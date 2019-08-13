Vicinity Centres : Appendix 4E

Vicinity Centres1

Appendix 4E - Results for announcement to the market

Financial reporting for the year ended 30 June 2019

Increase/ 30 June 2019 30 June 2018 (Decrease) $m $m $m % Revenue from ordinary activities 1,281.7 1,329.7 (48.0) (3.6) Net profit from ordinary activities after tax attributable to securityholders 346.1 1,218.7 (872.6) (71.6) Funds from operations2 689.3 708.7 (19.4) (2.7) Increase/ 30 June 2019 30 June 2018 (Decrease) Net tangible assets per security $ per security $ per security $ per security % Total 2.92 2.97 (0.05) (1.8) Net assets per security $ per security $ per security $ per security % Total 3.07 3.13 (0.06) (1.8) Distribution per stapled security Cents3 Record date Payment date Interim distribution 7.95 31-Dec-18 4-Mar-19 Final distribution 7.95 28-Jun-19 28-Aug-19

Review of results

For further commentary on these results, refer to the following documents released to ASX today: FY19 annual results announcement, FY19 annual results presentation and FY19 Annual Report (Annual Report).

Details of associates and joint venture entities (equity accounted investments) & entities over which control has been lost during the period

Refer to Note 5 of the Financial Report for the year ended 30 June 2019 (Financial Report) contained within the Annual Report.

The information presented above is based upon the Financial Report which has been audited. The independent auditor's report is included within the Financial Report.

The remaining disclosures required to comply with listing rule 4.3A are contained within the Operating and Financial Review and Financial Report sections of the Annual Report.

Rohan Abeyewardene Date: 14 August 2019 Group Company Secretary

Notes:

Vicinity Centres is a stapled group comprising Vicinity Limited ABN 90 114 757 783 and Vicinity Centres Trust ARSN 104 931 928 (the Trust ). The Responsible Entity of the Trust is Vicinity Centres RE Ltd ABN

149 781 322.