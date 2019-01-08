Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Vicinity Centres Re Ltd    VCX   AU000000VCX7

VICINITY CENTRES RE LTD (VCX)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote  - 01/08
2.56 AUD   +1.99%
2017VICINITY CENTRES RE LTD : annual earnings release
2017VICINITY CENTRES RE LTD : half-yearly earnings release
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Vicinity Centres Re : Cancellation of Vicinity Centres securities pursuant to on-market buy-back

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/08/2019 | 06:59pm EST

9 January 2019

Market Announcements Office Australian Securities Exchange Exchange Centre

20 Bridge Street SYDNEY NSW 2000

Dear Sir/Madam,

ASIC Form 484: Cancellation of Vicinity Centres (ASX: VCX) securities pursuant to on‐market buy‐back

A copy of the Form 484 lodged with ASIC today by Vicinity Limited (VL) in relation to the cancellation of securities pursuant to Vicinity Centres' on‐market security buy‐back is attached in accordance with Listing Rule 3.8A.

It is noted that while each stapled security in Vicinity Centres comprises one fully paid ordinary share in VL stapled to one unit in Vicinity Centres Trust (VCT), the amount stated in the Form 484 as paid by VL on the cancelled shares is the amount attributed to the shares only and not to the units in VCT.

Yours faithfully,

Jacqueline Jovanovski Company Secretary

Att: ASIC Form 484

Vicinity Centres

National Office

Vicinity Limited ABN 90 114 757 783

Level 4, Chadstone Tower One

and Vicinity Centres RE Ltd

1341 Dandenong Road

T +61 3 7001 4000

ABN 88 149 781 322

PO Box 104

F +61 3 7001 4001

As responsible entity for:

Chadstone VIC 3148

vicinity.com.au

Vicinity Centres Trust ARSN 104 931 928

Australian Securities & Investments Commission

Change to company details

Company details

Company name

VICINITY LIMITED

Australian Company Number (ACN)

114 757 783

Electronic Lodgement

Document No. 7EAH57249

Lodgement date/time: 09-01-2019 09:22:19 Reference Id: 120024508

Form 484

Corporations Act 2001

Lodgement details

Who should ASIC contact if there is a query about this form?

Name

VICINITY LIMITED

ASIC registered agent number (if applicable)

31049

Signature

This form must be signed by a current officeholder of the company.

I certify that the information in this form is true and complete Name

JACQUELINE JOVANOVSKI

Capacity

Secretary

Signature

Date signed 09-01-2019

Form 484 - Change to company details VICINITY LIMITEDACN114 757 783

C1 Cancellation of shares

Reason for cancellationShares cancellation details

Reason for cancellation ss.257H(3) Share buyback - Other buy-back type. A form 280 or 281 must be lodged at least 14 days, and no more than 1 year before the share buy-back can take place

The cancelled shares are listed below:

Share class code

Number of shares cancelled

Amount paid (cash or otherwise)

ORD

4914020

233013.80

Earliest Date of cancellation

17-12-2018

C3 Change to share structure

The updated details for this changed share class are shown in the table below.

Share class code

Full title if not standard

Total number of shares

Total amount paid on these shares

Total amount unpaid on these shares

ORD

ORDINARY SHARES

3831252987

475458836.42

0.00

Earliest date of change

17-12-2018

Disclaimer

Vicinity Centres RE Ltd. published this content on 09 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 January 2019 23:58:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VICINITY CENTRES RE LTD
06:59pVICINITY CENTRES RE : Cancellation of Vicinity Centres securities pursuant to on..
PU
01/01VICINITY CENTRES RE : Appendix 3E - Daily share buy-back notice
PU
2018VICINITY CENTRES RE : Appendix 3E - Daily share buy-back notice
PU
2018VICINITY CENTRES RE LTD : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2018VICINITY CENTRES RE : Appendix 3E - Daily share buy-back notice
PU
2018VICINITY CENTRES RE : Appendix 3Y - Change of Director's Interest Notice - Peter..
PU
2018VICINITY CENTRES RE : Appendix 3E - Daily share buy-back notice
PU
2018VICINITY CENTRES RE : Appendix 3E - Daily share buy-back notice
PU
2018VICINITY CENTRES RE : Appendix 3E - Daily share buy-back notice
PU
2018VICINITY CENTRES RE : Appendix 3E - Daily share buy-back notice
PU
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2019 934 M
EBIT 2019 860 M
Net income 2019 700 M
Debt 2019 3 071 M
Yield 2019 6,32%
P/E ratio 2019 13,78
P/E ratio 2020 13,72
EV / Sales 2019 13,6x
EV / Sales 2020 14,2x
Capitalization 9 629 M
Chart VICINITY CENTRES RE LTD
Duration : Period :
Vicinity Centres Re Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VICINITY CENTRES RE LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 2,91  AUD
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Grant Lewis Kelley Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Peter Algernon Franc Hay Chairman
Richard Warren Jamieson Chief Financial Officer
Timothy Hammon Independent Non-Executive Director
Wai Foon Tang Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VICINITY CENTRES RE LTD-3.46%6 864
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP0.68%54 196
UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD1.42%21 737
SCENTRE GROUP0.77%14 706
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION-2.69%9 770
NATIONAL RETAIL PROPERTIES, INC.-1.88%7 575
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.