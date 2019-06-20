Log in
VICINITY CENTRES

VICINITY CENTRES

(VCX)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 06/20
2.58 AUD   +0.39%
06:54pVICINITY CENTRES : prices $400 million of medium term notes
PU
06/12VICINITY CENTRES : Appendix 3A.1 Notification of Dividend/Distribution
PU
06/06VICINITY CENTRES : Estimated June 2019 valuations
PU
News 
Vicinity Centres : prices $400 million of medium term notes

Vicinity Centres : prices $400 million of medium term notes

06/20/2019 | 06:54pm EDT

ASX Announcement

21 June 2019

Vicinity prices $400 million of medium term notes

Vicinity Centres (Vicinity, ASX:VCX) today announced that it has priced $400 million of six-year Australian dollar medium term notes (Notes), comprising $225 million of fixed rate notes and $175 million of floating rate notes. Subject to satisfaction of customary conditions precedent, settlement of the issue of the senior and unsecured Notes is expected to occur on 27 June 2019.

The fixed rate notes were priced at a coupon of 2.60% and the floating rate notes were priced at a coupon of 3-month bank bill swap rate plus 142 basis points.

Mr Grant Kelley, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, said: "We are very pleased with the strong response that we received for this raising from both new and existing domestic and Asian bond investors which has resulted in highly competitive pricing for our Notes and extends the average duration of our financing facilities."

Proceeds of the issue will be used to repay existing bank facilities and for general corporate purposes.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia and National Australia Bank Limited acted as joint lead managers for the issue.

ENDS

For further information please contact:

Penny Berger

Kat Rellos

Head of Investor Relations

Head of Corporate Communications

T

+61 2 8229 7760

T

+61 3 7001 4670

E

penny.berger@vicinity.com.au

E

katherine.rellos@vicinity.com.au

About Vicinity Centres

Vicinity Centres (Vicinity or the Group) is one of Australia's leading retail property groups with a fully integrated asset management platform, and $26 billion in retail assets under management across 66 shopping centres, making it the second largest listed manager of Australian retail property. The Group has a Direct Portfolio with interests in 62 shopping centres (including the DFO Brisbane business) and manages 33 assets on behalf of Strategic Partners, 29 of which are co-owned by the Group. Vicinity is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the code 'VCX' and has over 26,000 securityholders. Vicinity also has European medium term notes listed on the ASX under the code 'VCD'. For more information visit the Group's website vicinity.com.au, or use your smartphone to scan this QR code.

Vicinity Centres

National Office

Vicinity Limited ABN 90 114 757 783

Level 4, Chadstone Tower One

and Vicinity Centres RE Ltd

1341 Dandenong Road

T +61 3 7001 4000

ABN 88 149 781 322

PO Box 104

F +61 3 7001 4001

As responsible entity for:

Chadstone VIC 3148

vicinity.com.au

Vicinity Centres Trust ARSN 104 931 928

Disclaimer

Vicinity Centres RE Ltd. published this content on 21 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 June 2019 22:53:03 UTC
