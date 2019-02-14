Log in
Vicinity Centres Re : Appendix 4D and Half year financial report

02/14/2019 | 06:47pm EST

Vicinity Centres1

Appendix 4D - Results for announcement to the market

For the six months ended 31 December 2018

$m

$m

Revenue from ordinary activities

659.3

662.7

Net profit from ordinary activities after tax attributable to securityholders

235.3

755.9

Funds from operations2

349.5

357.7

As at

31-Dec-18

30-Jun-18

Net tangible assets per security

$ per security

$ per security

Total

2.96

2.97

Net assets per security

$ per security

$ per security

Total

3.11

3.13

Distribution per stapled security

Cents3

Record date

Interim distribution

7.95

31-Dec-18

Review of results

4-Mar-19

Six months to

Increase/

31-Dec-18 31-Dec-17

(Decrease)

$m

%

(3.4)

(0.5)

(520.6)

(68.9)

(8.2)

(2.3)

Increase/

(Decrease)

$ per security

%

(0.01)

(0.3)

$ per security

%

(0.02)

(0.6)

Payment date

For further commentary on the half year results, refer to the following documents released on the ASX today: Half year financial report, FY18 interim results announcement and FY18 interim results presentation.

Details of associates and joint venture entities (equity accounted investments)

Refer to Note 2(e) of the Half Year Financial Report.

The information presented above is based upon the Half Year Financial Report for the six months ended 31 December 2018 which has been reviewed. The independent auditor's report is included within the Half Year Financial Report.

Rohan Abeyewardene

Date: 15 February 2019

Group Company Secretary

Notes

1. Vicinity Centres is a stapled group comprising Vicinity Limited ABN 90 114 757 783 and Vicinity Centres Trust ARSN 104 931 928 (the Trust). The Responsible Entity

of the Trust is Vicinity Centres RE Ltd ABN 88 149 781 322.

2. A reconciliation between net profit from ordinary activities attributable to securityholders and fund from operations (FFO) is provided in Note 1(b) of the Half Year Financial Report.

3. Details of the full year tax components of distributions will be provided in the Annual Tax Statements which will be sent to securityholders in late August 2019.

Vicinity Centres

Financial report for the half year ended

31 December 2018

Vicinity Centres comprising:

Vicinity Limited - ABN 90 114 757 783 Vicinity Centres Trust - ARSN 104 931 928 and their controlled entities

Contents

Directors' Report 3

Auditor's Independence Declaration 10

Statement of Comprehensive Income 11

Balance Sheet 12

Statements of Changes in Equity 13

Cash Flow Statement 14

Notes to the Financial Statements 15

About This Report 15

1.

Segment information

16

2.

Investment properties

18

3.

Interest bearing liabilities and derivatives

24

4.

Intangible assets

28

5.

Contributed equity

30

6.

Adoption of new accounting standards

30

7.

Revenue and income

33

8.

Events occurring after the reporting date

33

34

35

2

Directors' Declaration Independent Auditor's Report

Directors' Report

The Directors of Vicinity Limited present the Financial Report of Vicinity Centres (Vicinity or the Group) for the half year ended 31 December 2018.

Vicinity Centres is a stapled group comprising Vicinity Limited (the Company) and Vicinity Centres Trust (the Trust). Although separate entities, the Stapling Deed entered into by the Company and the Trust ensures that shares in the Company and units in the Trust are 'stapled' together and are traded collectively on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX), under the code 'VCX'.

Directors

The Boards of Directors of the Company and Vicinity Centres RE Ltd, as Responsible Entity (RE) of the Trust (together, the Vicinity Board) consist of the same Directors. The following persons were members of the Vicinity Board from 1 July 2018 and up to the date of this report unless otherwise stated:

(i) Chairman

Peter Hay (Independent)

(ii) Non-executive Directors

Clive Appleton (appointed 1 September 2018)

David Thurin

Janette Kendall (Independent)

Karen Penrose (Independent)

Peter Kahan (Independent)

Tim Hammon (Independent)

Trevor Gerber (Independent)

Wai Tang (Independent)

(iii) Executive Director

Grant Kelley (CEO and Managing Director)

Company Secretaries

Carolyn Reynolds

Jacqueline Jovanovski (appointed 24 September 2018)

Rohan Abeyewardene

Michelle Brady (resigned 24 September 2018)

Principal activities

The Group has its principal place of business at Level 4, Chadstone Tower One, 1341 Dandenong Road, Chadstone, Victoria 3148.

