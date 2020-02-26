Vicinity Centres : Appendix 3Y - Change of Director's Interest Notice - Trevor Gerber

Please find attached an Appendix 3Y - Change of Director's Interest Notice for Mr Trevor Gerber.

Rule 3.19A.2

Name of entity Vicinity Limited Vicinity Centres Trust ABN 90 114 757 783 ARSN 104 931 928

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director Trevor Gerber Date of last notice 24 August 2017

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest Indirect Nature of indirect interest TR Consulting Pty Ltd as trustee for (including registered holder) TR Superannuation Fund A/C Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest. Date of change 26 February 2020 No. of securities held prior to change 100,000 Class Ordinary fully paid stapled securities Number acquired 50,000 Number disposed Nil Value/Consideration $111,949.20 Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation No. of securities held after change 150,000 Nature of change On-market purchase Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back