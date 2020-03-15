Vicinity Centres : Appendix 3E - Daily share buy-back notice

16 March 2020
Appendix 3E - Daily share buy-back notice
Please find attached an Appendix 3E relating to Vicinity Centres' on-market securities buy-back.
Yours faithfully
Rohan Abeyewardene
Group Company Secretary
Appendix 3E
Daily share buy-back notice
Name of entity
ABN/ARSN
Vicinity Limited
ABN 90 114 757 783
Vicinity Centres Trust
ARSN 104 931 928
(together, Vicinity)
We (the entity) give ASX the following information.
Information about buy-back
1
Type of buy-back
|
On-marketbuy-back
2
Date Appendix 3C was given to ASX
|
25 July 2017
Total of all shares/units bought back, or in relation to which acceptances have been received, before, and on, previous day
Before previous day
Previous day
3
Number of
shares/units
233,468,043
1,800,000
|
4
Total consideration
paid or
$592,598,825.50
$2,961,900.00
See chapter 19 for defined terms. 11/01/2010 Appendix 3E Page 1
Appendix 3E
Daily share buy-back notice
Before previous day
Previous day
5
If buy-back is an on-market buy-back
highest price paid:
highest price paid: $1.7500
|
|
|
|
date:
lowest price paid: $1.5500
17 August 2017
$1.5500
lowest price paid:
highest price
$1.7750
allowed under rule
date:
7.33:
12 March 2020
$2.0848
Participation by directors
6
Deleted 30/9/2001.
How many shares/units may still be bought back?
7 If the company/trust has Up to 45,354,074 stapled securities disclosed an intention to buy
back a maximum number of shares/units - the remaining number of shares/units to be bought back
Compliance statement
1. The company is in compliance with all Corporations Act requirements relevant to this buy-back.
or, for trusts only:
The trust is in compliance with all requirements of the Corporations Act as modified by Class Order 07/422, and of the trust's constitution, relevant to this buy-back.
There is no information that the listing rules require to be disclosed that has not already been disclosed, or is not contained in, or attached to, this form.
Sign here:
Date: 16 March 2020
Group Company Secretary
Print name:
Rohan Abeyewardene
