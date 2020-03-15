Vicinity Centres : Appendix 3E - Daily share buy-back notice

Please find attached an Appendix 3E relating to Vicinity Centres' on-market securities buy-back.

bought back or if buy-back is

Total of all shares/units bought back, or in relation to which acceptances have been received, before, and on, previous day

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.

Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Appendix 3E

Daily share buy-back notice

Before previous day Previous day 5 If buy-back is an on-market highest price paid: highest price paid: buy-back $2.6800 $1.7500 date: lowest price paid: 17 August 2017 $1.5500 lowest price paid: highest price $1.7750 allowed under rule date: 7.33: 12 March 2020 $2.0848 Participation by directors 6 Deleted 30/9/2001.

How many shares/units may still be bought back?

7 If the company/trust has Up to 45,354,074 stapled securities disclosed an intention to buy

back a maximum number of shares/units - the remaining number of shares/units to be bought back

Compliance statement

1. The company is in compliance with all Corporations Act requirements relevant to this buy-back.

or, for trusts only:

The trust is in compliance with all requirements of the Corporations Act as modified by Class Order 07/422, and of the trust's constitution, relevant to this buy-back. There is no information that the listing rules require to be disclosed that has not already been disclosed, or is not contained in, or attached to, this form.

Sign here: Date: 16 March 2020 Group Company Secretary Print name: Rohan Abeyewardene

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.