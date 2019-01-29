Log in
VICINITY CENTRES RE LTD
TITLE: Vicinity and ClearVue Technologies install global first, clear solar glass structure

01/29/2019 | 10:39pm EST

Vicinity Centres (Vicinity) has partnered with smart building company ClearVue Technologies (ClearVue) to launch a global-first trial of a clear solar glass structure installed at Warwick Grove shopping centre in Western Australia.

The centre's existing glass atrium has been replaced by a new structure that uses ClearVue's clear, photovoltaic solar glass (PV glass), which collects infra-red light and deflects it to the surface edge where it's converted to electricity. ClearVue's solar PV glass is completely transparent and the first of its kind used in a commercial venture globally.

Vicinity Centres Executive General Manager Shopping Centre Management Justin Mills, said: 'We're excited to be trialling such innovative, leading-edge technology and embarking on a global first in solar energy application.

'ClearVue could transform the way we use glass in our centres which not only reinvents the way we harvest renewable energy but further reduces our exposure to the volatile energy market - a key focus for Vicinity.'

Vicinity has already committed to $73 million of investment in shopping centre solar - the largest project of its kind in Australia - across 22 centres with a total capacity of 31 megawatts and to be completed in 2019.

'We see great potential in trialling new technology such as ClearVue's PV glass as we expand our solar program and innovation pipeline across our portfolio of shopping centres and as we explore mixed-use developments.'

The clean energy generated by the new solar glass atrium will provide the centre with electricity and create a more sustainable and connected destination for our community.

ClearVue Executive Chairman, Victor Rosenberg said: 'Vicinity has taken a leadership position in renewable energy in the property sector which is why we wanted to partner with them.

'The Warwick Grove project is a major milestone for us. It's the first physical site where people can see ClearVue's PV glass being used and performing in a commercial setting. It enables us to demonstrate the many benefits of ClearVue's PV glass technology for building owners and operators.'

Vicinity and ClearVue will monitor the trial at Warwick Grove, with the potential to explore other opportunities.

For further information please contact:

Kat Rellos
T+61 411 245 099
EKatherine.Rellos@vicinity.com.au

Joel Crean
T+61 447 044 215
EJoel.Crean@vicinity.com.au

About Vicinity Centres (ASX:VCX)

Vicinity Centres is a leading Australian retail property group with a fully integrated asset management platform and $26 billion in retail assets under management across 66 shopping centres.

For further information please contact:

Disclaimer

Vicinity Centres RE Ltd. published this content on 30 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 January 2019 03:38:02 UTC
