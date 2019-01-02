Log in
VICINITY CENTRES RE LTD (VCX)
End-of-day quote  - 12/31
2.6 AUD   -1.52%
2017VICINITY CENTRES RE LTD : annual earnings release
2017VICINITY CENTRES RE LTD : half-yearly earnings release
Vicinity Centres Re : Appendix 3E - Daily share buy-back notice

01/02/2019

Appendix 3E

Daily share buy-back notice

Appendix 3E

Daily share buy-back notice (except minimum holding buy-back and selective buy-back)

Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 1/9/99. Origin: rule 3.6, Appendix 7C. Amended 30/9/2001, 11/01/10

Rule 3.8A

Name of entity

ABN/ARSN

Vicinity Limited

ABN 90 114 757 783

Vicinity Centres Trust

ARSN 104 931 928

(together, Vicinity)

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.

Information about buy-back

1

Type of buy-back

On-market buy-back

2

Date Appendix 3C was given

25 July 2017

to ASX

Total of all shares/units bought back, or in relation to which acceptances have been received, before, and on, previous day

  • 3 Number of shares/units bought back or if buy-back is an equal access scheme, in relation to which acceptances have been received

  • 4 Total consideration paid or payable for the shares/units

Before previous day

Previous day

127,019,085

378,564

$336,032,117.84

$983,471.42

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

11/01/2010 Appendix 3E Page 1

Appendix 3E

Daily share buy-back notice

Before previous day

Previous day

5

If buy-back is an on-market buy-back

highest price paid: $2.6800 date:

17 August 2017

lowest price paid: $2.5500 date:

5 November 2018

highest price paid: $2.6000 lowest price paid: $2.5900

highest price allowed under rule 7.33: $2.8227

Participation by directors

6

Deleted 30/9/2001.

How many shares/units may still be bought back?

7

If the company/trust has disclosed an intention to buy back a maximum number of shares/units - the remaining number of shares/units to be bought back

Up to 153,224,468 stapled securities

Compliance statement

1.

The company is in compliance with all Corporations Act requirements relevant to this buy-back.

or, for trusts only:

  • 1. The trust is in compliance with all requirements of the Corporations Act as modified by Class Order 07/422, and of the trust's constitution, relevant to this buy-back.

  • 2. There is no information that the listing rules require to be disclosed that has not already been disclosed, or is not contained in, or attached to, this form.

Sign here:

Date: 2 January 2019

Group Company Secretary

Print name:Rohan Abeyewardene

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3E Page 2

11/01/2010

Disclaimer

Vicinity Centres RE Ltd. published this content on 02 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 January 2019 00:38:05 UTC
