Vicinity Centres : Direct Portfolio June 2019

About Vicinity Centres
Vicinity Centres (Vicinity, ASX:VCX) is one of Australia's leading retail property groups with a fully integrated asset management platform.
A top-50 entity on the Australian Securities Exchange, Vicinity's vision is to reimagine destinations of the future, creating places where people love to connect.
Vicinity has 66 retail assets across Australia under management valued at $26.6 billion, generating annual retail sales of $17.4 billion across approximately 2.6 million square metres of gross lettable area.
Vicinity's directly-owned portfolio (Direct Portfolio) of 62 shopping centres is valued at $15.8 billion, almost half of which comprises Vicinity's Flagship portfolio which is unrivalled in Australia.
It comprises Chadstone, Australia's number one shopping centre by retail sales, seven premium CBD centres located across Australia's three largest cities, and also Australia's leading outlet centre portfolio, the DFOs.
Vicinity was recognised as the third most sustainable real estate company globally by DJSI1 and has a 4 Star Green Star - Performance portfolio rating for the entire managed portfolio, the highest and largest Green Star - Performance rated portfolio in Australia2.
Dow Jones Sustainability Indices 2018 survey.
Green Building Council of Australia.
Reconciliation Action Plan (RAP)
We have committed to deepening relationships, increasing cultural awareness and connecting Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples with employment and business opportunities across our organisation.
Discover more
More tastes
We're proud of the strong foodie culture in Australia, and Vicinity provides the best in dining and cafe diversity. With so many cuisines on offer, our customers are spoiled for choice whether they're grabbing a quick bite or settling in for a relaxing meal.
More luxury
We pride ourselves on our curated mix of high-end brands. From the very best in local and global fashion, to accessories and skincare, our centres offer the perfect mix of current trends and timeless style.
More pampering
Retail is just the beginning at our market-leading destinations. Whether our customers are looking for a hairdresser, a nail salon, or to get their makeup done, our centres ensure they feel refreshed and revitalised.
More entertainment
Our centres are designed as community hubs that offer more than a place to shop. They are a place to meet with friends and family, catch the latest movie, see a fashion show or dine and chat into the night.
