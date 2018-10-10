TITLE: Catch opens concept store at Chadstone

Leading local online retailer Catch has opened its first concept store at Chadstone - The Fashion Capital in an Australian shopping centre first.

Chadstone General Manager Fiona Mackenzie said the first-ever physical Catch store was part of an emerging trend in Australian retail with the online business giving customers the opportunity to see and touch their favourite products before purchasing.

'We're excited to welcome one of Australia's most successful homegrown online retailers, Catch, to Chadstone for their first-ever concept store,' Ms Mackenzie said.

'Chadstone is the perfect stage for Catch to showcase its top-selling products, with more than two million customers and tourists visiting every month. We know people are always looking to Chadstone for new and unique experiences, which is why Catch is going to be a great concept to share with our customers.'

Ms Mackenzie said Chadstone would be able to connect the Catch brand and experience with a new customer as part of a limited, first-to-market retail event.

Catch has been trading online since it launched in 2006 with one product a day. The retailer has now grown to more 8,000 orders a day from over 1.1 million active customers, products ranging from homewares and groceries to designer fashion.

CEO of Catch Group, Nati Harpaz said the store would offer customers a new kind of shopping experience.

'As well as allowing customers to shop the traditional way, we will introduce an innovative way people can shop on their own device in-store. It's instant click and collect - this is a real insight into the future of retail,' Mr Harpaz said.

Catch is located on the lower ground floor near Adidas Originals.

