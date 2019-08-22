Log in
Vicinity Centres : Appendix 3Y - Change of Director's Interest Notice - Janette Kendall

08/22/2019 | 08:48pm EDT

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity

Vicinity

Limited

Vicinity

Centres Trust

ABN

90 114

757 783

ARSN

104 931 928

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Janette Kendall

Date of last notice

15 March 2019

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Indirect

Nature of indirect interest

Bond Street Custodians Limited (Superannuation

(including registered holder)

Fund)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.

Date of change

21 August 2019

No. of securities held prior to change

30,320

Class

Ordinary fully paid stapled securities

Number acquired

11,956

Number disposed

Nil

Value/Consideration

$29,770.44

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation

No. of securities held after change

42,276

Nature of change

On-market purchase

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities

under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

N/A

Name of registered holder

N/A

(if issued securities)

Date of change

N/A

No. and class of securities to which interest related

N/A

prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has

changed

Interest acquired

N/A

Interest disposed

N/A

Value/Consideration

N/A

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

N/A

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts

No

detailed above traded during a +closed period

where prior written clearance was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow

N/A

the trade to proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what

N/A

date was this provided?

Signed

Rohan Abeyewardene

Group Company Secretary

Date: 23 August 2019

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y

Page 2 01/01/2011

Disclaimer

Vicinity Centres RE Ltd. published this content on 23 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2019 00:47:01 UTC
