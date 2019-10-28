Log in
Vicinity Centres : prices EUR500 million of medium term notes

0
10/28/2019 | 09:42pm EDT

ASX Announcement

29 October 2019

Vicinity prices €500 million of medium term notes

Vicinity Centres (Vicinity, ASX:VCX) today announced that it has priced €500 million (equivalent to approximately A$812 million) of 10-year fixed rate medium term notes (Notes) under its European Medium Term Note (MTN) programme. Subject to satisfaction of customary conditions precedent, settlement of the senior and unsecured Notes is expected to occur on 7 November 2019.

The fixed-rate notes to be issued by the Responsible Entity of Vicinity Centres Trust, were priced at a coupon of 1.125%. The Notes have been fully hedged into Australian dollars and the proceeds will be used to repay existing bank facilities and for general corporate purposes.

Mr Grant Kelley, CEO and Managing Director, said: "We are very pleased with the strong response that we received for this inaugural Euro denominated MTN raising, which has resulted in highly competitive pricing for our Notes. In addition to opening a new debt source of Euros, the Notes will both extend the average duration, and reduce the average cost, of our financing facilities."

BNP Paribas, HSBC Bank plc, Merrill Lynch International and Westpac Banking Corporation acted as joint lead managers for the issue.

ENDS

For further information please contact:

Penny Berger

Kat Rellos

Head of Investor Relations

Head of Corporate Communications

T

+61 2 8229 7760

T

+61 3 7001 4670

E

penny.berger@vicinity.com.au

E

katherine.rellos@vicinity.com.au

About Vicinity Centres

Vicinity Centres (Vicinity or the Group) is one of Australia's leading retail property groups with a fully integrated asset management platform and $26 billion in retail assets under management across 66 shopping centres, making it the second largest listed manager of Australian retail property. The Group has a Direct Portfolio with interests in 62 shopping centres (including the DFO Brisbane business) and manages 33 assets on behalf of Strategic Partners, 29 of which are co- owned by the Group. Vicinity is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the code 'VCX' and has over 23,000 securityholders. Vicinity also has European medium term notes listed on the ASX under the code 'VCD'. For more information visit the Group's website vicinity.com.au, or use your smartphone to scan this QR code.

Vicinity Centres

National Office

Vicinity Limited ABN 90 114 757 783

Level 4, Chadstone Tower One

and Vicinity Centres RE Ltd

1341 Dandenong Road

T +61 3 7001 4000

ABN 88 149 781 322

PO Box 104

F +61 3 7001 4001

As responsible entity for:

Chadstone VIC 3148

vicinity.com.au

Vicinity Centres Trust ARSN 104 931 928

Disclaimer

Vicinity Centres RE Ltd. published this content on 29 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2019 01:41:00 UTC
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 978 M
EBIT 2020 848 M
Net income 2020 668 M
Debt 2020 4 658 M
Yield 2020 5,91%
P/E ratio 2020 15,1x
P/E ratio 2021 14,6x
EV / Sales2020 15,0x
EV / Sales2021 14,8x
Capitalization 10 042 M
Chart VICINITY CENTRES
Duration : Period :
Vicinity Centres Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VICINITY CENTRES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 2,59  AUD
Last Close Price 2,67  AUD
Spread / Highest target 4,87%
Spread / Average Target -2,93%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Grant Lewis Kelley Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Peter Algernon Franc Hay Chairman
Peter Huddle Chief Operating Officer
Nicholas Schiffer Chief Financial Officer
Timothy Hammon Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VICINITY CENTRES3.08%6 874
EMAAR MALLS PJSC9.50%6 874
PLAZA SA--.--%4 867
MULTIPLAN EMPREENDIMENTOS IMOBILIARIOS17.48%4 254
ARABIAN CENTRES CO--.--%3 761
AEON MALL CO., LTD.2.61%3 697
