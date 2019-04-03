Vicinity Centres Re : Appendix 3E - Daily share buy-back notice

Appendix 3E
Daily share buy-back notice
Rule 3.8A
Appendix 3E
Daily share buy-back notice
(except minimum holding buy-back and
selective buy-back)
|
Name of entity
|
|
ABN/ARSN
|
|
|
|
Vicinity Limited
|
|
ABN 90 114 757 783
|
Vicinity Centres Trust
|
|
ARSN 104 931 928
|
(together, Vicinity)
|
|
|
We (the entity) give ASX the following information.
|
|
Information about buy-back
|
1
|
Type of buy-back
|
On-marketbuy-back
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
Date Appendix 3C was given
|
25 July 2017
|
|
to ASX
|
|
|
|
Total of all shares/units bought back, or in relation to which acceptances have been received, before, and on, previous day
|
|
|
|
|
|
Before previous
|
Previous day
|
|
|
|
|
|
day
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3
|
Number of
|
shares/units
|
161,039,454
|
1,245,420
|
|
|
bought back or if buy-back
|
|
|
|
|
is an equal access scheme,
|
|
|
|
|
in
|
relation
|
to
|
which
|
|
|
|
|
acceptances
|
have
|
been
|
|
|
|
|
received
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4
|
Total
|
consideration
|
paid or
|
$421,289,647.28
|
$3,195,623.18
|
|
|
payable for the shares/units
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Appendix 3E
Daily share buy-back notice
|
|
|
Before previous
|
Previous day
|
|
|
day
|
|
5
|
If buy-back is an on-market
|
|
|
highest price paid:
|
highest price paid:
|
|
buy-back
|
$2.6800
|
$2.5700
|
|
|
date:
|
lowest price paid:
|
|
|
17 August 2017
|
$2.5600
|
|
|
lowest price paid:
|
highest price
|
|
|
$2.4200
|
allowed under rule
|
|
|
date:
|
7.33:
|
|
|
21 February 2019
|
$2.7150
|
|
|
|
Participation by directors
How many shares/units may still be bought back?
7If the company/trust has Up to 118,337,243 stapled securities disclosed an intention to buy
back a maximum number of shares/units - the remaining number of shares/units to be bought back
Compliance statement
1.The company is in compliance with all Corporations Act requirements relevant to this buy-back.
or, for trusts only:
1.The trust is in compliance with all requirements of the Corporations Act as modified by Class Order 07/422, and of the trust's constitution, relevant to this buy-back.
2.There is no information that the listing rules require to be disclosed that has not already been disclosed, or is not contained in, or attached to, this form.
|
Sign here:
|
Date: 4th April 2019
|
|
Group Company Secretary
|
Print name:
|
Rohan Abeyewardene
|
