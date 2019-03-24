Vicinity Centres Re : Appendix 3E - Daily share buy-back notice

Appendix 3E
Daily share buy-back notice
Daily share buy-back notice (except minimum holding buy-back and selective buy-back)
|
Name of entity
|
ABN/ARSN
|
Vicinity Limited
|
ABN 90 114 757 783
|
Vicinity Centres Trust
|
ARSN 104 931 928
|
(together, Vicinity)
|
We (the entity) give ASX the following information.
|
Information about buy-back
|
1
|
Type of buy-back
|
On-market buy-back
|
2
|
Date Appendix 3C was given
|
25 July 2017
|
to ASX
Total of all shares/units bought back, or in relation to which acceptances have been received, before, and on, previous day
-
3 Number of shares/units bought back or if buy-back is an equal access scheme, in relation to which acceptances have been received
-
4 Total consideration paid or payable for the shares/units
|
Before previous day
|
Previous day
|
$412,967,597.63
|
$2,806,120.05
Daily share buy-back notice
|
Before previous day
|
Previous day
5
If buy-back is an on-market buy-back
|
highest price paid: $2.6800 date:
17 August 2017
lowest price paid: $2.4200 date:
21 February 2019
|
highest price paid: $2.5700 lowest price paid: $2.5400
highest price allowed under rule 7.33: $2.6632
Participation by directors
6
How many shares/units may still be bought back?
7
If the company/trust has disclosed an intention to buy back a maximum number of shares/units - the remaining number of shares/units to be bought back
Up to 121,734,158 stapled securities
Compliance statement
1.
The company is in compliance with all Corporations Act requirements relevant to this buy-back.
or, for trusts only:
-
1. The trust is in compliance with all requirements of the Corporations Act as modified by Class Order 07/422, and of the trust's constitution, relevant to this buy-back.
-
2. There is no information that the listing rules require to be disclosed that has not already been disclosed, or is not contained in, or attached to, this form.
Sign here:
Date: 25th March 2019
Group Company Secretary
Print name:
Rohan Abeyewardene
