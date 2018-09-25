Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Vicinity Centres Re Ltd    VCX   AU000000VCX7

VICINITY CENTRES RE LTD (VCX)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

TITLE: Vicinity to trial energy blockchain technology

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/25/2018 | 01:49am CEST

Vicinity Centres (Vicinity) today announced a trial of blockchain technology that, in the future, will enable Vicinity's shopping centres to supply energy to neighbouring communities who connect to its secure power network.
The trial will begin at Castle Plaza in South Australia and will be the first centre to integrate the energy blockchain technology as part of Vicinity's $75 million industry-leading solar program.

The blockchain technology, being trialled in partnership with Australian energy technology company, Power Ledger, will enable Vicinity to manage its energy use and distribution in real-time, switching between solar and national grid energy.

Executive General Manager, Shopping Centre Management, Justin Mills said: 'Vicinity is one of the first property companies in Australia to be trialling energy blockchain technology and we're committed to continuing that leadership through our integrated energy strategy.

'We see our partnership with Power Ledger as a significant opportunity to unlock a future of more competitive energy prices for our retailers and customers while potentially sharing clean, renewable energy to the communities surrounding our centres,' Mr Mills said.

Mr Mills said the future of energy is about creating interconnected communities, including on-site generation, which is why peer-to-peer energy trading would also be considered as part of Vicinity's
mixed-use strategy, with a significant development pipeline of projects in planning.

Power Ledger Managing Director and Co-founder David Martin said: 'Vicinity has proven to be an industry leader when it comes to renewable energy which is why the introduction of blockchain technology makes sense to its business. It's a smart solution for Vicinity as they pioneer the new energy economy.'

Power Ledger has projects in Japan, USA and Thailand and has been recognised for local partnerships and several projects across Australia.

For further information please contact:

Joel Crean
T +61 447 044 215
E Joel.Crean@vicinity.com.au

Kat Rellos
T +61 411 245 099
E Kat.Rellos@vicinity.com.au

Disclaimer

Vicinity Centres RE Ltd. published this content on 25 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2018 23:48:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VICINITY CENTRES RE LTD
01:49aTITLE : Vicinity to trial energy blockchain technology
PU
09/24VICINITY CENTRES RE : Appointment and resignation of a Company Secretary
PU
09/07VICINITY CENTRES RE : Cult shopping centre brand reveals opening date for Perth
AQ
09/07VICINITY CENTRES RE : GPT appoints Angus McNaughton as a Non-Executive Director
AQ
09/04VICINITY CENTRES RE : WA shopping centres to get $75m solar injection
AQ
09/03VICINITY CENTRES RE : Appendix 3X - Initial Director's Interest Notice - Clive A..
PU
09/03TITLE : Vicinity to build Australia’s largest-ever property solar program
PU
08/31VICINITY CENTRES RE : Appointment of Non-executive Director
PU
08/22TITLE : Roselands Shopping Centre to undergo $90 million transformation
PU
08/15VICINITY CENTRES RE : Appendix 3A.1 Notification of Dividend/Distribution
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/15VICINITY CENTRES 2018 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
02/14VICINITY CENTRES 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
2017Vicinity Centres (CNRAF) Investor Presentation - Slideshow 
2017Vicinity Centres (CNRAF) Investor Presentation - Slideshow 
2016VICINITY CENTRES (CNRAF) Investor Presentation - Slideshow 
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 936 M
EBIT 2019 861 M
Net income 2019 703 M
Debt 2019 3 144 M
Yield 2019 5,95%
P/E ratio 2019 14,70
P/E ratio 2020 14,63
EV / Sales 2019 14,4x
EV / Sales 2020 14,9x
Capitalization 10 298 M
Chart VICINITY CENTRES RE LTD
Duration : Period :
Vicinity Centres Re Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VICINITY CENTRES RE LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 2,92  AUD
Spread / Average Target 9,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Grant Lewis Kelley Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Peter Algernon Franc Hay Chairman
Richard Warren Jamieson Chief Financial Officer
Timothy Hammon Independent Non-Executive Director
Wai Foon Tang Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VICINITY CENTRES RE LTD-2.21%7 592
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP5.09%55 808
UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD0.00%28 071
SCENTRE GROUP-3.58%15 780
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION-5.51%11 076
MACERICH COMPANY-13.32%8 030
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.