Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Vicinity Centres Re Ltd    VCX   AU000000VCX7

VICINITY CENTRES RE LTD (VCX)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Vicinity Centres Re : Appendix 3A.1 Notification of Dividend/Distribution

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/15/2018 | 02:06am CEST

Notification of dividend / distribution

Update Summary

Entity name VICINITY CENTRES

Security on which the Distribution will be paid

VCX - ORDINARY/UNITS FULLY PAID STAPLED SECURITIES

Announcement Type

Update to previous announcement

Date of this announcement

Wednesday August 15, 2018

Reason for the Update

The previous announcement made on 14 June 2018 has been updated to reflect that the actual distribution payment for the six month period to 30 June 2018 was announced today. The amounts reflected in this announcement are now actual values. There are no other changes to the prior announcement.

Refer to below for full details of the announcement

Announcement Details

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of +Entity

VICINITY CENTRES

Registration Number

1.2 Registered Number Type other

1.3 ASX issuer code

VCX

1.4 The announcement is

Update/amendment to previous announcement

1.4a Reason for update to a previous announcement

The previous announcement made on 14 June 2018 has been updated to reflect that the actual distribution payment for the six month period to 30 June 2018 was announced today. The amounts reflected in this announcement are now actual values. There are no other changes to the prior announcement.

1.4b Date of previous announcement(s) to this update

Thursday June 14, 2018

1.5 Date of this announcement

Wednesday August 15, 2018

1.6 ASX +Security Code

VCX

ASX +Security Description

ORDINARY/UNITS FULLY PAID STAPLED SECURITIES

Part 2A - All dividends/distributions basic details

2A.1 Type of dividend/distribution

Ordinary

2A.2 The Dividend/distribution: relates to a period of six months

2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date)

Saturday June 30, 2018

2A.4 +Record Date

Friday June 29, 2018

2A.5 Ex Date

Thursday June 28, 2018

2A.6 Payment Date

Wednesday August 29, 2018

2A.7 Are any of the below approvals required for the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable?

Security holder approvalCourt approval

Lodgement of court order with +ASICACCC approval

FIRB approval

Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the dividend/distribution.

No

2A.8 Currency in which the dividend/distribution is made ("primary currency")

AUD - Australian Dollar

2A.9 Total dividend/distribution payment amount

per +security (in primary currency) for all dividends/distributions notified in this formEstimated or Actual?

Actual

AUD 0.08200000

2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the currency in which the dividend/distribution is paid to securityholders that it wishes to disclose to the market?

No

2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this +security?

We do not have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this security

2A.12 Does the +entity have tax component information apart from franking?

Yes

Part 3A - Ordinary dividend/distribution

3A.1 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution estimated at this time?

No

3A.1a(i) Date that actual ordinary amount will be announced

Wednesday August 15, 2018

3A.1b Ordinary Dividend/distribution amount per security

AUD 0.08200000

3A.2 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution franked?

No

3A.3 Percentage of ordinary dividend/distribution that is franked 0.0000 %

3A.4 Ordinary dividend/distribution franked amount per +security

AUD 0.00000000

3A.6 Ordinary dividend/distribution unfranked amount per +security excluding conduit foreign income amount

AUD 0.08200000

3A.7 Ordinary dividend/distribution conduit foreign income amount per security

AUD 0.00000000

Part 3E - Other - distribution components / tax

3A.1a Ordinary dividend/distribution estimated amount per +security

AUD 0.08200000

Estimated or Actual?

Actual

3A.5 Percentage amount of dividend which is unfranked 100.0000 %

3E.1 Please indicate where and when information about tax components can be obtained (you may enter a url).

The 'Fund payment notice for non-resident securityholders' for the six months to 30 June 2018 will be available on the Vicinity Centres website at http://vicinity.com.au/investor-centre/tax-information on or about 24 August 2018. The taxation components for distributions paid for the 12 months to 30 June 2018 will be sent to securityholders in late August 2018 and will also be available on the Vicinity Centres website.

Notification of dividend / distribution Part 5 - Further information

5.1 Please provide any further information applicable to this dividend/distribution

5.2 Additional information for inclusion in the Announcement Summary

Disclaimer

Vicinity Centres RE Ltd. published this content on 15 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2018 00:05:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VICINITY CENTRES RE LTD
02:06aVICINITY CENTRES RE : Appendix 3A.1 Notification of Dividend/Distribution
PU
08/09Keppel Capital to establish new A$1 billion wholesale Australian property fun..
AQ
08/07TITLE : DFO’s new style reflects success of Australia’s premium outl..
PU
08/06VICINITY CENTRES RE : to establish new $1 billion wholesale property fund with K..
PU
07/31TITLE : Vicinity announces General Manager, Mixed Use Development
PU
07/23VICINITY CENTRES RE : June 2018 valuations
PU
07/23VICINITY CENTRES RE : Extension of on-market securities buy-back
PU
07/23VICINITY CENTRES RE : Appendix 3D - Changes relating to buy-back
PU
07/16VICINITY CENTRES RE : Lapse of Vicinity Centres Performance Rights
PU
06/28VICINITY CENTRES RE LTD : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
02/14VICINITY CENTRES 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
2017Vicinity Centres (CNRAF) Investor Presentation - Slideshow 
2017Vicinity Centres (CNRAF) Investor Presentation - Slideshow 
2016VICINITY CENTRES (CNRAF) Investor Presentation - Slideshow 
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2018 957 M
EBIT 2018 883 M
Net income 2018 865 M
Debt 2018 4 217 M
Yield 2018 5,89%
P/E ratio 2018 13,00
P/E ratio 2019 14,85
EV / Sales 2018 15,5x
EV / Sales 2019 14,8x
Capitalization 10 608 M
Chart VICINITY CENTRES RE LTD
Duration : Period :
Vicinity Centres Re Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VICINITY CENTRES RE LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 2,88  AUD
Spread / Average Target 5,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Grant Lewis Kelley Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Peter Algernon Franc Hay Chairman
Richard Warren Jamieson Chief Financial Officer
Timothy Hammon Independent Non-Executive Director
Wai Foon Tang Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VICINITY CENTRES RE LTD0.74%7 705
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP1.54%53 921
UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD0.00%29 144
GGP INC-8.42%20 616
SCENTRE GROUP4.06%16 843
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION-8.57%10 717
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.