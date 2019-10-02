Vicinity Centres : Appendix 3Y - Change of Director's Interest Notice - Grant Kelley

Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Rule 3.19A.2
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.
Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11
Name of entity
Vicinity Limited
Vicinity Centres Trust
ABN
90 114 757 783
ARSN
104 931 928
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of Director
Grant Lewis Kelley
Date of last notice
10 December 2018
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Direct or indirect interest
Direct
Nature of indirect interest
N/A
(including registered holder)
Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant
interest.
Date of change
26 September 2019
No. of securities held prior to change
678,487 Performance Rights under the
FY2018 Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
|
708,161 Performance Rights under the
|
FY2019 LTIP
|
151,800 fully paid ordinary stapled securities
|
(Stapled Securities)
Class
Stapled Securities
Number acquired
163,575 Stapled Securities (deferred for 24
|
months)
|
Number disposed
Nil
|
Value/Consideration
Nil cash consideration (number of Stapled
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated
Securities calculated based on the VWAP of
valuation
Stapled Securities for the ten trading days
immediately prior to the grant date, being
|
$2.5791).
|
No. of securities held after change
678,487 Performance Rights under the
|
FY2018 LTIP
|
708,161 Performance Rights under the
|
FY2019 LTIP
|
315,375 Stapled Securities
|
Nature of change
Allocation of Stapled Securities in
Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options,
consideration of the deferred equity
issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in
component of Mr Kelley's short-term
buy-back
incentive for FY2019 as disclosed in Vicinity's
|
2019 Remuneration Report.
|
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Detail of contract
N/A
|
Nature of interest
N/A
|
Name of registered holder
N/A
(if issued securities)
|
Date of change
N/A
|
No. and class of securities to
N/A
which interest related prior to
|
change
|
Note: Details are only required for a contract in
|
relation to which the interest has changed
|
|
Interest acquired
N/A
|
Interest disposed
N/A
|
Value/Consideration
N/A
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details
|
and an estimated valuation
|
|
Interest after change
N/A
|
Part 3 - +Closed period
Were the interests in the securities or contracts No detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?
If so, was prior written clearance provided to N/A allow the trade to proceed during this period?
If prior written clearance was provided, on what N/A date was this provided?
Signed
Rohan Abeyewardene
Group Company Secretary
Date: 3 October 2019
