Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Vicinity Centres Re Ltd    VCX   AU000000VCX7

VICINITY CENTRES RE LTD (VCX)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote  - 12/24
2.67 AUD   -0.74%
2017VICINITY CENTRES RE LTD : annual earnings release
2017VICINITY CENTRES RE LTD : half-yearly earnings release
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Vicinity Centres Re : Appendix 3Y - Change of Director's Interest Notice - Peter Kahan

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/24/2018 | 06:00am CET

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity

Vicinity Limited

Vicinity Centres Trust

ABN

90 114 757 783

ARSN

104 931 928

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Peter David Kahan

Date of last notice

12 June 2015 (Appendix 3X)

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Direct

Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.

N/A

Date of change

24 December 2018

No. of securities held prior to change

Nil

Class

Fully paid ordinary stapled securities (Stapled Securities)

Number acquired

33,000

Number disposed

Nil

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation

$88,423.00

No. of securities held after change

33,000 Stapled Securities

Nature of change

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

On-market purchase

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

N/A

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

N/A

Date of change

N/A

No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed

N/A

Interest acquired

N/A

Interest disposed

N/A

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation

N/A

Interest after change

N/A

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?

No

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period?

N/A

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?

N/A

Signed

Rohan Abeyewardene

Group Company Secretary

Date: 24 December 2018

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Disclaimer

Vicinity Centres RE Ltd. published this content on 24 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 December 2018 04:59:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VICINITY CENTRES RE LTD
06:00aVICINITY CENTRES RE : Appendix 3Y - Change of Director's Interest Notice - Peter..
PU
01:25aVICINITY CENTRES RE : Appendix 3E - Daily share buy-back notice
PU
12/20VICINITY CENTRES RE : Appendix 3E - Daily share buy-back notice
PU
12/17VICINITY CENTRES RE : Appendix 3E - Daily share buy-back notice
PU
12/14VICINITY CENTRES RE : Appendix 3E - Daily share buy-back notice
PU
12/13VICINITY CENTRES RE : Appendix 3A.1 Notification of Dividend/Distribution
PU
12/10VICINITY CENTRES RE : Appendix 3Y - Change of Director's Interest Notice - Grant..
PU
12/07VICINITY CENTRES RE : Cancellation of Vicinity Centres securities pursuant to on..
PU
12/06VICINITY CENTRES RE : Appendix 3Y - Change of Director's Interest Notice - Janet..
PU
12/05VICINITY CENTRES RE : Appendix 3B - Grant of Performance Rights
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 934 M
EBIT 2019 860 M
Net income 2019 700 M
Debt 2019 3 075 M
Yield 2019 5,90%
P/E ratio 2019 14,77
P/E ratio 2020 14,70
EV / Sales 2019 14,3x
EV / Sales 2020 15,0x
Capitalization 10 319 M
Chart VICINITY CENTRES RE LTD
Duration : Period :
Vicinity Centres Re Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VICINITY CENTRES RE LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 2,91  AUD
Spread / Average Target 8,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Grant Lewis Kelley Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Peter Algernon Franc Hay Chairman
Richard Warren Jamieson Chief Financial Officer
Timothy Hammon Independent Non-Executive Director
Wai Foon Tang Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VICINITY CENTRES RE LTD-1.10%7 266
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP-3.99%52 831
UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD0.00%21 677
SCENTRE GROUP-5.01%14 900
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION-16.94%9 736
NATIONAL RETAIL PROPERTIES, INC.12.24%7 704
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.