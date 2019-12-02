Vicinity Centres : Appendix 3A.1 Notification of Dividend/Distribution

Notification of dividend / distribution
Entity name
VICINITY CENTRES
Security on which the Distribution will be paid
VCX - FULLY PAID ORDINARY/UNITS STAPLED SECURITIES
Announcement Type
New announcement
Date of this announcement
Tuesday December 3, 2019
Distribution Amount
$ 0.07700000
Ex Date
Monday December 30, 2019
Record Date
Tuesday December 31, 2019
Payment Date
Monday March 2, 2020
Refer to below for full details of the announcement
Notification of dividend / distribution
Notification of dividend / distribution
Announcement Details
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of +Entity
VICINITY CENTRES
1.2
Registered Number Type
Registration Number
ACN
114757783
1.3
ASX issuer code
VCX
-
The announcement is New announcement
-
Date of this announcement
Tuesday December 3, 2019
1.6 ASX +Security Code
VCX
ASX +Security Description
FULLY PAID ORDINARY/UNITS STAPLED SECURITIES
Part 2A - All dividends/distributions basic details
2A.1 Type of dividend/distribution
Ordinary
2A.2 The Dividend/distribution:
relates to a period of six months
2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date)
Tuesday December 31, 2019
2A.4 +Record Date
Tuesday December 31, 2019
Notification of dividend / distribution
Notification of dividend / distribution
2A.5 Ex Date
Monday December 30, 2019
2A.6 Payment Date
Monday March 2, 2020
2A.7 Are any of the below approvals required for the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable?
Security holder approval
Court approval
Lodgement of court order with +ASIC
ACCC approval
FIRB approval
Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the dividend/distribution.
No
2A.8 Currency in which the dividend/distribution is made ("primary currency")
AUD - Australian Dollar
2A.9 Total dividend/distribution payment amount per +security (in primary currency) for all dividends/distributions notified in this form
$ 0.07700000
2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the currency in which the dividend/distribution is paid to securityholders that it wishes to disclose to the market? No
2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this +security?
We do not have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this security
2A.12 Does the +entity have tax component information apart from franking?
Yes
Part 3A - Ordinary dividend/distribution
3A.1 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution estimated at this time?
Yes
3A.1a(i) Date that actual ordinary amount will be announced
Wednesday February 19, 2020
Estimated or Actual?
Estimated
3A.1a Ordinary dividend/distribution estimated amount per +security
$ 0.07700000
Estimated or Actual?
Estimated
Notification of dividend / distribution
Notification of dividend / distribution
3A.1b Ordinary Dividend/distribution amount per security
$
3A.2 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution franked? No
3A.3 Percentage of ordinary dividend/distribution that is franked
0.0000 %
3A.4 Ordinary dividend/distribution franked amount per +security
$ 0.00000000
3A.6 Ordinary dividend/distribution unfranked amount per +security excluding conduit foreign income amount
$ 0.07700000
3A.7 Ordinary dividend/distribution conduit foreign income amount per security
$ 0.00000000
3A.5 Percentage amount of dividend which is unfranked
100.0000 %
Part 3E - Other - distribution components / tax
3E.1 Please indicate where and when information about tax components can be obtained (you may enter a url).
The 'Fund payment notice for non-resident securityholders' for the six months to 31 December 2019 will be available on the Vicinity Centres website at https://www.vicinity.com.au/investor-centre/tax-informationon or around 25 February 2020. Thetaxation components for distributions paid for the 12 months to 30 June 2020 will be sent to securityholders in late August 2020 and will also be available on the Vicinity Centres website.
Part 5 - Further information
-
Please provide any further information applicable to this dividend/distribution
-
Additional information for inclusion in the Announcement Summary
Notification of dividend / distribution
