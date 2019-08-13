Vicinity Centres : FY19 annual results presentation

FY19 annual results
14 August 2019
Discover more
Welcome
Agenda
3 FY19 annual results overview
5 Financial results
10
Strategy update
Grant Kelley
Kah Wong
Peter Huddle
15
Portfolio performance
CEO AND MANAGING DIRECTOR
ACTING CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER
CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER
22 Strategic growth initiatives
25 Development
31 FY20 guidance and summary
34 Appendices
Justin Mills
Carolyn Viney
CHIEF STRATEGY OFFICER
CHIEF DEVELOPMENT OFFICER
Vicinity Centres | FY19 annual results | 14 August 2019
2
FY19 annual results overview
Queen Victoria Building, NSW
Solid results delivered in a challenging retail environment
Financial results
Developments
Statutory net profit of $346.1m
DFO Perth completed in October 2018
Funds from operations (FFO) of $689.3m,
The Glen final major stage opened in August 2019
or 18.0 cps reflecting 2.0% comparable growth1
Hotel Chadstone on track to open in November 2019
Issued $400m of six-year Australian medium term notes
at ~2.6% interest rate
Portfolio strengthened
Specialty MAT2/sqm up 9.4% to $11,0833 Specialty and mini majors MAT growth3 of 3.1%
Improving total leasing spreads4 of -2.0%, compared to -4.7% over FY18
Strategic initiatives
Acquired 100m securities at 12.3% discount to Jun-19 NTA5
Divested 12 assets for $670m
Repositioning of existing portfolio largely complete
Commitment to Net Zero carbon emissions by 20306
4
Financial results
QueensPlaza, QLD
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Attachments
Disclaimer
Vicinity Centres RE Ltd. published this content on 14 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2019 00:36:08 UTC