The principal activities of the Group during the period were property investment, property management, property development, leasing and funds management.

Distributions

On 13 December 2018 the Directors declared a distribution for the half year ended 31 December 2018 of 7.95 cents per VCX stapled security, which equates to a total half year distribution payable to securityholders of $304.6 million. The half year distribution is expected to be paid on 4 March 2019.

Review of results and operations

A summary of the Group's operations for the six months to 31 December 2018 is contained within this section. This report should be read in conjunction with the 30 June 2018 Annual Report which provides further information on Vicinity's strategy, operations and risks.

(a) Operational update

Financial summary

Statutory net profit for the six months to 31 December 2018 was $235.3 million (six months to 31 December 2018: $755.9 million). The decrease was primarily due to non-cash revaluation decrements on directly owned properties and net foreign exchange movements on interest bearing liabilities.

Funds from operations (FFO)1 was 9.06 cents per security, which was down 0.9% due to the impact of the divestment of 16 higher yielding, non-core assets over the past 18 months. On a comparable2 basis, FFO per security was up 2.0%. The distribution for the six months to 31 December 2018 was 7.95 cents per security, reflecting a payout ratio on adjusted FFO (AFFO)3 of 95.2%.

Net tangible assets remained relatively stable at $2.96 per security (30 June 2018: $2.97) and gearing declined by 130 bps to 25.1% following the divestment of 12 non-core assets.

Strategic initiatives

Significant progress was achieved on the strategic initiatives announced by the Group in August 2018. During the period the Group:

  • divested $670.5 million4 (12 assets) of up to $1.0 billion of non-core asset sales targeted for FY19;

  • prioritised and progressed plans for mixed-use opportunities within the portfolio; and

  • progressed discussions with Keppel Capital for the proposed $1.0 billion wholesale fund.

These initiatives, along with the announcement of a new executive committee structure on 4 December 2018, are progressing Vicinity's strategy to create a core portfolio of market-leading destinations, realise mixed-use opportunities within the portfolio and expand the wholesale funds platform, the aim of which is to deliver strong and sustainable growth for securityholders.

Portfolio performance5

The portfolio of 62 shopping centres remains close to full with occupancy of 99.7%. Total comparable moving annual turnover (MAT) growth of 2.7% was achieved, up from 1.2% at 30 June 2018.

MAT growth for the combined specialty and mini-majors category was 4.2%, up from 1.6% six months earlier, underpinned by solid growth in jewellery (+12.7%), leisure (+5.6%), retail services (+5.2%) and apparel and footwear (+4.2%). On a per square metre basis, specialty store MAT increased by 6.0% to $10,746/sqm. The average leasing spread for the portfolio over the six-month period was 4.4%, with 5.5% recorded for renewals and 3.0% for replacement leases6.

1 FFO is a widely accepted measure of operating performance for the real estate industry. As outlined in Note 1, the Group calculates FFO in accordance with guidelines published by the Property Council of Australia (PCA).

  • 2 Adjusted for the impact of divestments.

  • 3 AFFO represents the Group's FFO adjusted for investment property maintenance capital expenditure and static tenant leasing costs in accordance with the PCA Guidelines.

  • 4 Amount excludes transaction costs.

  • 5 MAT figures are on a comparable basis and exclude divestments and development impacted centres in accordance with Shopping Centre Council of Australia guidelines.

  • 6 Leasing spreads include all leases of greater than 18 months duration and exclude project impacted leasing and divested centres. All store types other than majors, offices, ATMs and storage are included.

Disclaimer

Vicinity Centres RE Ltd. published this content on 15 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2019 23:46:01 UTC
