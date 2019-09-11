Log in
Vicinity Centres : Cancellation of Vicinity Centres securities pursuant to on-market buy-back

0
09/11/2019 | 11:37pm EDT

12 September 2019

Market Announcements Office

Australian Securities Exchange

Exchange Centre

20 Bridge Street

SYDNEY NSW 2000

Dear Sir/Madam,

ASIC Form 484: Cancellation of Vicinity Centres (ASX: VCX) securities pursuant to on-marketbuy-back

A copy of the Form 484 lodged with ASIC today by Vicinity Limited (VL) in relation to the cancellation of securities pursuant to Vicinity Centres' on-market security buy-back is attached in accordance with Listing Rule 3.8A.

It is noted that while each stapled security in Vicinity Centres comprises one fully paid ordinary share in VL stapled to one unit in Vicinity Centres Trust (VCT), the amount stated in the Form 484 as paid by VL on the cancelled shares is the amount attributed to the shares only and not to the units in VCT.

Yours faithfully,

Rohan Abeyewardene

Group Company Secretary

Att: ASIC Form 484

Vicinity Centres

National Office

Vicinity Limited ABN 90 114 757 783

Level 4, Chadstone Tower One

and Vicinity Centres RE Ltd

1341 Dandenong Road

T +61 3 7001 4000

ABN 88 149 781 322

PO Box 104

F +61 3 7001 4001

As responsible entity for:

Chadstone VIC 3148

vicinity.com.au

Vicinity Centres Trust ARSN 104 931 928

Australian Securities & Investments Commission

Electronic Lodgement

Document No. 7EAP29230

Lodgement date/time: 12-09-2019 12:16:56

Reference Id: 130010090

Form 484

Corporations Act 2001

Change to company details

Company details

Company name

VICINITY LIMITED

Australian Company Number (ACN)

114 757 783

Lodgement details

Who should ASIC contact if there is a query about this form?

Name

VICINITY LIMITED

ASIC registered agent number (if applicable)

31049

Signature

This form must be signed by a current officeholder of the company.

I certify that the information in this form is true and complete

Name

ROHAN MICHAEL ABEYEWARDENE

Capacity

Secretary

Signature

Date signed

12-09-2019

ASIC Form 484 Ref 13001009012/09/2019

Page 1 of 2

Form 484 - Change to company details

VICINITY LIMITEDACN114 757 783

C1 Cancellation of shares

Reason for cancellation

Shares cancellation details

Reason for cancellation

ss.257H(3) Share buyback - Other buy-back type. A form 280 or 281 must be lodged at least 14 days, and no more than 1 year before the share buy-back can take place

The cancelled shares are listed below:

Share class code

Number of shares

Amount paid (cash

cancelled

or otherwise)

ORD

10899700

523946.41

Earliest Date of

19-08-2019

cancellation

C3 Change to share structure

The updated details for this changed share class are shown in the table below.

Share class

Full title if not standard

Total number of

Total amount paid on

Total amount unpaid

code

shares

these shares

on these shares

ORD

ORDINARY SHARES

3760931502

472279337.23

0.00

Earliest date of

19-08-2019

change

ASIC Form 484 Ref 13001009012/09/2019

Page 2 of 2

Disclaimer

Vicinity Centres RE Ltd. published this content on 12 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2019 03:36:03 UTC
