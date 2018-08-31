Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Vicinity Centres Re Ltd    VCX   AU000000VCX7

VICINITY CENTRES RE LTD (VCX)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Vicinity Centres Re : Appointment of Non-executive Director

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/31/2018 | 02:12am CEST

ASX Announcement

31 August 2018

Appointment of Non-executive Director

The Chairman of Vicinity Centres (Vicinity, ASX:VCX), Mr Peter Hay, announced today the appointment of Mr Clive Appleton to Vicinity's Board (comprising the Boards of Vicinity Limited and Vicinity Centres RE Ltd as responsible entity of Vicinity Centres Trust) as a Non-executive Director, effective 1 September 2018.

Mr Appleton has more than 30 years' experience in property and funds management, spanning several of Australia's leading retail property investment, management and development groups.

Mr Appleton is currently Deputy Chairman of The Gandel Group Pty Limited, which is Vicinity's largest securityholder and the co-owner of Vicinity's largest asset, Chadstone Shopping Centre. Given Mr Appleton's executive role with The Gandel Group, he will not be considered an independent Director in accordance with the ASX Corporate Governance Principles.

Mr Appleton is also Chairman of Aspen Group and a Director of APN Property Group Limited, Perth Airport Pty Ltd and Perth Airport Development Group Pty Ltd, and was previously a Director of Federation Centres from 2011 up to its merger with Novion Property Group in 2015. His prior executive experience includes Managing Director of APN Property Group, Chief Executive Officer of Gandel Retail Trust and senior executive roles at Jennings Group.

Mr Hay said: "On behalf of the Board I am pleased to announce the addition of someone of Clive's calibre to our Board, with his extensive property, development and funds management experience at both Board and executive levels."

Mr Appleton will stand for election at Vicinity's 2018 Annual General Meeting (AGM) to be held on 1 November 2018.

Further biographical details on Mr Appleton are available in the Appendix.

ENDS

For further information please contact:

Penny Berger

Head of Investor Relations T +61 2 8229 7760

Epenny.berger@vicinity.com.au

About Vicinity Centres

Vicinity Centres (Vicinity or the Group) is one of Australia's leading retail property groups with a fully integrated asset management platform and $27 billion in retail assets under management across 81 shopping centres, making it the second largest listed manager of Australian retail property. The Group has a Direct Portfolio with interests in 74 shopping centres (including the DFO Brisbane business) and manages 36 assets on behalf of Strategic Partners, 29 of which are co-owned by the Group. Vicinity is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the code 'VCX' and has over 27,000 securityholders. Vicinity also has European medium term notes listed on the ASX under the code 'VCD'. For more information visit the Group's website vicinity.com.au, or use your smartphone to scan this QR code.

Vicinity Centres

National Office

Vicinity Limited ABN 90 114 757 783

Level 4, Chadstone Tower One

and Vicinity Centres RE Ltd

1341 Dandenong Road

T +61 3 7001 4000

ABN 88 149 781 322

PO Box 104

F +61 3 7001 4001

As responsible entity for:

Chadstone VIC 3148

vicinity.com.au

Vicinity Centres Trust ARSN 104 931 928

Appendix

Clive Appleton - Biographical details

Clive Appleton

BEc, MBA, AMP (Harvard), GradDip (Mktg), FAICD Non-executive Director

Background and experience

Mr Appleton has extensive experience in property and funds management and property development, having worked for several of Australia's leading retail property investment, management and development groups.

Mr Appleton's executive experience includes Chief Executive Officer of Gandel Retail Trust, senior executive roles with Jennings Group, where he was responsible for managing and developing its retail assets before a subsidiary was restructured to become Centro Properties Limited of which he became Managing Director, Managing Director of The Gandel Group Pty Limited where he was involved in the development of $1 billion worth of property, and Managing Director of APN Property Group including being instrumental in its float and responsible for managing its Private Funds division.

Mr Appleton was also previously a non-executive director of Federation Centres from December 2011 up to its merger with Novion Property Group in June 2015.

Current Directorships, Executive Positions and Advisory Roles Deputy Chairman: The Gandel Group Pty Limited.

Chairman: Aspen Group.

Director: APN Property Group Limited, Perth Airport Pty Ltd and Perth Airport Development Group Pty Ltd.

Past Non-executive Directorships (past three years)

Arrow International Group Limited.

Council Member: Cairnmillar Institute.

2 of 2

Disclaimer

Vicinity Centres RE Ltd. published this content on 31 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2018 00:11:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VICINITY CENTRES RE LTD
02:12aVICINITY CENTRES RE : Appointment of Non-executive Director
PU
08/22TITLE : Roselands Shopping Centre to undergo $90 million transformation
PU
08/15VICINITY CENTRES RE : Appendix 3A.1 Notification of Dividend/Distribution
PU
08/09Keppel Capital to establish new A$1 billion wholesale Australian property fun..
AQ
08/07TITLE : DFO’s new style reflects success of Australia’s premium outl..
PU
08/06VICINITY CENTRES RE : to establish new $1 billion wholesale property fund with K..
PU
07/31TITLE : Vicinity announces General Manager, Mixed Use Development
PU
07/23VICINITY CENTRES RE : June 2018 valuations
PU
07/23VICINITY CENTRES RE : Extension of on-market securities buy-back
PU
07/23VICINITY CENTRES RE : Appendix 3D - Changes relating to buy-back
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/15VICINITY CENTRES 2018 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
02/14VICINITY CENTRES 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
2017Vicinity Centres (CNRAF) Investor Presentation - Slideshow 
2017Vicinity Centres (CNRAF) Investor Presentation - Slideshow 
2016VICINITY CENTRES (CNRAF) Investor Presentation - Slideshow 
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 936 M
EBIT 2019 861 M
Net income 2019 703 M
Debt 2019 3 143 M
Yield 2019 5,71%
P/E ratio 2019 15,30
P/E ratio 2020 15,26
EV / Sales 2019 14,8x
EV / Sales 2020 15,3x
Capitalization 10 724 M
Chart VICINITY CENTRES RE LTD
Duration : Period :
Vicinity Centres Re Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VICINITY CENTRES RE LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 2,92  AUD
Spread / Average Target 5,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Grant Lewis Kelley Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Peter Algernon Franc Hay Chairman
Richard Warren Jamieson Chief Financial Officer
Timothy Hammon Independent Non-Executive Director
Wai Foon Tang Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VICINITY CENTRES RE LTD1.84%7 809
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP5.72%56 414
UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD0.00%30 475
SCENTRE GROUP-1.19%16 033
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION-4.60%11 195
MACERICH COMPANY-10.44%8 345
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.