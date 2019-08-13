Log in
VICINITY CENTRES

(VCX)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 08/13
2.53 AUD   +0.40%
09:02pVICINITY CENTRES : Direct Portfolio June 2019
PU
08:57pVICINITY CENTRES : 2019 Corporate Governance Statement
PU
08:37pVICINITY CENTRES : FY19 annual results presentation
PU
Vicinity Centres : FY19 annual results presentation

08/13/2019 | 08:37pm EDT

FY19 annual results

14 August 2019

Discover more

Welcome

Agenda

3 FY19 annual results overview

5 Financial results

10

Strategy update

Grant Kelley

Kah Wong

Peter Huddle

15

Portfolio performance

CEO AND MANAGING DIRECTOR

ACTING CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER

22 Strategic growth initiatives

25 Development

31 FY20 guidance and summary

34 Appendices

Justin Mills

Carolyn Viney

CHIEF STRATEGY OFFICER

CHIEF DEVELOPMENT OFFICER

Vicinity Centres | FY19 annual results | 14 August 2019

2

FY19 annual results overview

Queen Victoria Building, NSW

FY19 annual results overview

Solid results delivered in a challenging retail environment

Financial results

Developments

Statutory net profit of $346.1m

DFO Perth completed in October 2018

Funds from operations (FFO) of $689.3m,

The Glen final major stage opened in August 2019

or 18.0 cps reflecting 2.0% comparable growth1

Hotel Chadstone on track to open in November 2019

Issued $400m of six-year Australian medium term notes

at ~2.6% interest rate

Portfolio strengthened

Specialty MAT2/sqm up 9.4% to $11,0833 Specialty and mini majors MAT growth3 of 3.1%

Improving total leasing spreads4 of -2.0%, compared to -4.7% over FY18

Strategic initiatives

Acquired 100m securities at 12.3% discount to Jun-19 NTA5

Divested 12 assets for $670m

Repositioning of existing portfolio largely complete

  • Not proceeding with VKF (Vicinity Keppel Australia Retail Fund) and no further material asset divestments at this time

Commitment to Net Zero carbon emissions by 20306

  1. Adjusted for the impact of divestments, refer to slide 6. Unadjusted FFO per security is down 1.1%. Refer to slide 44 for reconciliation of FFO to statutory net profit.
  2. Moving Annual Turnover.
  3. Excludes divestments and development-impacted centres in accordance with Shopping Centre Council of Australia (SCCA) guidelines (refer to slide 40 for details).
  1. Includes short-term deals and all store types other than majors, offices, ATMs and storage, and excludes project-impacted leasing and divestments.
  2. Net tangible assets per security.
  3. For common areas in wholly-owned retail assets.

Vicinity Centres | FY19 annual results | 14 August 2019

4

Financial results

QueensPlaza, QLD

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Vicinity Centres RE Ltd. published this content on 14 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2019 00:36:08 UTC
