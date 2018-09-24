Vicinity Centres Re : Appointment and resignation of a Company Secretary

ASX Announcement
24 September 2018
Appointment and resignation of a Company Secretary
Vicinity Centres (ASX:VCX) advises that Ms Jacqueline Jovanovski has been appointed as a Company Secretary, and Ms Michelle Brady has resigned as a Company Secretary, of Vicinity Limited (ACN 114 757 783) and Vicinity Centres RE Ltd (ACN 149 781 322), the Responsible Entity of Vicinity Centres Trust.
Mr Rohan Abeyewardene, Company Secretary, and Ms Jovanovski are the persons responsible for communication with the ASX in relation to Listing Rule matters pursuant to Listing Rule 12.6.
ENDS
For further information please contact:
Penny Berger
Head of Investor Relations T +61 2 8229 7760
Epenny.berger@vicinity.com.au
About Vicinity Centres
Vicinity Centres (Vicinity or the Group) is one of Australia's leading retail property groups with a fully integrated asset management platform and $27 billion in retail assets under management across 80 shopping centres, making it the second largest listed manager of Australian retail property. The Group has a Direct Portfolio with interests in 73 shopping centres (including the DFO Brisbane business) and manages 35 assets on behalf of Strategic Partners, 28 of which are co-owned by the Group. Vicinity is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the code 'VCX' and has over 27,000 securityholders. Vicinity also has European medium term notes listed on the ASX under the code 'VCD'. For more information visit the Group's website vicinity.com.au, or use your smartphone to scan this QR code.
Vicinity Centres
|
National Office
|
Vicinity Limited ABN 90 114 757 783
|
Level 4, Chadstone Tower One
|
and Vicinity Centres RE Ltd
|
1341 Dandenong Road
|
T +61 3 7001 4000
|
ABN 88 149 781 322
|
PO Box 104
|
F +61 3 7001 4001
|
As responsible entity for:
|
Chadstone VIC 3148
|
vicinity.com.au
|
Vicinity Centres Trust ARSN 104 931 928
Disclaimer
Vicinity Centres RE Ltd. published this content on 24 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2018 01:18:04 UTC