Vicinity Centres : Notice of 2019 Annual General Meeting and proxy form

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields The 2019 Annual General Meeting will be held: Date Thursday, 14 November 2019 Time 11.00am (AEDT) Place River Rooms 1 and 2, Level 1 Crown Towers 8 Whiteman Street Southbank Victoria 3006 (Queens Bridge Street end of the Crown complex) Note: A map of the location can be found on page 12. Investor registration begins at 10.30am (AEDT) Discover more Notice of Meeting and Explanatory Memorandum 2019 If you are unable to attend the AGM, please complete the proxy form and return it in accordance with the instructions in this Notice of Meeting and on the proxy form. A MESSAGE FROM THE ACTING CHAIRMAN Dear Securityholder It is my pleasure to invite you to attend Vicinity Centres' 2019 Annual General Meeting, which will comprise the concurrent Annual General Meeting of Vicinity Limited and meeting of the Unitholders of Vicinity Centres Trust (AGM). The AGM is an important event in Vicinity's annual calendar and will be held on Thursday, 14 November 2019 at Crown Towers in Melbourne, commencing at 11.00am (AEDT). Enclosed is the Notice of Meeting and associated Explanatory Memorandum which set out the items of business to be dealt with at the AGM, including consideration of Vicinity's FY19 financial statements and reports, the FY19 remuneration report (Remuneration Report) and the grant of performance rights to our CEO and Managing Director, Mr Grant Kelley, which are consistent with items of business considered in previous years. We are also seeking approval of the re-election of Non-executive Directors, Mr Trevor Gerber, who is also Chairman- elect, and Dr David Thurin AM. The Boards of Vicinity Limited and Vicinity Centres RE Ltd as responsible entity for Vicinity Centres Trust recommend that Securityholders vote in favour of each of the resolutions to be considered at the AGM. If you are attending the AGM, please bring your personalised proxy form and arrive from 10.30am onwards on the day to register. Following the conclusion of the AGM I invite you to join the Board and management team for refreshments. If you do not plan to attend the AGM, we encourage you to submit your proxy electronically through the Security Registry's website linkmarketservices.com.au. Other methods for proxy form submission are outlined on your proxy form and in note 7 of this Notice. The Chairman and CEO and Managing Director's addresses to the AGM will be available on Vicinity's website vicinity.com.auon the day of the AGM. The AGM will also be webcast live on the day on Vicinity's website vicinity.com.au. As announced on 1 October 2019, I will be retiring from the Board at the conclusion of the AGM, being the expiry of my current term. It has been a privilege to serve as your Chairman, and most recently as Acting Chairman, and I am grateful for your support over the course of my tenure. I am pleased to be leaving the Board in such capable hands under the stewardship of Mr Trevor Gerber and am confident Vicinity is well placed to unlock potential and deliver long- term sustainable growth for securityholders. I look forward to seeing you at the AGM. Yours faithfully Acting Chairman Attending AGM in person River Rooms 1 and 2, Level 1 Crown Towers 8 Whiteman Street Southbank Victoria 3006 Viewing AGM via webcast The AGM will be webcast live on Vicinity's website vicinity.com.au. Access the 2019 Annual Report online Investors are encouraged to read the 2019 Annual Report prior to the AGM. The Annual Report can be viewed online or downloaded as a PDF from vicinity.com.au. Additional information In this notice, references to 'Vicinity', 'Group', 'we', 'us' and 'our' are to Vicinity Centres unless otherwise stated. You should read this document in full. It contains important information to assist you in your voting decision. If you have any questions about the items of business, please contact Vicinity's Securityholder Information Line on +61 1300 887 890 between 8.30am and 5.30pm (AEDT) Monday to Friday (excluding public holidays). 02 Vicinity Centres Notice of Annual General Meeting 2019 NOTICE OF MEETING Vicinity Limited ABN 90 114 757 783 and Vicinity Centres Trust ARSN 104 931 928 Responsible Entity of Vicinity Centres Trust Vicinity Centres RE Ltd ABN 88 149 781 322 (RE) Notice is given that the Annual General Meeting of Vicinity Limited ABN 90 114 757 783 (Company) and a meeting of the Unitholders of Vicinity Centres Trust ARSN 104 931 928 (the Trust) will be held concurrently at the River Rooms 1 and 2, Level 1, Crown Towers, 8 Whiteman Street, Southbank Victoria 3006 on Thursday, 14 November 2019 at 11.00am (AEDT). Items of business 1. Financial reports To receive and consider the financial reports of Vicinity Centres (comprising the Company and the Trust) and the reports of the Directors and Auditor for the year ended 30 June 2019. No resolution is required for this item of business. 2. Non-binding advisory vote on Remuneration Report To consider and, if thought fit, pass the following resolution as an ordinary resolution of the Company: That the Remuneration Report for the year ended 30 June 2019 be adopted. Please note that this resolution is advisory only and does not bind the Directors of the Company. 3. Re-election of Directors of the Company To consider and, if thought fit, pass the following resolutions as separate ordinary resolutions of the Company: That Mr Trevor Gerber, being a Director who retires in accordance with clauses 9.1(d) and 9.1(e) of the Company's constitution and, being eligible, be re- elected as a Director of the Company. That Dr David Thurin AM, being a Director who retires in accordance with clauses 9.1(d) and 9.1(e) of the Company's constitution and, being eligible, be re-elected as a Director of the Company. 4. Approval of equity grant to CEO and Managing Director To consider and, if thought fit, pass the following resolution as an ordinary resolution of the Company and the Trust: That, for the purposes of ASX Listing Rule 10.14 and all other purposes, approval be given for the grant of performance rights to the CEO and Managing Director of Vicinity Centres, Mr Grant Kelley, in accordance with the terms of the Vicinity Centres Long Term Incentive Plan and as set out in the Explanatory Memorandum to this Notice of Meeting. Please refer to the Explanatory Memorandum for more information on the items of business. The notes and the Explanatory Memorandum form part of this Notice of Meeting. Voting exclusions Item 2 - Non-binding advisory vote on Remuneration Report Vicinity will disregard any votes cast on item 2: in any capacity by or on behalf of members of the key management personnel ( KMP ) named in the Remuneration Report or their closely related parties; and

