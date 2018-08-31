Vicinity Centres Re : Appointment of Non-executive Director

ASX Announcement

31 August 2018

Appointment of Non-executive Director

The Chairman of Vicinity Centres (Vicinity, ASX:VCX), Mr Peter Hay, announced today the appointment of Mr Clive Appleton to Vicinity's Board (comprising the Boards of Vicinity Limited and Vicinity Centres RE Ltd as responsible entity of Vicinity Centres Trust) as a Non-executive Director, effective 1 September 2018.

Mr Appleton has more than 30 years' experience in property and funds management, spanning several of Australia's leading retail property investment, management and development groups.

Mr Appleton is currently Deputy Chairman of The Gandel Group Pty Limited, which is Vicinity's largest securityholder and the co-owner of Vicinity's largest asset, Chadstone Shopping Centre. Given Mr Appleton's executive role with The Gandel Group, he will not be considered an independent Director in accordance with the ASX Corporate Governance Principles.

Mr Appleton is also Chairman of Aspen Group and a Director of APN Property Group Limited, Perth Airport Pty Ltd and Perth Airport Development Group Pty Ltd, and was previously a Director of Federation Centres from 2011 up to its merger with Novion Property Group in 2015. His prior executive experience includes Managing Director of APN Property Group, Chief Executive Officer of Gandel Retail Trust and senior executive roles at Jennings Group.

Mr Hay said: "On behalf of the Board I am pleased to announce the addition of someone of Clive's calibre to our Board, with his extensive property, development and funds management experience at both Board and executive levels."

Mr Appleton will stand for election at Vicinity's 2018 Annual General Meeting (AGM) to be held on 1 November 2018.

Further biographical details on Mr Appleton are available in the Appendix.

Appendix

Clive Appleton - Biographical details

Clive Appleton

BEc, MBA, AMP (Harvard), GradDip (Mktg), FAICD Non-executive Director

Background and experience

Mr Appleton has extensive experience in property and funds management and property development, having worked for several of Australia's leading retail property investment, management and development groups.

Mr Appleton's executive experience includes Chief Executive Officer of Gandel Retail Trust, senior executive roles with Jennings Group, where he was responsible for managing and developing its retail assets before a subsidiary was restructured to become Centro Properties Limited of which he became Managing Director, Managing Director of The Gandel Group Pty Limited where he was involved in the development of $1 billion worth of property, and Managing Director of APN Property Group including being instrumental in its float and responsible for managing its Private Funds division.

Mr Appleton was also previously a non-executive director of Federation Centres from December 2011 up to its merger with Novion Property Group in June 2015.

Current Directorships, Executive Positions and Advisory Roles Deputy Chairman: The Gandel Group Pty Limited.

Chairman: Aspen Group.

Director: APN Property Group Limited, Perth Airport Pty Ltd and Perth Airport Development Group Pty Ltd.

Past Non-executive Directorships (past three years)

Arrow International Group Limited.

Council Member: Cairnmillar Institute.

