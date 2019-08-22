Vicinity Centres : Appendix 3Y - Change of Director's Interest Notice - Janette Kendall

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity Vicinity Limited Vicinity Centres Trust ABN 90 114 757 783 ARSN 104 931 928

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director Janette Kendall Date of last notice 15 March 2019

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest Indirect Nature of indirect interest Bond Street Custodians Limited (Superannuation (including registered holder) Fund) Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest. Date of change 21 August 2019 No. of securities held prior to change 30,320 Class Ordinary fully paid stapled securities Number acquired 11,956 Number disposed Nil Value/Consideration $29,770.44 Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation No. of securities held after change 42,276 Nature of change On-market purchase Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.