) named in the Remuneration Report or their closely related parties; and as a proxy by a member of the KMP at the date of the AGM or their closely related parties. However, a vote will not be disregarded if it is cast as a proxy for a person entitled to vote on item 2: in accordance with a direction on the proxy form; or

by the Chairman of the AGM pursuant to an express authorisation on the proxy form to exercise any votes cast as a proxy as the Chairman sees fit. Item 4 - Approval of equity grant to CEO and Managing Director Vicinity will disregard any votes cast on item 4: in favour of the resolution, in any capacity by or on behalf of Mr Grant Kelley, CEO and Managing Director of Vicinity Centres (being the only Director eligible to participate in the Vicinity Centres

Long Term Incentive Plan) and any of his associates; and

Long Term Incentive Plan) and any of his associates; and as a proxy by a member of the KMP

at the date of the AGM and their closely related parties. However, a vote will not be disregarded if it is cast as a proxy for a person entitled to vote on item 4: in accordance with a direction on the proxy form; or

by the Chairman of the AGM pursuant to an express authorisation on the proxy form to exercise any votes cast as a proxy as the Chairman sees fit. By order of the Boards of Vicinity Limited and Vicinity Centres RE Ltd as responsible entity of Vicinity Centres Trust. Rohan Abeyewardene Group Company Secretary 11 October 2019 Vicinity Centres Notice of Annual General Meeting 2019 03 NOTES 1. Terminology and glossary A number of terms used in this Notice of Meeting (including the Explanatory Memorandum) and the accompanying letter from the Acting Chairman are defined in the Glossary at the end of the Explanatory Memorandum. 2. Stapling The Shares and Units are stapled together under the respective constitutions of the Company and the Trust to form a Stapled Security. This means that all Securityholders are Shareholders in the Company and Unitholders in the Trust and each Securityholder holds the same number of Shares and Units. 3. Voting entitlement and joint holdings The Directors of the Company and the RE have determined that, for the purposes of determining voting entitlements at the AGM, Stapled Securities will be taken to be held by the persons who are registered as Securityholders as at 7.00pm (AEDT) on Tuesday, 12 November 2019. Accordingly, transfers registered after this time will be disregarded in determining entitlements to attend and vote at the AGM. In the case of Stapled Securities held by joint holders, only the person whose name stands first in the register may vote. 4. Corporate representatives and attorneys A body corporate that is a Securityholder, or which has been appointed to vote as a proxy, may appoint an individual to act as its representative at the AGM. Corporate representatives are requested to bring a completed 'Certificate of Appointment as a Corporate Representative' form. A form of the certificate may be obtained from Vicinity's Security Registry or online at linkmarketservices.com.au. A Securityholder entitled to attend and vote may appoint an attorney to act on their behalf at the AGM. An attorney need not be a Securityholder of Vicinity. Attorneys are requested to bring a copy of the Power of Attorney pursuant to which they were appointed. Proof of identity will also be required for corporate representatives and attorneys. 