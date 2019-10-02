Log in
VICINITY CENTRES

(VCX)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 10/02
2.6 AUD   +1.17%
Vicinity Centres : Appendix 3Y - Change of Director's Interest Notice - Grant Kelley

10/02/2019 | 09:49pm EDT

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity

Vicinity Limited

Vicinity Centres Trust

ABN

90 114 757 783

ARSN

104 931 928

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Grant Lewis Kelley

Date of last notice

10 December 2018

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Direct

Nature of indirect interest

N/A

(including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant

interest.

Date of change

26 September 2019

No. of securities held prior to change

678,487 Performance Rights under the

FY2018 Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)

708,161 Performance Rights under the

FY2019 LTIP

151,800 fully paid ordinary stapled securities

(Stapled Securities)

Class

Stapled Securities

Number acquired

163,575 Stapled Securities (deferred for 24

months)

Number disposed

Nil

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Value/Consideration

Nil cash consideration (number of Stapled

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated

Securities calculated based on the VWAP of

valuation

Stapled Securities for the ten trading days

immediately prior to the grant date, being

$2.5791).

No. of securities held after change

678,487 Performance Rights under the

FY2018 LTIP

708,161 Performance Rights under the

FY2019 LTIP

315,375 Stapled Securities

Nature of change

Allocation of Stapled Securities in

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options,

consideration of the deferred equity

issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in

component of Mr Kelley's short-term

buy-back

incentive for FY2019 as disclosed in Vicinity's

2019 Remuneration Report.

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

N/A

Name of registered holder

N/A

(if issued securities)

Date of change

N/A

No. and class of securities to

N/A

which interest related prior to

change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in

relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

N/A

Interest disposed

N/A

Value/Consideration

N/A

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details

and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

N/A

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts No detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to N/A allow the trade to proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what N/A date was this provided?

Signed

Rohan Abeyewardene

Group Company Secretary

Date: 3 October 2019

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y Page 3

Disclaimer

Vicinity Centres RE Ltd. published this content on 03 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2019 01:48:07 UTC
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 978 M
EBIT 2020 848 M
Net income 2020 668 M
Debt 2020 4 658 M
Yield 2020 6,07%
P/E ratio 2020 14,7x
P/E ratio 2021 14,2x
EV / Sales2020 14,8x
EV / Sales2021 14,5x
Capitalization 9 778 M
Chart VICINITY CENTRES
Duration : Period :
Vicinity Centres Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VICINITY CENTRES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 2,59  AUD
Last Close Price 2,60  AUD
Spread / Highest target 7,69%
Spread / Average Target -0,34%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Grant Lewis Kelley Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Peter David Kahan Chairman
Peter Huddle Chief Operating Officer
Kah Wong Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Timothy Hammon Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VICINITY CENTRES-1.15%6 519
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP-9.30%47 946
THE LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST0.00%23 118
UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD-1.88%20 181
SCENTRE GROUP1.28%14 044
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION18.00%11 644
Categories
