VICINITY CENTRES    VCX   AU000000VCX7

VICINITY CENTRES

(VCX)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Vicinity Centres : Appendix 3A.1 Notification of Dividend/Distribution

0
12/02/2019 | 11:45pm EST

Notification of dividend / distribution

Announcement Summary

Entity name

VICINITY CENTRES

Security on which the Distribution will be paid

VCX - FULLY PAID ORDINARY/UNITS STAPLED SECURITIES

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Tuesday December 3, 2019

Distribution Amount

$ 0.07700000

Ex Date

Monday December 30, 2019

Record Date

Tuesday December 31, 2019

Payment Date

Monday March 2, 2020

Refer to below for full details of the announcement

Notification of dividend / distribution

1 / 4

Notification of dividend / distribution

Announcement Details

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of +Entity

VICINITY CENTRES

1.2

Registered Number Type

Registration Number

ACN

114757783

1.3

ASX issuer code

VCX

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

Tuesday December 3, 2019

1.6 ASX +Security Code

VCX

ASX +Security Description

FULLY PAID ORDINARY/UNITS STAPLED SECURITIES

Part 2A - All dividends/distributions basic details

2A.1 Type of dividend/distribution

Ordinary

2A.2 The Dividend/distribution:

relates to a period of six months

2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date)

Tuesday December 31, 2019

2A.4 +Record Date

Tuesday December 31, 2019

Notification of dividend / distribution

2 / 4

Notification of dividend / distribution

2A.5 Ex Date

Monday December 30, 2019

2A.6 Payment Date

Monday March 2, 2020

2A.7 Are any of the below approvals required for the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable?

Security holder approval

Court approval

Lodgement of court order with +ASIC

ACCC approval

FIRB approval

Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the dividend/distribution.

No

2A.8 Currency in which the dividend/distribution is made ("primary currency")

AUD - Australian Dollar

2A.9 Total dividend/distribution payment amount per +security (in primary currency) for all dividends/distributions notified in this form

$ 0.07700000

2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the currency in which the dividend/distribution is paid to securityholders that it wishes to disclose to the market? No

2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this +security?

We do not have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this security

2A.12 Does the +entity have tax component information apart from franking?

Yes

Part 3A - Ordinary dividend/distribution

3A.1 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution estimated at this time?

Yes

3A.1a(i) Date that actual ordinary amount will be announced

Wednesday February 19, 2020

Estimated or Actual?

Estimated

3A.1a Ordinary dividend/distribution estimated amount per +security

$ 0.07700000

Estimated or Actual?

Estimated

Notification of dividend / distribution

3 / 4

Notification of dividend / distribution

3A.1b Ordinary Dividend/distribution amount per security

$

3A.2 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution franked? No

3A.3 Percentage of ordinary dividend/distribution that is franked

0.0000 %

3A.4 Ordinary dividend/distribution franked amount per +security

$ 0.00000000

3A.6 Ordinary dividend/distribution unfranked amount per +security excluding conduit foreign income amount

$ 0.07700000

3A.7 Ordinary dividend/distribution conduit foreign income amount per security

$ 0.00000000

3A.5 Percentage amount of dividend which is unfranked

100.0000 %

Part 3E - Other - distribution components / tax

3E.1 Please indicate where and when information about tax components can be obtained (you may enter a url).

The 'Fund payment notice for non-resident securityholders' for the six months to 31 December 2019 will be available on the Vicinity Centres website at https://www.vicinity.com.au/investor-centre/tax-informationon or around 25 February 2020. Thetaxation components for distributions paid for the 12 months to 30 June 2020 will be sent to securityholders in late August 2020 and will also be available on the Vicinity Centres website.

Part 5 - Further information

  1. Please provide any further information applicable to this dividend/distribution
  2. Additional information for inclusion in the Announcement Summary

Notification of dividend / distribution

4 / 4

Disclaimer

Vicinity Centres RE Ltd. published this content on 03 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 December 2019 04:44:10 UTC
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 964 M
EBIT 2020 839 M
Net income 2020 655 M
Debt 2020 4 528 M
Yield 2020 5,79%
P/E ratio 2020 15,4x
P/E ratio 2021 15,0x
EV / Sales2020 15,2x
EV / Sales2021 15,0x
Capitalization 10 117 M
Chart VICINITY CENTRES
Duration : Period :
Vicinity Centres Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VICINITY CENTRES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 2,57  AUD
Last Close Price 2,69  AUD
Spread / Highest target 4,09%
Spread / Average Target -4,42%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Grant Lewis Kelley Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Trevor Gerber Chairman
Peter Huddle Chief Operating Officer
Nicholas Schiffer Chief Financial Officer
Timothy Hammon Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VICINITY CENTRES3.08%6 808
EMAAR MALLS PJSC6.70%6 768
MULTIPLAN EMPREENDIMENTOS IMOBILIARIOS18.31%4 077
AEON MALL CO., LTD.2.96%3 654
ARABIAN CENTRES CO--.--%3 572
VINCOM RETAIL JSC--.--%3 460
