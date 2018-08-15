Vicinity Centres Re : Appendix 3A.1 Notification of Dividend/Distribution

Notification of dividend / distribution

Entity name VICINITY CENTRES

Security on which the Distribution will be paid

VCX - ORDINARY/UNITS FULLY PAID STAPLED SECURITIES

Update to previous announcement

Date of this announcement

Wednesday August 15, 2018

The previous announcement made on 14 June 2018 has been updated to reflect that the actual distribution payment for the six month period to 30 June 2018 was announced today. The amounts reflected in this announcement are now actual values. There are no other changes to the prior announcement.

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of +Entity

VICINITY CENTRES

Registration Number

1.2 Registered Number Type other

1.3 ASX issuer code

VCX

1.4 The announcement is

Update/amendment to previous announcement

1.4a Reason for update to a previous announcement

1.4b Date of previous announcement(s) to this update

Thursday June 14, 2018

1.5 Date of this announcement

1.6 ASX +Security Code

ASX +Security Description

Part 2A - All dividends/distributions basic details

2A.1 Type of dividend/distribution

Ordinary

2A.2 The Dividend/distribution: relates to a period of six months

2A.3 The dividend/distribution relates to the financial reporting or payment period ending ended/ending (date)

Saturday June 30, 2018

2A.4 +Record Date

Friday June 29, 2018

2A.5 Ex Date

Thursday June 28, 2018

2A.6 Payment Date

Wednesday August 29, 2018

2A.7 Are any of the below approvals required for the dividend/distribution before business day 0 of the timetable?

Security holder approvalCourt approval

Lodgement of court order with +ASICACCC approval

FIRB approval

Another approval/condition external to the entity required before business day 0 of the timetable for the dividend/distribution.

No

2A.8 Currency in which the dividend/distribution is made ("primary currency")

AUD - Australian Dollar

2A.9 Total dividend/distribution payment amount

per +security (in primary currency) for all dividends/distributions notified in this formEstimated or Actual?

Actual

2A.10 Does the entity have arrangements relating to the currency in which the dividend/distribution is paid to securityholders that it wishes to disclose to the market?

No

2A.11 Does the entity have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this +security?

We do not have a securities plan for dividends/distributions on this security

2A.12 Does the +entity have tax component information apart from franking?

Yes

Part 3A - Ordinary dividend/distribution

3A.1 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution estimated at this time?

No

3A.1a(i) Date that actual ordinary amount will be announced

Wednesday August 15, 2018

3A.1b Ordinary Dividend/distribution amount per security

3A.2 Is the ordinary dividend/distribution franked?

No

3A.3 Percentage of ordinary dividend/distribution that is franked 0.0000 %

3A.4 Ordinary dividend/distribution franked amount per +security

AUD 0.00000000

3A.6 Ordinary dividend/distribution unfranked amount per +security excluding conduit foreign income amount

AUD 0.08200000

3A.7 Ordinary dividend/distribution conduit foreign income amount per security

AUD 0.00000000

Part 3E - Other - distribution components / tax

3A.1a Ordinary dividend/distribution estimated amount per +security

Estimated or Actual?

Actual

3A.5 Percentage amount of dividend which is unfranked 100.0000 %

3E.1 Please indicate where and when information about tax components can be obtained (you may enter a url).

The 'Fund payment notice for non-resident securityholders' for the six months to 30 June 2018 will be available on the Vicinity Centres website at http://vicinity.com.au/investor-centre/tax-information on or about 24 August 2018. The taxation components for distributions paid for the 12 months to 30 June 2018 will be sent to securityholders in late August 2018 and will also be available on the Vicinity Centres website.

Notification of dividend / distribution Part 5 - Further information

5.1 Please provide any further information applicable to this dividend/distribution

5.2 Additional information for inclusion in the Announcement Summary