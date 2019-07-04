Vicinity Centres : Chairman succession update

ASX Announcement

5 July 2019

Chairman succession update

Vicinity Centres (Vicinity, ASX:VCX) today advises that Mr Peter Kahan has taken a leave of absence from his current role as a Non-executive Director of Vicinity due to a health condition. As previously announced, Mr Kahan will assume the role of Chairman following Vicinity's FY19 annual results announcement on 14 August 2019.

Current Chairman, Mr Peter Hay, has agreed to be Acting Chairman from Mr Kahan's commencement as Chairman for the duration of Mr Kahan's leave of absence.

ENDS

For further information please contact:

