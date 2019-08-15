Log in
VICINITY CENTRES VCX AU000000VCX7

End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 08/15
2.43 AUD   -2.02%
08:52pVICINITY CENTRES : Appendix 3E - Daily share buy-back notice
PU
08/13Vicinity Centres Axes Wholesale Fund, Asset Sales Plans -- Update
DJ
08/13VICINITY CENTRES : Direct Portfolio June 2019
PU
Vicinity Centres : Appendix 3E - Daily share buy-back notice

08/15/2019 | 08:52pm EDT

Appendix 3E

Daily share buy-back notice

Rule 3.8A

Appendix 3E

Daily share buy-back notice

(except minimum holding buy-back and

selective buy-back)

Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 1/9/99. Origin: rule 3.6, Appendix 7C. Amended 30/9/2001, 11/01/10

Name of entity

ABN/ARSN

Vicinity Limited

ABN 90 114 757 783

Vicinity Centres Trust

ARSN 104 931 928

(together, Vicinity)

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.

Information about buy-back

1

Type of buy-back

On-marketbuy-back

2

Date Appendix 3C was given

25 July 2017

to ASX

Total of all shares/units bought back, or in relation to which acceptances have been received, before, and on, previous day

Before previous

Previous day

day

3

Number of

shares/units

186,819,434

2,484,585

bought back or if buy-back

is an equal access scheme,

in

relation

to

which

acceptances

have

been

received

4

Total

consideration

paid or

$486,282,559.25

$6,062,387.40

payable for the shares/units

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 11/01/2010 Appendix 3E Page 1

Appendix 3E

Daily share buy-back notice

Before previous

Previous day

day

5

If buy-back is an on-market

highest price paid:

highest price paid:

buy-back

$2.6800

$2.4700

date:

lowest price paid:

17 August 2017

$2.4300

lowest price paid:

highest price

$2.4200

allowed under rule

date:

7.33:

21 February 2019

$2.6403

Participation by directors

6 Deleted 30/9/2001.

How many shares/units may still be bought back?

7 If the company/trust has Up to 91,318,098 stapled securities disclosed an intention to buy

back a maximum number of shares/units - the remaining number of shares/units to be bought back

Compliance statement

1. The company is in compliance with all Corporations Act requirements relevant to this buy-back.

or, for trusts only:

  1. The trust is in compliance with all requirements of the Corporations Act as modified by Class Order 07/422, and of the trust's constitution, relevant to this buy-back.
  2. There is no information that the listing rules require to be disclosed that has not already been disclosed, or is not contained in, or attached to, this form.

Sign here:

Date: 16 August 2019

Group Company Secretary

Print name:

Rohan Abeyewardene

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3E Page 2

11/01/2010

Disclaimer

Vicinity Centres RE Ltd. published this content on 16 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2019 00:51:08 UTC
