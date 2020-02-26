Vicinity Centres : Appendix 3Y - Change of Director's Interest Notice - Trevor Gerber

27 February 2020
Market Announcements Office
Australian Securities Exchange
Exchange Centre
20 Bridge Street
SYDNEY NSW 2000
Dear Sir / Madam
Change of Director's Interest Notice - Mr Trevor Gerber
Please find attached an Appendix 3Y - Change of Director's Interest Notice for Mr Trevor Gerber.
Yours faithfully
Rohan Abeyewardene
Group Company Secretary

Vicinity Centres



National Office


Vicinity Limited ABN 90 114 757 783

Level 4, Chadstone Tower One


and Vicinity Centres RE Ltd

1341 Dandenong Road

T +61 3 7001 4000

ABN 88 149 781 322

PO Box 104

F +61 3 7001 4001

As responsible entity for:

Chadstone VIC 3148

vicinity.com.au

Vicinity Centres Trust ARSN 104 931 928
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Rule 3.19A.2
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.
Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11
|
Name of entity
|
Vicinity Limited

|
Vicinity Centres Trust
|
ABN
|
90 114 757 783
|
ARSN
|
104 931 928

|
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
|
Name of Director
|
Trevor Gerber

|
|
24 August 2017
|

|
|
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
|
Direct or indirect interest
|
Indirect

|
|
TR Consulting Pty Ltd as trustee for
|
(including registered holder)
|
TR Superannuation Fund A/C
|
TR Superannuation Fund A/C
|

|
|

|

|
|
26 February 2020
|

|
|
|
No. of securities held prior to change

Class
|
|
|

|
Ordinary fully paid stapled securities
|
|

Number disposed
|
Nil
|

|
Number disposed
|
Nil
|
|

valuation
|


No. of securities held after change
|
|
valuation

|
|
|
No. of securities held after change
|
150,000

|
|

|
On-market purchase


|
|
issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in
|
|
buy-back
|
|
|
-
See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
|
Detail of contract
|
N/A

|
|
N/A
|

|
|
|
Name of registered holder
|
N/A


|
|
|
|

|
N/A
|
|
|
No. and class of securities to

N/A
|
which interest related prior to
|

change
|


|
|
N/A
|

|
|
N/A
|

|
|
|
Interest disposed
|
N/A

|
|


N/A
|
N/A
|

Part 3 - +Closed period
|

|
|
No
|

|
|

|
|



|
|
N/A
|

|
clearance was required?




|
|
N/A
|

|
|



|
|

|
If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was

N/A
|

this provided?
|
|
|
|
|
Signed
|
|
Rohan Abeyewardene
|
|
Group Company Secretary
|
|
Date: 27 February 2020
|
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
|
Appendix 3Y Page 2
|
01/01/2011
