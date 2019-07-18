Vicinity Centres : Appendix 3D - Changes relating to buy-back

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.
1
Date that an Appendix 3C or the
23 July 2018
last Appendix 3D was given to ASX
Information about the change
Complete each item for which there has been a change and items 9 and 10.
Column 1
Column 2
(Details announced to
(Details of change to
market in Appendix 3C or
buy-back proposals)
last Appendix 3D)
On-marketbuy-back
2 Name of broker who will act on the company's behalf
Macquarie Securities
No change
(Australia) Limited
3 Deleted 30/9/2001.
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
11/01/2010
Appendix 3D Page 1
Appendix 3D
Changes relating to buy-back
4 If the company/trust intends to buy back a maximum number of shares/units - that number
Note: This requires a figure to be included, not a percentage. The reference to a maximum number is to the total number including shares/units already bought back and shares/units remaining to be bought back. If the total has not changed, the item does not need to be completed.
Column 1
Column 2
(Details announced to
(Details of change to
market in Appendix 3C or
buy-back proposals)
last Appendix 3D)
Up to 280,622,117
No change.
ordinary stapled
securities, each
The maximum
comprising one
number of securities
ordinary share in
remaining to be
Vicinity Limited and one
bought back is set out
unit in Vicinity Centres
in section 5 below.
Trust (Stapled
Securities) (including
Stapled Securities
already bought back).
5 If the company/trust intends to buy back a maximum number of shares/units - the number remaining to be bought back
193,580,448 Stapled
93,802,683 Stapled
Securities (being 5% of
Securities
Stapled Securities on
issue as at the date of
the last Appendix 3D)
6 If the company/trust intends to buy- back shares/units within a period of time - that period of time; if the company/trust intends that the buy- back be of unlimited duration - that intention
Up to and including
Up to and including
22 July 2019
17 July 2020
7
If the company/trust intends to buy
Not applicable
Not applicable
back shares/units if conditions are
met - those conditions
All buy-backs
8
Any other change
Not applicable
Not applicable
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
Appendix 3D Page 2
11/01/2010
Appendix 3D Changes relating to buy-back
9 Reason for change
10 Any other information material to a shareholder's/unitholder's decision whether to accept the offer (eg, details of any proposed takeover bid)
Renewal of buy-back period for ongoing capital management
Pursuant to ASIC Corporations (ASX-listed Schemes On-marketBuy-backs) Instrument 2016/1159, the following information is provided:
Vicinity Centres RE Ltd (VCRE), the responsible entity of Vicinity Centres Trust, does not hold any interests in Stapled Securities;
associates of VCRE hold:
16,345,191 Stapled Securities; and
1,386,648 performance rights which, if vested, will entitle the holder to be issued Stapled Securities; and
any Stapled Securities bought back will be funded by existing debt facilities.
Compliance statement
1. The company is in compliance with all Corporations Act requirements relevant to this buy-back.
or, for trusts only:
The trust is in compliance with all requirements of the Corporations Act as modified by Class Order 07/422, and of the trust's constitution, relevant to this buy-back.
There is no information that the listing rules require to be disclosed that has not already been disclosed, or is not contained in, or attached to, this form.
Sign here:
............................................................ Date: 18 July 2019
Vicinity Centres RE Ltd. published this content on 18 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 July 2019 06:44:07 UTC