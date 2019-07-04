Log in
VICINITY CENTRES : Chairman succession update
PU
07/02TITLE : Commencement of Construction on Australia's Largest Air-Rights Development
PU
06/27VICINITY CENTRES : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
Vicinity Centres : Chairman succession update

07/04/2019 | 07:13pm EDT

ASX Announcement

5 July 2019

Chairman succession update

Vicinity Centres (Vicinity, ASX:VCX) today advises that Mr Peter Kahan has taken a leave of absence from his current role as a Non-executive Director of Vicinity due to a health condition. As previously announced, Mr Kahan will assume the role of Chairman following Vicinity's FY19 annual results announcement on 14 August 2019.

Current Chairman, Mr Peter Hay, has agreed to be Acting Chairman from Mr Kahan's commencement as Chairman for the duration of Mr Kahan's leave of absence.

ENDS

For further information please contact:

Penny Berger

Kat Rellos

Head of Investor Relations

Head of Corporate Communications

T

+61 2 8229 7760

T

+61 3 7001 4670

E

penny.berger@vicinity.com.au

E

katherine.rellos@vicinity.com.au

About Vicinity Centres

Vicinity Centres (Vicinity or the Group) is one of Australia's leading retail property groups with a fully integrated asset management platform, and $26 billion in retail assets under management across 66 shopping centres, making it the second largest listed manager of Australian retail property. The Group has a Direct Portfolio with interests in 62 shopping centres (including the DFO Brisbane business) and manages 33 assets on behalf of Strategic Partners, 29 of which are co-owned by the Group. Vicinity is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the code 'VCX' and has over 26,000 securityholders. Vicinity also has European medium term notes listed on the ASX under the code 'VCD'. For more information visit the Group's website vicinity.com.au, or use your smartphone to scan this QR code.

Vicinity Centres

National Office

Vicinity Limited ABN 90 114 757 783

Level 4, Chadstone Tower One

and Vicinity Centres RE Ltd

1341 Dandenong Road

T +61 3 7001 4000

ABN 88 149 781 322

PO Box 104

F +61 3 7001 4001

As responsible entity for:

Chadstone VIC 3148

vicinity.com.au

Vicinity Centres Trust ARSN 104 931 928

Disclaimer

Vicinity Centres RE Ltd. published this content on 05 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 July 2019 23:12:09 UTC
