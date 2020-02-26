Log in
Vicinity Centres : Appendix 3Y - Change of Director's Interest Notice - Trevor Gerber

02/26/2020 | 07:41pm EST

27 February 2020

Market Announcements Office

Australian Securities Exchange

Exchange Centre

20 Bridge Street

SYDNEY NSW 2000

Dear Sir / Madam

Change of Director's Interest Notice - Mr Trevor Gerber

Please find attached an Appendix 3Y - Change of Director's Interest Notice for Mr Trevor Gerber.

Yours faithfully

Rohan Abeyewardene

Group Company Secretary

Vicinity Centres

National Office

Vicinity Limited ABN 90 114 757 783

Level 4, Chadstone Tower One

and Vicinity Centres RE Ltd

1341 Dandenong Road

T +61 3 7001 4000

ABN 88 149 781 322

PO Box 104

F +61 3 7001 4001

As responsible entity for:

Chadstone VIC 3148

vicinity.com.au

Vicinity Centres Trust ARSN 104 931 928

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity

Vicinity Limited

Vicinity Centres Trust

ABN

90 114 757 783

ARSN

104 931 928

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Trevor Gerber

Date of last notice

24 August 2017

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Indirect

Nature of indirect interest

TR Consulting Pty Ltd as trustee for

(including registered holder)

TR Superannuation Fund A/C

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant

interest.

Date of change

26 February 2020

No. of securities held prior to change

100,000

Class

Ordinary fully paid stapled securities

Number acquired

50,000

Number disposed

Nil

Value/Consideration

$111,949.20

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated

valuation

No. of securities held after change

150,000

Nature of change

On-market purchase

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options,

issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in

buy-back

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

N/A

Name of registered holder

N/A

(if issued securities)

Date of change

N/A

No. and class of securities to

N/A

which interest related prior to

change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in

relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

N/A

Interest disposed

N/A

Value/Consideration

N/A

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details

and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

N/A

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed

No

above traded during a +closed period where prior written

clearance was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the

N/A

trade to proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was

N/A

this provided?

Signed

Rohan Abeyewardene

Group Company Secretary

Date: 27 February 2020

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Disclaimer

Vicinity Centres RE Ltd. published this content on 27 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2020 00:40:02 UTC
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 913 M
EBIT 2020 827 M
Net income 2020 621 M
Debt 2020 4 683 M
Yield 2020 6,64%
P/E ratio 2020 13,9x
P/E ratio 2021 13,0x
EV / Sales2020 14,4x
EV / Sales2021 14,4x
Capitalization 8 476 M
Chart VICINITY CENTRES
Duration : Period :
Vicinity Centres Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VICINITY CENTRES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 2,45  AUD
Last Close Price 2,26  AUD
Spread / Highest target 21,7%
Spread / Average Target 8,30%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,77%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Grant Lewis Kelley Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Trevor Gerber Chairman
Peter Huddle Chief Operating Officer
Nicholas Schiffer Chief Financial Officer
Timothy Hammon Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VICINITY CENTRES-8.84%5 625
EMAAR MALLS PJSC-9.84%5 846
MULTIPLAN EMPREENDIMENTOS IMOBILIARIOS S.A.2.11%4 594
ARABIAN CENTRES COMPANY LIMITED-1.69%3 671
AEON MALL CO., LTD.0.74%3 638
PLAZA S.A.-0.84%3 491
