VICINITY CENTRES

(VCX)
07/18
2.58 AUD   -1.53%
Vicinity Centres : Appendix 3D - Changes relating to buy-back

07/18/2019 | 02:45am EDT

Appendix 3D

Changes relating to buy-back

Rule 3.8A

Appendix 3D

Changes relating to buy-back

(except minimum holding buy-back)

Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 1/9/99. Origin: Appendix 7B. Amended 13/3/2000, 30/9/2001, 11/01/10

Name of entity

ABN/ARSN

Vicinity Limited

ABN 90 114 757 783

Vicinity Centres Trust

ARSN 104 931 928

(together, Vicinity)

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.

1

Date that an Appendix 3C or the

23 July 2018

last Appendix 3D was given to ASX

Information about the change

Complete each item for which there has been a change and items 9 and 10.

Column 1

Column 2

(Details announced to

(Details of change to

market in Appendix 3C or

buy-back proposals)

last Appendix 3D)

On-marketbuy-back

2 Name of broker who will act on the company's behalf

Macquarie Securities

No change

(Australia) Limited

3 Deleted 30/9/2001.

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

11/01/2010

Appendix 3D Page 1

Appendix 3D

Changes relating to buy-back

4 If the company/trust intends to buy back a maximum number of shares/units - that number

Note: This requires a figure to be included, not a percentage. The reference to a maximum number is to the total number including shares/units already bought back and shares/units remaining to be bought back. If the total has not changed, the item does not need to be completed.

Column 1

Column 2

(Details announced to

(Details of change to

market in Appendix 3C or

buy-back proposals)

last Appendix 3D)

Up to 280,622,117

No change.

ordinary stapled

securities, each

The maximum

comprising one

number of securities

ordinary share in

remaining to be

Vicinity Limited and one

bought back is set out

unit in Vicinity Centres

in section 5 below.

Trust (Stapled

Securities) (including

Stapled Securities

already bought back).

5 If the company/trust intends to buy back a maximum number of shares/units - the number remaining to be bought back

193,580,448 Stapled

93,802,683 Stapled

Securities (being 5% of

Securities

Stapled Securities on

issue as at the date of

the last Appendix 3D)

6 If the company/trust intends to buy- back shares/units within a period of time - that period of time; if the company/trust intends that the buy- back be of unlimited duration - that intention

Up to and including

Up to and including

22 July 2019

17 July 2020

7

If the company/trust intends to buy

Not applicable

Not applicable

back shares/units if conditions are

met - those conditions

All buy-backs

8

Any other change

Not applicable

Not applicable

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3D Page 2

11/01/2010

Appendix 3D Changes relating to buy-back

9 Reason for change

10 Any other information material to a shareholder's/unitholder's decision whether to accept the offer (eg, details of any proposed takeover bid)

Renewal of buy-back period for ongoing capital management

Pursuant to ASIC Corporations (ASX-listed Schemes On-marketBuy-backs) Instrument 2016/1159, the following information is provided:

  1. Vicinity Centres RE Ltd (VCRE), the responsible entity of Vicinity Centres Trust, does not hold any interests in Stapled Securities;
  2. associates of VCRE hold:
    1. 16,345,191 Stapled Securities; and
    2. 1,386,648 performance rights which, if vested, will entitle the holder to be issued Stapled Securities; and
  4. any Stapled Securities bought back will be funded by existing debt facilities.

Compliance statement

1. The company is in compliance with all Corporations Act requirements relevant to this buy-back.

or, for trusts only:

  1. The trust is in compliance with all requirements of the Corporations Act as modified by Class Order 07/422, and of the trust's constitution, relevant to this buy-back.
  2. There is no information that the listing rules require to be disclosed that has not already been disclosed, or is not contained in, or attached to, this form.

Sign here:

............................................................ Date: 18 July 2019

Group Company Secretary

Print name:

Rohan Abeyewardene

== == == == ==

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

11/01/2010

Appendix 3D Page 3

Disclaimer

Vicinity Centres RE Ltd. published this content on 18 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 July 2019 06:44:07 UTC
