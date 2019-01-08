Vicinity Centres Re : Cancellation of Vicinity Centres securities pursuant to on-market buy-back

9 January 2019

ASIC Form 484: Cancellation of Vicinity Centres (ASX: VCX) securities pursuant to on‐market buy‐back

A copy of the Form 484 lodged with ASIC today by Vicinity Limited (VL) in relation to the cancellation of securities pursuant to Vicinity Centres' on‐market security buy‐back is attached in accordance with Listing Rule 3.8A.

It is noted that while each stapled security in Vicinity Centres comprises one fully paid ordinary share in VL stapled to one unit in Vicinity Centres Trust (VCT), the amount stated in the Form 484 as paid by VL on the cancelled shares is the amount attributed to the shares only and not to the units in VCT.

Jacqueline Jovanovski Company Secretary

C1 Cancellation of shares

Reason for cancellationShares cancellation details

Reason for cancellation ss.257H(3) Share buyback - Other buy-back type. A form 280 or 281 must be lodged at least 14 days, and no more than 1 year before the share buy-back can take place

The cancelled shares are listed below:

Share class code Number of shares cancelled Amount paid (cash or otherwise) ORD 4914020 233013.80 Earliest Date of cancellation

17-12-2018

C3 Change to share structure

The updated details for this changed share class are shown in the table below.

Share class code Full title if not standard Total number of shares Total amount paid on these shares Total amount unpaid on these shares ORD ORDINARY SHARES 3831252987 475458836.42 0.00 Earliest date of change

17-12-2018