5. Appointing a proxy If you are unable to attend the AGM, you are encouraged to appoint a proxy to attend and vote on your behalf. A Securityholder who is entitled to attend and vote at the AGM may appoint a person as their proxy to attend and vote on their behalf (Proxy Holder). A Securityholder who is entitled to cast two or more votes may appoint up to two Proxy Holders and may specify the proportion or number of votes each Proxy Holder is entitled to exercise. A person appointed as a Proxy Holder need not be a Securityholder and may be either an individual or a body corporate. A Securityholder appointing a person as their Proxy Holder may direct the Proxy Holder to vote 'for' or 'against', or abstain from voting on each resolution, or may leave the decision to the Proxy Holder. Please refer to the proxy form for instructions on completion and lodgement. Vicinity encourages all Securityholders who submit proxy forms to direct their Proxy Holder how to vote on each resolution. Vicinity's KMP and their closely related parties will not be able to vote on items 2 or 4 as your Proxy Holder unless you direct them how to vote as follows: if you intend to appoint a member of the KMP (or one of their closely related parties) other than the Chairman of the AGM as your Proxy Holder, you must ensure the person appointed as your proxy is directed how to vote on items 2 and 4; and

if you intend to appoint the Chairman of the AGM as your Proxy Holder, you can direct the Chairman how to vote by marking the boxes for items 2 and 4 (for example, if you wish to vote 'for' or 'against', or abstain from voting) on the proxy form. If you choose not to mark any of the boxes for items 2 and 4, then by completing and returning the proxy form you will give the Chairman your express authority to vote your proxy

as the Chairman sees fit. If you appoint two Proxy Holders to vote but do not specify a proportion or number of votes for each Proxy Holder to exercise, each Proxy Holder may exercise half of the votes. If you appoint two Proxy Holders to vote, neither Proxy Holder may vote on a show of hands if more than one Proxy Holder attends. On a poll, each Proxy Holder may only exercise votes in respect of those Stapled Securities or voting rights the Proxy Holder represents. If you appoint a Proxy Holder, you may still attend the AGM. However, your Proxy Holder's rights to speak and vote are suspended while you are present. Accordingly, you will be asked to revoke your proxy form if you register at the AGM. Any directed proxy forms that are not voted on a poll at the AGM will automatically default to the Chairman of the AGM, who is required to vote proxies as directed. Please note that proxy forms must be received at one of the addresses listed in note 7 of this Notice by no later than 11.00am (AEDT) on Tuesday, 12 November 2019. 04 Vicinity Centres Notice of Annual General Meeting 2019 6. How the Chairman intends to vote undirected proxies If the Chairman of the AGM is your proxy, the Chairman intends to vote undirected proxies in favour of each resolution. 7. Lodgement of proxy forms and authorities Proxy forms and authorities should be sent to Vicinity's Security Registrar at the address specified on the enclosed reply paid envelope or to the address specified below: Mail: Vicinity Centres c/- Link Market Services Limited Locked Bag A14 Sydney South NSW 1235 Australia Facsimile: +61 2 9287 0309 Online: linkmarketservices.com.au (as detailed on the proxy form) In person: Between 9.00am and 5.00pm (AEDT) Monday to Friday (excluding public holidays) to Link Market Services Limited at: Level 12, 680 George Street Sydney NSW 2000 Australia or Tower 4, 727 Collins Street Melbourne Victoria 3008 Australia Securityholders should contact Vicinity's Security Registrar at the above addresses or on telephone number +61 1300 887 890 with any queries. 8. Questions to be put at the AGM All Securityholders are able to ask questions at the AGM or submit them prior to the AGM. If you have a question you would like answered at the AGM, please email it to investor.relations@vicinity.com.auprior to 5.00pm (AEDT) on Thursday, 7 November 2019. We will endeavour to address as many of the more frequently raised questions as possible at the AGM, having regard to available time. Please note that Vicinity will not respond to questions individually. Vicinity Centres Notice of Annual General Meeting 2019 05 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

