Vicinity Centres : Appendix 3Y - Change of Director's Interest Notice - Janette Kendall

Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Rule 3.19A.2
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.
Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11
|
Name of entity
|
Vicinity
|
Limited
|
|
Vicinity
|
Centres Trust
|
ABN
|
90 114
|
757 783
|
ARSN
|
104 931 928
|
|
|
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
|
Name of Director
|
Janette Kendall
|
|
|
Date of last notice
|
15 March 2019
|
|
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
|
Direct or indirect interest
|
Indirect
|
|
|
Nature of indirect interest
|
Bond Street Custodians Limited (Superannuation
|
(including registered holder)
|
Fund)
|
Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.
|
|
|
|
Date of change
|
21 August 2019
|
|
|
No. of securities held prior to change
|
30,320
|
|
|
Class
|
Ordinary fully paid stapled securities
|
|
|
Number acquired
|
11,956
|
|
|
Number disposed
|
Nil
|
|
|
Value/Consideration
|
$29,770.44
|
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation
|
|
|
|
No. of securities held after change
|
42,276
|
|
|
Nature of change
|
On-market purchase
|
Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities
|
|
under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back
|
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
|
01/01/2011
|
Appendix 3Y Page 1
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
|
Detail of contract
|
N/A
|
|
|
Nature of interest
|
N/A
|
|
|
Name of registered holder
|
N/A
|
(if issued securities)
|
|
|
|
Date of change
|
N/A
|
|
|
No. and class of securities to which interest related
|
N/A
|
prior to change
|
|
Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has
|
|
changed
|
|
|
|
Interest acquired
|
N/A
|
|
|
Interest disposed
|
N/A
|
|
|
Value/Consideration
|
N/A
|
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation
|
|
|
|
Interest after change
|
N/A
|
|
Part 3 - +Closed period
|
Were the interests in the securities or contracts
|
No
|
detailed above traded during a +closed period
|
|
where prior written clearance was required?
|
|
|
|
If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow
|
N/A
|
the trade to proceed during this period?
|
|
|
|
If prior written clearance was provided, on what
|
N/A
|
date was this provided?
|
|
|
|
Signed
|
Rohan Abeyewardene
Group Company Secretary
Date: 23 August 2019
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
Appendix 3Y
Page 2 01/01/2011
Disclaimer
Vicinity Centres RE Ltd. published this content on 23 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2019 00:47:01 UTC