Vicinity Centres : prices $400 million of medium term notes

21 June 2019

Vicinity prices $400 million of medium term notes

Vicinity Centres (Vicinity, ASX:VCX) today announced that it has priced $400 million of six-year Australian dollar medium term notes (Notes), comprising $225 million of fixed rate notes and $175 million of floating rate notes. Subject to satisfaction of customary conditions precedent, settlement of the issue of the senior and unsecured Notes is expected to occur on 27 June 2019.

The fixed rate notes were priced at a coupon of 2.60% and the floating rate notes were priced at a coupon of 3-month bank bill swap rate plus 142 basis points.

Mr Grant Kelley, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, said: "We are very pleased with the strong response that we received for this raising from both new and existing domestic and Asian bond investors which has resulted in highly competitive pricing for our Notes and extends the average duration of our financing facilities."

Proceeds of the issue will be used to repay existing bank facilities and for general corporate purposes.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia and National Australia Bank Limited acted as joint lead managers for the issue.

ENDS For further information please contact: Penny Berger Kat Rellos Head of Investor Relations Head of Corporate Communications T +61 2 8229 7760 T +61 3 7001 4670 E penny.berger@vicinity.com.au E katherine.rellos@vicinity.com.au

