VICINITY CENTRES RE LTD (VCX)

VICINITY CENTRES RE LTD

(VCX)
Vicinity Centres Re : Appendix 3Y - Change of Director's Interest Notice - Janette Kendall

0
03/14/2019 | 08:44pm EDT

Appendix 3Y

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity

Vicinity Limited

Vicinity Centres Trust

ABN

90 114 757 783

ARSN

104 931 928

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Janette Kendall

Date of last notice

6 December 2018

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Indirect

Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.

Bond Street Custodians Limited Superannuation Fund

Date of change

13 March 2019

No. of securities held prior to change

22,350

Class

Ordinary fully paid stapled securities

Number acquired

7,970

Number disposed

Nil

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation

$19,845.30

No. of securities held after change

30,320

Nature of change

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

On-market purchase

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

N/A

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

N/A

Date of change

N/A

No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed

N/A

Interest acquired

N/A

Interest disposed

N/A

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation

N/A

Interest after change

N/A

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?

No

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period?

N/A

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?

N/A

Signed

Rohan Abeyewardene Group Company Secretary

Date: 15 March 2019

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y

Page 2 01/01/2011

Disclaimer

Vicinity Centres RE Ltd. published this content on 15 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2019 00:43:06 UTC
