend/distribution is paid to securityholders that it wishes to disclose to the market?
No
2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this +security?
We do not have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this security
Estimated or Actual?
Estimated
2A.12 Does the +entity have tax component information apart from franking?
Yes
Part 3A - Ordinary dividend/distribution
|
foreign income amount per security AUD 0.00000000
Part 3E - Other - distribution components / tax
3E.1 Please indicate where and when information about tax components can be obtained (you may enter a url).
The 'Fund payment notice for non-resident securityholders' for the six months to 30 June 2019 will be available on the Vicinity Centres website at http://vicinity.com.au/investor-centre/tax-informationon or about 23 August 2019. The taxation components for distributions paid for the 12 months to 30 June 2019 will be sent to securityholders in late August 2019 and will also be available on the Vicinity Centres website.
Part 5 - Further information
-
Please provide any further information applicable to this dividend/distribution
-
Additional information for inclusion in the Announcement Summary
