Vicinity Centres Re : Appendix 3A.1 Notification of Dividend/Distribution

Entity name VICINITY CENTRES
Security on which the Distribution will be paid
VCX - ORDINARY/UNITS FULLY PAID STAPLED SECURITIES
Announcement Type
Update to previous announcement
Date of this announcement
Wednesday August 15, 2018
Reason for the Update
The previous announcement made on 14 June 2018 has been updated to reflect that the actual distribution payment for the six month period to 30 June 2018 was announced today. The amounts reflected in this announcement are now actual values. There are no other changes to the prior announcement.
1.1 Name of +Entity
Registration Number
1.3 ASX issuer code
1.4 The announcement is
1.4a Reason for update to a previous announcement
The previous announcement made on 14 June 2018 has been updated to reflect that the actual distribution payment for the six month period to 30 June 2018 was announced today. The amounts reflected in this announcement are now actual values. There are no other changes to the prior announcement.
1.4b Date of previous announcement(s) to this update
1.5 Date of this announcement
1.6 ASX +Security Code
ASX +Security Description
Part 2A - All dividends/distributions basic details
2A.1 Type of dividend/distribution
2A.2 The Dividend/distribution: relates to a period of six months
2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date)
Saturday June 30, 2018
2A.4 +Record Date
Friday June 29, 2018
2A.5 Ex Date
Thursday June 28, 2018
2A.6 Payment Date
Wednesday August 29, 2018
2A.7 Are any of the below approvals required for the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable?
No
2A.8 Currency in which the dividend/distribution is made ("primary currency")
AUD - Australian Dollar
2A.9 Total dividend/distribution payment amount
Actual
AUD 0.08200000
2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the currency in which the dividend/distribution is paid to securityholders that it wishes to disclose to the market?
No
2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this +security?
We do not have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this security
2A.12 Does the +entity have tax component information apart from franking?
Yes
Part 3A - Ordinary dividend/distribution
3A.1 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution estimated at this time?
No
3A.1a(i) Date that actual ordinary amount will be announced
Wednesday August 15, 2018
3A.1b Ordinary Dividend/distribution amount per security
AUD 0.08200000
3A.2 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution franked?
No
3A.3 Percentage of ordinary dividend/distribution that is franked 0.0000 %
3A.4 Ordinary dividend/distribution franked amount per +security
AUD 0.00000000
3A.6 Ordinary dividend/distribution unfranked amount per +security excluding conduit foreign income amount
AUD 0.08200000
3A.7 Ordinary dividend/distribution conduit foreign income amount per security
AUD 0.00000000
Part 3E - Other - distribution components / tax
AUD 0.08200000
Actual
3A.5 Percentage amount of dividend which is unfranked 100.0000 %
3E.1 Please indicate where and when information about tax components can be obtained (you may enter a url).
The 'Fund payment notice for non-resident securityholders' for the six months to 30 June 2018 will be available on the Vicinity Centres website at http://vicinity.com.au/investor-centre/tax-information on or about 24 August 2018. The taxation components for distributions paid for the 12 months to 30 June 2018 will be sent to securityholders in late August 2018 and will also be available on the Vicinity Centres website.
