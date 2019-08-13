Vicinity Centres : Appendix 4E

Vicinity Centres1
Appendix 4E - Results for announcement to the market
Financial reporting for the year ended 30 June 2019
|
|
|
|
Increase/
|
|
30 June 2019
|
30 June 2018
|
(Decrease)
|
|
|
|
|
$m
|
$m
|
$m
|
%
|
Revenue from ordinary activities
|
1,281.7
|
1,329.7
|
(48.0)
|
(3.6)
|
Net profit from ordinary activities after tax attributable to securityholders
|
346.1
|
1,218.7
|
(872.6)
|
(71.6)
|
Funds from operations2
|
689.3
|
708.7
|
(19.4)
|
(2.7)
|
|
|
|
Increase/
|
|
30 June 2019
|
30 June 2018
|
(Decrease)
|
|
|
|
Net tangible assets per security
|
$ per security
|
$ per security
|
$ per security
|
%
|
Total
|
2.92
|
2.97
|
(0.05)
|
(1.8)
|
Net assets per security
|
$ per security
|
$ per security $ per security
|
%
|
Total
|
3.07
|
3.13
|
(0.06)
|
(1.8)
|
Distribution per stapled security
|
Cents3
|
Record date
|
Payment date
|
|
Interim distribution
|
7.95
|
31-Dec-18
|
4-Mar-19
|
|
Final distribution
|
7.95
|
28-Jun-19
|
28-Aug-19
|
Review of results
For further commentary on these results, refer to the following documents released to ASX today: FY19 annual results announcement, FY19 annual results presentation and FY19 Annual Report (Annual Report).
Details of associates and joint venture entities (equity accounted investments) & entities over which control has been lost during the period
Refer to Note 5 of the Financial Report for the year ended 30 June 2019 (Financial Report) contained within the Annual Report.
The information presented above is based upon the Financial Report which has been audited. The independent auditor's report is included within the Financial Report.
The remaining disclosures required to comply with listing rule 4.3A are contained within the Operating and Financial Review and Financial Report sections of the Annual Report.
|
Rohan Abeyewardene
|
Date: 14 August 2019
|
Group Company Secretary
|
Notes:
-
Vicinity Centres is a stapled group comprising Vicinity Limited ABN 90 114 757 783 and Vicinity Centres Trust ARSN 104 931 928 (the Trust). The Responsible Entity of the Trust is Vicinity Centres RE Ltd ABN
-
149 781 322.
-
A reconciliation between fund from operations (FFO) and net profit from ordinary activities attributable to securityholders is provided in Note 1(b) of the 30 June 2019 Financial Report.
-
Details of the full year tax components of distributions per stapled security will be sent to securityholders in late August 2019.
Disclaimer
