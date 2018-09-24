Log in
Vicinity Centres Re : Appointment and resignation of a Company Secretary

0
09/24/2018 | 03:19am CEST

ASX Announcement

24 September 2018

Appointment and resignation of a Company Secretary

Vicinity Centres (ASX:VCX) advises that Ms Jacqueline Jovanovski has been appointed as a Company Secretary, and Ms Michelle Brady has resigned as a Company Secretary, of Vicinity Limited (ACN 114 757 783) and Vicinity Centres RE Ltd (ACN 149 781 322), the Responsible Entity of Vicinity Centres Trust.

Mr Rohan Abeyewardene, Company Secretary, and Ms Jovanovski are the persons responsible for communication with the ASX in relation to Listing Rule matters pursuant to Listing Rule 12.6.

ENDS

For further information please contact:

Penny Berger

Head of Investor Relations T +61 2 8229 7760

Epenny.berger@vicinity.com.au

About Vicinity Centres

Vicinity Centres (Vicinity or the Group) is one of Australia's leading retail property groups with a fully integrated asset management platform and $27 billion in retail assets under management across 80 shopping centres, making it the second largest listed manager of Australian retail property. The Group has a Direct Portfolio with interests in 73 shopping centres (including the DFO Brisbane business) and manages 35 assets on behalf of Strategic Partners, 28 of which are co-owned by the Group. Vicinity is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the code 'VCX' and has over 27,000 securityholders. Vicinity also has European medium term notes listed on the ASX under the code 'VCD'. For more information visit the Group's website vicinity.com.au, or use your smartphone to scan this QR code.

Vicinity Centres

National Office

Vicinity Limited ABN 90 114 757 783

Level 4, Chadstone Tower One

and Vicinity Centres RE Ltd

1341 Dandenong Road

T +61 3 7001 4000

ABN 88 149 781 322

PO Box 104

F +61 3 7001 4001

As responsible entity for:

Chadstone VIC 3148

vicinity.com.au

Vicinity Centres Trust ARSN 104 931 928

Disclaimer

Vicinity Centres RE Ltd. published this content on 24 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2018 01:18:04 UTC
