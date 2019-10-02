Vicinity Centres : Appendix 3Y - Change of Director's Interest Notice - Grant Kelley

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity Vicinity Limited Vicinity Centres Trust ABN 90 114 757 783 ARSN 104 931 928

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director Grant Lewis Kelley Date of last notice 10 December 2018

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest Direct Nature of indirect interest N/A (including registered holder) Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest. Date of change 26 September 2019 No. of securities held prior to change 678,487 Performance Rights under the FY2018 Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP) 708,161 Performance Rights under the FY2019 LTIP 151,800 fully paid ordinary stapled securities (Stapled Securities) Class Stapled Securities Number acquired 163,575 Stapled Securities (deferred for 24 months) Number disposed Nil

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.