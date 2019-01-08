Vicinity Centres Re : Cancellation of Vicinity Centres securities pursuant to on-market buy-back

9 January 2019
Market Announcements Office Australian Securities Exchange Exchange Centre
20 Bridge Street SYDNEY NSW 2000
Dear Sir/Madam,
ASIC Form 484: Cancellation of Vicinity Centres (ASX: VCX) securities pursuant to on‐market buy‐back
A copy of the Form 484 lodged with ASIC today by Vicinity Limited (VL) in relation to the cancellation of securities pursuant to Vicinity Centres' on‐market security buy‐back is attached in accordance with Listing Rule 3.8A.
It is noted that while each stapled security in Vicinity Centres comprises one fully paid ordinary share in VL stapled to one unit in Vicinity Centres Trust (VCT), the amount stated in the Form 484 as paid by VL on the cancelled shares is the amount attributed to the shares only and not to the units in VCT.
Yours faithfully,
Jacqueline Jovanovski Company Secretary
Att: ASIC Form 484
Australian Securities & Investments Commission
Change to company details
Company details
Company name
VICINITY LIMITED
Australian Company Number (ACN)
114 757 783
Electronic Lodgement
Document No. 7EAH57249
Lodgement date/time: 09-01-2019 09:22:19 Reference Id: 120024508
Form 484
Corporations Act 2001
Lodgement details
Who should ASIC contact if there is a query about this form?
Name
VICINITY LIMITED
ASIC registered agent number (if applicable)
31049
Signature
This form must be signed by a current officeholder of the company.
I certify that the information in this form is true and complete Name
JACQUELINE JOVANOVSKI
Capacity
Secretary
Signature
Date signed 09-01-2019
Form 484 - Change to company details VICINITY LIMITEDACN114 757 783
C1 Cancellation of shares
Reason for cancellationShares cancellation details
Reason for cancellation ss.257H(3) Share buyback - Other buy-back type. A form 280 or 281 must be lodged at least 14 days, and no more than 1 year before the share buy-back can take place
The cancelled shares are listed below:
|
Share class code
|
Number of shares cancelled
|
Amount paid (cash or otherwise)
|
ORD
|
4914020
|
233013.80
Earliest Date of cancellation
17-12-2018
C3 Change to share structure
The updated details for this changed share class are shown in the table below.
|
Share class code
|
Full title if not standard
|
Total number of shares
|
Total amount paid on these shares
|
Total amount unpaid on these shares
|
ORD
|
ORDINARY SHARES
|
3831252987
|
475458836.42
|
0.00
Earliest date of change
17-12-2018