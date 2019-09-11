Vicinity Centres : Cancellation of Vicinity Centres securities pursuant to on-market buy-back

12 September 2019

ASIC Form 484: Cancellation of Vicinity Centres (ASX: VCX) securities pursuant to on-marketbuy-back

A copy of the Form 484 lodged with ASIC today by Vicinity Limited (VL) in relation to the cancellation of securities pursuant to Vicinity Centres' on-market security buy-back is attached in accordance with Listing Rule 3.8A.

It is noted that while each stapled security in Vicinity Centres comprises one fully paid ordinary share in VL stapled to one unit in Vicinity Centres Trust (VCT), the amount stated in the Form 484 as paid by VL on the cancelled shares is the amount attributed to the shares only and not to the units in VCT.

