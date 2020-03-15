Log in
VICINITY CENTRES : Appendix 3E - Daily share buy-back notice
PU
VICINITY CENTRES : Appendix 3E - Daily share buy-back notice
PU
VICINITY CENTRES : Appendix 3E - Daily share buy-back notice
PU
03/15/2020 | 07:37pm EDT

16 March 2020

Market Announcements Office

Australian Securities Exchange

Exchange Centre

20 Bridge Street

SYDNEY NSW 2000

Dear Sir / Madam

Appendix 3E - Daily share buy-back notice

Please find attached an Appendix 3E relating to Vicinity Centres' on-market securities buy-back.

Yours faithfully

Rohan Abeyewardene

Group Company Secretary

Vicinity Centres

National Office

Vicinity Limited ABN 90 114 757 783

Level 4, Chadstone Tower One

and Vicinity Centres RE Ltd

1341 Dandenong Road

T +61 3 7001 4000

ABN 88 149 781 322

PO Box 104

F +61 3 7001 4001

As responsible entity for:

Chadstone VIC 3148

vicinity.com.au

Vicinity Centres Trust ARSN 104 931 928

Appendix 3E

Daily share buy-back notice

Rule 3.8A

Appendix 3E

Daily share buy-back notice

(except minimum holding buy-back and

selective buy-back)

Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 1/9/99. Origin: rule 3.6, Appendix 7C. Amended 30/9/2001, 11/01/10

Name of entity

ABN/ARSN

Vicinity Limited

ABN 90 114 757 783

Vicinity Centres Trust

ARSN 104 931 928

(together, Vicinity)

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.

Information about buy-back

1

Type of buy-back

On-marketbuy-back

2

Date Appendix 3C was given

25 July 2017

to ASX

Total of all shares/units bought back, or in relation to which acceptances have been received, before, and on, previous day

Before previous day

Previous day

3

Number of

shares/units

233,468,043

1,800,000

bought back or if buy-back is

an equal access scheme, in

relation

to

which

acceptances

have

been

received

4

Total consideration

paid or

$592,598,825.50

$2,961,900.00

payable for the shares/units

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 11/01/2010 Appendix 3E Page 1

Appendix 3E

Daily share buy-back notice

Before previous day

Previous day

5

If buy-back is an on-market

highest price paid:

highest price paid:

buy-back

$2.6800

$1.7500

date:

lowest price paid:

17 August 2017

$1.5500

lowest price paid:

highest price

$1.7750

allowed under rule

date:

7.33:

12 March 2020

$2.0848

Participation by directors

6

Deleted 30/9/2001.

How many shares/units may still be bought back?

7 If the company/trust has Up to 45,354,074 stapled securities disclosed an intention to buy

back a maximum number of shares/units - the remaining number of shares/units to be bought back

Compliance statement

1. The company is in compliance with all Corporations Act requirements relevant to this buy-back.

or, for trusts only:

  1. The trust is in compliance with all requirements of the Corporations Act as modified by Class Order 07/422, and of the trust's constitution, relevant to this buy-back.
  2. There is no information that the listing rules require to be disclosed that has not already been disclosed, or is not contained in, or attached to, this form.

Sign here:

Date: 16 March 2020

Group Company Secretary

Print name:

Rohan Abeyewardene

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3E Page 2

11/01/2010

Vicinity Centres RE Ltd. published this content on 16 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2020 23:36:04 UTC
