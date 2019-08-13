Log in
VICINITY CENTRES    VCX   AU000000VCX7

VICINITY CENTRES

(VCX)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 08/13
2.53 AUD   +0.40%
Vicinity Centres Axes Wholesale Fund, Asset Sales Plans -- Update
DJ
09:02pVICINITY CENTRES : Direct Portfolio June 2019
PU
08:57pVICINITY CENTRES : 2019 Corporate Governance Statement
PU
Vicinity Centres Axes Wholesale Fund, Asset Sales Plans -- Update

08/13/2019 | 09:40pm EDT

By David Winning

SYDNEY--Vicinity Centres has dropped plans for more major asset sales and the establishment of a A$1 billion wholesale fund with a unit of Singapore conglomerate Keppel Corp. (BN4.SG), citing a glut of malls on the market that has dragged down transaction values for retail property in Australia.

The Aussie real estate investment trust laid out its strategic shift on Wednesday alongside a 72% fall in annual profit, illustrating the challenges faced by owners of regional and neighborhood malls at a time when e-commerce is growing in popularity and Australian consumer confidence remains weak.

Vicinity Centres made a net profit of 346.1 million Australian dollars (US$235.2 million) in the 12 months through June, sharply down from A$1.22 billion in the same period a year earlier. The result included a A$237.1 million net decline in the value of its property portfolio, especially in Western Australia, where an improvement in resources spending hasn't yet buoyed sectors such as retail.

Funds from operations fell 1.1% to 18.0 Australian cents per security, at the bottom end of guidance provided as recently as April. Stripping out the impact of asset sales made during the year, funds from operations rose by 2.0%.

Vicinity has been striving to refocus its portfolio more on flagship malls such as Chadstone in Victoria state, which it jointly owns with closely held Gandel Group, and on so-called direct factory outlets. These malls have proved more resilient to the headwinds blowing through Australia's retail sector.

An overall 1.3% net valuation drop in Vicinity's property portfolio over the past six months masked a 1.2% valuation gain in its flagship portfolio. The weighted average cap rate across the group's portfolio tightened by 1 basis point to 5.30% between January and June.

In a bid to counter the trend of consumers shopping for clothes and other products online, Vicinity plans to add either apartments or more food-and-entertainment hubs to its portfolio. However, these ambitions have been complicated by a lack of buyers for smaller malls.

The company last year offered neighborhood malls worth up to A$1 billion for sale, aiming to free up capital for investment in larger properties, but wasn't able to offload all of them.

"As the year progressed, however, investor demand for retail-property funds continued to soften globally," Chief Executive Grant Kelley said. "Compounded by a crowded divestment market, this has impacted retail-property pricing in Australia."

Mr. Kelley said it was in Vicinity security holders' best interests to not proceed with the proposed Vicinity Keppel Australia Retail Fund, nor to sell any other significant assets for now.

"Our focus will now be on maximizing the value of these assets through continuing to enhance the retail mix, leveraging ancillary income opportunities, identifying and driving operational efficiencies and making targeted investment into the assets as appropriate," the CEO said.

Vicinity forecasts funds from operations of between 17.8 and 18.0 cents per security in the new fiscal year, and a distribution payout ratio at the upper end of 95% to 100% of adjusted funds from operations.

Shares in Vicinity were down 1.2% at A$2.50 in mid-morning trade.

Write to David Winning at david.winning@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.02% 0.68047 Delayed Quote.-4.20%
KEPPEL CORPORATION LIMITED -0.67% 5.9 End-of-day quote.-0.51%
VICINITY CENTRES 0.40% 2.53 End-of-day quote.-3.08%
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 961 M
EBIT 2019 870 M
Net income 2019 664 M
Debt 2019 3 981 M
Yield 2019 6,31%
P/E ratio 2019 14,7x
P/E ratio 2020 13,8x
EV / Sales2019 14,1x
EV / Sales2020 13,9x
Capitalization 9 543 M
Chart VICINITY CENTRES
Duration : Period :
Vicinity Centres Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VICINITY CENTRES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 2,66  AUD
Last Close Price 2,53  AUD
Spread / Highest target 14,6%
Spread / Average Target 5,24%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,35%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Grant Lewis Kelley Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Peter Algernon Franc Hay Chairman
Kah Wong Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Timothy Hammon Independent Non-Executive Director
Wai Foon Tang Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VICINITY CENTRES-3.08%6 419
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP-7.76%47 142
THE LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST0.00%23 958
UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD-9.27%19 082
SCENTRE GROUP2.56%14 329
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION10.74%10 864
Categories
