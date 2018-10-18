TITLE: Vicinity top 20 on Forbes’ list of World’s Best Employers 2018

Vicinity Centres (Vicinity) has been recognised as one of the world's best workplaces, and the highest ranked workplace in Australia, at 19 on the annual 'World's Best Employers' list, compiled by global media company Forbes.

More than 430,000 people from 60 countries were asked to comment on their workplace, including whether they would recommend it to a friend, with Forbes compiling a list of the best 2000 publicly traded companies.

Vicinity CEO and Managing Director Grant Kelley said he was honoured to see Vicinity recognised as the best workplace in Australia and among the world's best.

'We know Vicinity is a great place to work and we're focused on continually improving our employee engagement because we know if our teams are enthusiastic, engaged and committed we can achieve our purpose to enrich community experiences,' Mr Kelley said.

'Visiting our more than 60 centres and our state offices, there is a sense of pride in what our teams are doing, creating market-leading destinations where our communities enjoy coming together.'

Vicinity has invested in several initiatives which have contributed to the success of the business, including:

a strong focus on creating sustainable destinations and better communities;

providing industry-leading learning and development opportunities and;

leadership programs that have been recognised among the best in Australia.

