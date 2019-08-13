Vicinity Centres : Appendix 3A.1 Notification of Dividend/Distribution

Notification of dividend / distribution

VICINITY CENTRES

VCX - FULLY PAID ORDINARY/UNITS STAPLED SECURITIES

Update to previous announcement

Wednesday August 14, 2019

The previous announcement made on 12 June 2019 has been updated to reflect that the actual distribution payment for the six month period to 30 June 2019 was announced today. The amounts reflected in this announcement are now actual values. There are no other changes to the prior announcement.

VICINITY CENTRES

Registration Number 1.2 Registered Number Type ACN 114757783 other ARSN 104931928 1.3 ASX issuer code VCX

Update/amendment to previous announcement

Wednesday June 12, 2019